Amazon Prime Day is almost here again, with two days of serious bargains across products on the popular website. If you're an Amazon Prime member, on July 16-17 you can take advantage of significant discounts on a wide range of different products, from Echo devices to smart TVs.

If you can't wait that long to snap up a bargain, however, then there's some good news. Amazon regularly drops some early Prime Day deals in the run-up to the main event. That means that you can grab yourself some great deals before Prime Day has even begun.

Finding the best early Prime Day deals isn't always easy, with so many discounts available. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you. Here are some of the best early Prime Day deals you can get your hands on right now.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

If you're looking to pick up a brand-new TV, there are usually some great deals to be had during the Prime Day event. However, if you can't wait that long, there are some bargains to snap up right now, with a few excellent TVs on heavy discounts.

Sony Bravia XR65X90L $1098 $1299 Save $201 The Sony Bravia XR X90L features a bright LED display with plenty of contrast for rich HDR content. Right now there's more than $200 off on Amazon. $1098 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $400 $530 Save $130 An Amazon Fire TV with a stunning QLED display and the Fire TV Ambient experience that can turn your TV into a work of art. Save over $100 right now. $400 at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $240 $300 Save $60 A 50-inch 4K LED TV with Fire TV built in and an Alexa voice remote. It's under $200 in this early Prime Day deal. $300 at Amazon $240 at Best Buy

Best early Prime Day laptop deals

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you can save serious money by checking out the early Prime Day deals. Even before the main event, there are usually some excellent laptop deals to be had. Below are some of the best we've found so far.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro $1150 $1450 Save $300 A laptop with a stunning dynamic AMOLED touch screen and enough power to handle the most intensive tasks. You can save $300 in this early Prime Day deal. $1150 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 $289 $339 Save $50 The 15-6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad is a laptop aimed at students, with Windows 11 and one year of Office 365 included. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, 12GB of RAM, and is available with up to 1TB of SSD storage. It's under $300 right now on Amazon. $289 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon's own products are always heavily discounted during Prime Day events, and this includes Amazon Fire tablets. There are some good deals to be found on tablets from other big brands, with some of these deals being released early.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $800 $1000 Save $200 A 12.4-inch tablet with a stunning AMOLED display, an S Pen included, and Galaxy AI built in. It's $200 off in this early deal. $800 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus $85 $170 Save $85 This early Prime Day deal includes not only an Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, but also a wireless charging dock too. All for just $84.99. $85 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day phone deals

Buying smartphones these days can be painful, with prices regularly soaring well into four figures. However, the more expensive the phone, the bigger the savings you can make, and this is definitely the case with some of these early Prime Day deals that can save you hundreds of dollars.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1400 $1800 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings a refined design compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with some great internal upgrades. You can save $400 right now in the early Prime Day deal. $1400 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $850 $1120 Save $270 Bring out your inner Captain Kirk by flipping open your smartphone like a communicator with the Galaxy Flip 5, with Galaxy AI built in. It's more than $250 off right now. $850 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day Kindle deals

Another Amazon product that often sees big discounts during Prime Day events is the Kindle range. You can often get your hands on Kindles and Kindle bundles at bargain prices and there are usually some good deals to be had before Prime Day even begins.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle $295 $478 Save $183 The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with a brush print leather cover, power adapter and Premium Pen for natural note-taking. You can save $185 with this early Prime Day bundle deal. $295 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day Echo deals

If there's one product range that's guaranteed to see discounts during Prime Day, it's Amazon's own range of Echo devices. Prices almost always drop across the Echo smart speaker and smart display range, but you can also usually find some great bundle deals, too.

Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) + Echo Pop $170 $310 Save $140 This bundle includes Amazon's smart glasses as well as it's most affordable smart speaker. You can save a huge 45% with this early deal. $170 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day Ring and Blink deals

Ring and Blink are two distinct brands, but both are owned by Amazon. For this reason, you'll almost always see some great deals on Ring and Blink products, too. These include video doorbells, security cameras, floodlight cameras, and more. There are also usually some excellent bundle deals to be had.

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus with Ring Stick Up Cam $150 $250 Save $100 This bundle pairs the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus with a Ring Stick Up Cam, to cover your home inside and out. You can save a cool $100 in the Prime Day deal. $150 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 plus Blink Mini 2 $50 $140 Save $90 The Blink Outdoor 4 is a wireless smart cam, while the Blink Mini 2 will need access to power. This bundle is down by 64% in this Prime Day deal. $50 at Amazon

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus with Ring Floodlight Cam Plus $200 $350 Save $150 Cover your home from all sides with this Ring Wired Doorbell Plus bundle that includes the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus. You can save $150 on this bundle right now. $200 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day camera deals

If you're in the market for a camera or for camera accessories, there are some bargains to be found not only during Prime Day, but also in the run-up to the event. There are often digital cameras with significant discounts, but you can also often find some great deals for camera accessories, too.

Camkory Digital Camera $40 $54 Save $14 This low-cost 44MP camera can shoot 1080p video and has a 16x digital zoom. It's now just $40 in this early Prime Day deal. $40 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day gaming deals

If you're a gamer, Prime Day is a great time to get your hands on some gear. There are usually discounts available on console games, and you can sometimes find discounts on consoles, too. Even before Prime Day, it's worth checking out what early deals are available.

Atari THE400 Mini $102 $120 Save $18 Relive the early days of gaming with this retro Atari console. It comes with 25 games on board and an old-school joystick controller. You can get it for just over $100 in this early deal. $102 at Amazon

F1 24 $49 $70 Save $21 F1 24 is a realistic racing sim that offers a single-player career mode and online features courtesy of F1 World. The early deal gives you more than $20 off the price of the physical PS5 version. $49 at Amazon

Dead Space (2023) $28 $45 Save $17 Dead Space (2023) is a new-age remake of the iconic 2008 survival horror masterpiece, with revamped graphics, tuned gameplay, and more. The Xbox Series X version is available for less than $30 in this deal. $28 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When does Prime Day 2024 begin?

Prime Day starts officially on July 16 at 12:01 PDT and continues all the way through to the end of July 17. However, the Prime Day deals have already begun, with some great early Prime Day bargains to be found.