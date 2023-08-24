Becoming a both a household name and staple, Dyson appliances offer a powerful, efficient solution to cleaning your floors, air, and even styling your hair. Offering rich features in a durable, yet lightweight and modern form-factor, Dyson appliances, however often don't come cheap. So that you can still benefit from a Dyson-clean without cleaning out your wallet, we searched for the top deals on Dyson cordless vacuums, air purifiers, and hair tools going on right now ahead of Labor Day.

Best Dyson vacuum deals

Of course, the cordless vacuum is a Dyson staple. Flexible, durable, and lightweight, they allow for easy navigation and promise a quick clean. Here are some popular models that have slashed their prices.

Dyson/ Pocket-lint Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum $300 $400 Save $100 Lightweight, flexible, and powerful, the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum is perfect for quick and efficient cleaning. With a de-tangling motorbar cleaner head, the vacuum even converts to a handheld unit for cleaning smaller messes and spaces. $300 at Best Buy

Dyson/ Pocket-lint Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute vacuum $450 $650 Save $200 Featuring an ergonomic build, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim features single-button control, so you don't have to keep your hand on the trigger as you clean. Additionally, the model is equipped with a hair screw tool to pick up stubborn pet hair along with dust. $450 at Dyson

Best Dyson air purifier deals

Making some of the best air purifiers on the market, Dyson promises its HEPA filters eliminate pollutants on top of cooling and even humidifying your space.

Dyson/ Pocket-lint Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 $750 $900 Save $150 Using an advanced filtration process and a HEPA filter, the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 can automatically sense and capture pollutants. Like the name suggests, the purifier can also humidify or cool your room. You can also control the unit hands-free via voice and app control and utilize its "night mode" for quieter noise and a dimmed display while you sleep. $750 at Dyson

Dyson/ Pocket-lint Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool $430 $530 Save $100 Using HEPA filtration, the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool promises it removed 99.97% of pollutants and allergens in the air for up to an 800 square foot room. While it doesn't feature app compatibility or voice control, the machine does still double as a fan or heater and program pre-set intervals to your temperature and filtration needs $430 at Best Buy

Dyson/ Pocket-lint Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier $500 $650 Save $150 Fully sealed to meet the HEPA H13 standard, the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 purifies your room's air, promising that what whatever the filter collects stays inside and doesn't re-enter and re-circulate your space. Working with Alexa, Apple, and Google Home, you can even cool and control purification hands-free. $500 at Best Buy

Best Dyson hair tool deals

In the past few years Dyson has expanded its technology into the hair appliance sector. And while its ever-popular AirWrap styler isn't currently on sale (we're looking, don't worry), its Corrale straightener and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer are worth the investment, especially at a discount.