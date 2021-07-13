Key Takeaways In 2023, EVs made up 7.6% of US car sales, with the Tesla Model Y leading the pack globally.

Interest rates may affect high-end EV adoption, but automakers aim to develop more affordable models.

Top EVs in 2024 include the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4, Ford F-150 Lightning, Porsche Taycan, and BMW iX.

The mass adoption of electric vehicles will certainly take some time, but we are well on our way there. According to KellyBlue Book estimates, 7.6% of all new car sales in the United States in 2023 were electric vehicles, up from 5.9% the prior year. Add to this that the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world in 2023, and you start to get the feeling like a tide is turning. While higher interest rates on auto-loans may slow the adoption of higher-market electric vehicles, the race for an affordable model with mass appeal is as hot as ever as the major auto manufacturers try to catch up to current market leaders.

If you're considering making the switch but unsure where to start, we've put together a few models that we think are the best electrics for most buyers. These are the best EV's in the U.S market for 2024.

Tesla Model 3

The reliable family sedan that takes you to places near and far

Source: Tesla

The Tesla Model 3 remains, in our opinion, the most complete electric sedan on the road today. The second generation Model 3 represents a leap forward in build quality, reduction in cabin-noise, and features fitting of a car that competes in the same category as the BMW 3 Series sedan. With a starting price of $38,990 before federal tax credits or state incentives, the Model 3 plants itself firmly as a mid-luxury vehicle with a relatively attainable price point for a new vehicle.

The entry level model brings with it 272-mile range and an incredibly zippy 0-60mph time of 5.8 seconds. The newly refreshed Model 3 features front ventilated seats, an 8-inch display between the front seats for rear passengers, and a significantly quieter cabin than the first generation thanks to 360 degrees of acoustic glass and an increased use of sound-deadening materials.

Rear-Wheel Drive / Long Range AWD

MSRP : $38,990 / $47,740

: $38,990 / $47,740 Range : 272 miles / 341 miles

: 272 miles / 341 miles 0-60 MPH: 5.8s / 4.2s

Access to the Tesla's sprawling Supercharger network comes standard on the Model 3 as it does on every Tesla, making road-trips a breeze and a quick charge never too far. While almost all major electric vehicles will come standard with the NACS charging port that was originally proprietary to Tesla vehicles, there's no exact timeline for when those vehicles will have access to the entire supercharging network. For now, access for non-Tesla vehicles is rolling out little by little.

You won't find software more intuitive, driver-assistance features more advanced, or a supercharging network more complete, than with a Tesla. If you are willing to give up a little bit in those areas in exchange for the build quality of an automaker with almost a century of experience, read on.

BMW i4

The sporty sedan with a build quality to match its speed

Source: BMW

BMW boasts that its cars are the "Ultimate Driving Machine," and thankfully, the i4 is no exception. It's important to remember here that the i4 is not BMW's first rodeo with electric vehicles. BMW first released their all-electric i3 in 2013, and would spend the intervening years working on their battery technology and electric drive-train. By the time they released the i4 in 2021, BMW knew exactly how to execute an electric sport sedan that is as satisfying to drive as it is fast. What the i4 lacks in its somewhat clunky software and user interfaces, it more than makes up for in sheer mechanical prowess. The i4 drives like it's on rails and the top of the line M50 model accelerates from 0-60 mph at a show-stopping 3.7 seconds.

i4 eDrive35 / i4 eDrive40 / i4 xDrive40 / i4 M50

MSRP: $52,200 / $57,300 / $61,600 / 69,700

Range: 276 mi / 301 mi / 307 mi / 269 mi

0-60 MPH: 5.8s / 5.4s / 4.9s / 3.7s

The i4 is built off the 4 Series Gran Coupe frame, and represents a mid-size sedan, situated between the 3 Series and 5 Series. The interior of the vehicle feels and operates much the same as an ICE 4 Series would, making the transition from gas-powered to electric approachable. The higher powered i4 M50 is also the first electric from BMW to borrow the "M" badge, though the first official M series electric isn't expected until 2027.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The battery-powered pickup truck that gets the job done

Source: Ford

Perhaps what American roads and skeptical would-be adopters were craving most was a fully-electric pickup truck from a trusted brand. The Ford F-150 Lightning arrived in 2022 to fill precisely that gap. This all-electric pickup promises to seamlessly transition drivers from the gas-powered pickup trucks they've known and loved for generations, to the battery-powered workhorse that is the Ford F-150 Lightning. One undeniable difference between EVs and ICE vehicles is the sheer amount of torque that the instant-acceleration of electric motors produces. For owners who care about towing and hauling, they'll be glad to know the F-150 Lightning sports the highest torque of any F-150 pickup.

PRO / XLT / LARIAT / Platinum

MSRP : $49,995 / $54,995 / $69,995 / $91,995

: $49,995 / $54,995 / $69,995 / $91,995 Range : 240 mi / 320 mi / 320 mi / 300 mi

: 240 mi / 320 mi / 320 mi / 300 mi 0-60 MPH: 4.1s / sub 4.0s / sub 4.0s / sub 4.0s

A huge win for the F-150 Lightning is that Ford made a deal to ensure every model has access to almost the entire Tesla Supercharger network. Owners can order an adapter from Ford to enable charging at all included locations. Drivers can find locations, as well as control charging, from the Tesla app.

Porsche Taycan

The luxury electric sports car

Credit: Car and Driver

If you're in the market for a true luxury vehicle, and you're working with a much higher budget, then look no further than the all-electric Porsche Taycan. What needs to be said about an electric Porsche? This is the finest luxury EV sports car on the road today. First launched in 2020, Porsche has had a few years to work out some issues with the original model. While the Taycan doesn't shine in range or in fancy driver assistance features, it exists to deliver a pure Porsche driving experience like only Porsche can.

Taycan / Taycan 4S / Taycan Turbo / Taycan Turbo S

MSRP : $99,400 / $118,500 / $173,600 / $209,000

: $99,400 / $118,500 / $173,600 / $209,000 Range : 208 mi / 206 mi / 238 mi / 222 mi

: 208 mi / 206 mi / 238 mi / 222 mi 0-60 MPH: 5.1s / 3.8s / 3.0s / 2.6s

The underwhelming cargo space will come as no surprise to anyone who has driven a Porsche sedan, but again, that's not really what you get a Porsche for. Depending on the configuration, you could easily drive off the lot a quarter of a million dollars lighter than when you walked in, but suffice to say this is the unparalled luxury driving experience in an electric vehicle.

BMW iX

The luxury battery-powered SUV

Source: BMW

BMW took a stab at the luxury SUV EV category with the BMW iX. Representing a complete departure stylistically from the current line-up of gas-powered X-series SUVs like the X5 or the X7, the iX stands out in a class of its own. This SUV is firmly in the luxury segment, and is priced to compete with higher-end vehicles in its class, unlike the more moderately priced i4 electric sedan. Featuring a futuristic looking carbon grille and a diamond-esque menu navigator in the interior, the iX takes risks with its aesthetic.

iX xDrive50 / iX M60

MSRP : $87,100 / $111,500

: $87,100 / $111,500 Range : 305-311 mi / 296 mi

: 305-311 mi / 296 mi 0-60 MPH: 4.4 sec / 3.6 sec

Though the specs on the iX are certainly impressive, getting behind the wheel makes clear this Ultimate Driving Machine seems more focused on the comfort and luxury of the driving experience rather than on any sporting aspect in its build. Weighing in at over two and a half tons, this is a well appointed beast that feels like a tank with a refined leather interior. But don't let the weight fool you, there is still an insane amount of power in that pedal for whenever it's needed.