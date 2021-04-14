Welcome to our guide to the best ebikes, or electric bikes as they're more commonly known.

It might be that you love cycling, and can't imagine a world where you don't put in the full effort to get around, pedalling hard and making your sweat count.

Or, whether for reasons of fitness or inclination, you might not fancy turning up to meetings and gatherings hot and tired, or needing to pack a change of clothes with you for when you get to work. Perhaps a slightly more relaxed mode of transport could be perfect for you - an electric bike.

Reaping all the benefits of manoeuvrability and access, with the added bonus of an electric motor to assist you as you pedal (or take charge entirely), once you try an electric bike it can be pretty difficult to return to the dark ages of moving yourself around. We've taken a detailed look at the many, many models available, and narrowed them down to a small selection for you to peruse, here.

VanMoof VanMoof S5 Best overall Superb comfort An amazing ride - cruising along on this bike is more pleasurable than we can put into words. Pros Superb smooth ride

Looks gorgeous

Integrated lights are amazing Cons Pricey

When it comes to bike design, VanMoof knows what it's doing. It's been building lights-inclusive bikes with sleek, beautiful looks for years now, and is increasingly pushing into electric models. Its latest iteration, the S5, is a superb bike with premium features, but you wouldn't even really know it was electric without looking closely.

To combat theft, it has a built-in alarm and GPS tracking, but the real star is how incredibly relaxing it is to ride. A top speed of 25km/h will make you feel like you're flying around. If you want to feel like you're living your best cycling life, the VanMoof is as good as it gets.

Pocket-lint Cowboy 4 Best for cities Amazing ebike Simply one of the best e-bikes we've tried, with a removable battery for extra points. Pros Good sporty zip

Can get really quick

Looks amazing Cons Expensive

Cowboy is one of the very best electric bikes on the market. It's a swish package that's activated through a companion app and features pedal-assist power that can take you up to speeds of 25 kilometres per hour - no gears, no fussing. We've cycled all over town on it, and had a superb time doing so, with little effort expended to take us on long journeys.

Its battery detaches for easy charging, and can last for journeys of more than 70 kilometres, while lights are built into its sleek matte frame. This is absolutely one of the classiest electric models out there, with most people we ran it past agreeing that you wouldn't even know it was electric unless you were told.

There's no escaping the fact that it's an expensive option, but if you're a commuter who wants to cut down on effort, or simply fancy taking weekend bike rides that can have expansive scope, the Cowboy is a superb option that we had a blast riding.

Pocket-lint Gocycle G4i Best folding bike Folding smarts Top class folding electric bikes, an effortless ride. Pros Really easy to fold

Nice speed

Interesting modern look Cons Some will find it ugly

When it comes to folding electric bikes, Gocycle runs rings around the design of many others. It's compact, it's lightweight and it's a premium experience, ideal for a commuter who wants to store it under a desk, get in the lift or jump on the train.

There are a number of different models available, the G4i being one of the smartest, with built in lights and automatic gear shifting. It's just so easy to ride, with pedal assistance, through commuter traffic.

Pocket-lint Specialized Turbo Tero Best off-road Excellent and adaptable A great all-rounder for on and off the road. Pros Copes brilliantly off-road

Extremely capable assist

Barely looks electrified Cons Pretty heavy

Specialized has a full range of electric bikes, from full suspension to commuter models - and the Turbo Tero sits nicely in the middle. It's at home on the road as it is on the trails, so whether you're tackling the commute or muddy forests, it's equally adept.

It will accept load carriers, but most will like the fact that you can use it no matter where or how you want to ride. Easy control of power and great range make for a versatile ride.

Pocket-lint Volt London Best for style Great for cities An excellent city bike that's really nice to ride. Pros Very pretty design

Excellent assist

Pretty practical Cons Could be more comfortable

This excellent city bike is designed with practicality in mind, right down to its handy cargo shelf, but that doesn't stop it being great fun to ride.

With chunky tires that make for a cruising experience, and some nice built-in locking features, it's a really zippy way to get around a city. The assist modes are very solid, and it ditches any sort of smart connectivity to keep things simple.

That might not be to everyone's tastes, but we think it's a very justifiable approach, making the London a great option for any commuter.

Pocket-lint Brompton Electric P Line Premium Pick Compact fun Another excellent folding option from a brand with a hard-earned reputation for its great service. Pros Great for commuters

Detachable bag for charging

Excellent customer service Cons Bag is a little unwieldy

When it comes to folding bikes, Brompton's got pretty much the longest history of any bikemaker. This is a hugely popular brand, especially amongst commuters, who want to arrive at their destination and quickly fold up their bike.

The battery is external, mounted to the front of the bike, but once on the road you don't notice the additional weight on the front. It's easy to ride, whether using power or not, and remains a firm favourite as a city commuter.