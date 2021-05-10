We may live in the age of media streaming, but there are still plenty of reasons to own a good DVD player.

Many of us have massive collections of TV and movies in the format, and you can never be sure when a movie might disappear from a streaming service, after all.

While many brands offer DVD players, though, some may not hold the same long-lasting quality as others. You'll be hard-pressed to find big differences between the designs of many DVD players, but the internal components often vary greatly and create big differences in performance.

So, whether you need to replace an old workhorse, or you're just starting a new collection - here are some of the best DVD players.

Our Top Pick: DVD Players

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony BDP-S6700 1. Best overall Superb performance Alongside playing DVDs at their best possible quality, you can use this to turn your TV smart. Pros Potential for 4K visuals

Turns your TV Smart Cons Pricier than many

Noisy playback $100 at Amazon

The Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-Ray DVD Player puts forward a great case for replacing your DVD player, or just buying one in general. It's not your typical single-purpose DVD player, it's quite a bit more.

First off, it basically turns your TV into a Smart TV. Which, for some of us that don't already have that functionality, is actually pretty nifty. So, that means it connects to Wi-Fi and allows you to browse your favourite sites and streaming services.

Some downsides are that it's a fair bit more expensive than other DVD players, and it is fairly noisy during playback, which can get distracting.

Panasonic/Pocket-lint Panasonic DVD-S700 2. Great for music too Solid pickup A quality DVD player from a trusted name that won't empty your wallet. Pros Clean design

Clear images thanks to oversampling Cons No cables included $49.95 at Amazon

The Panasonic DVD-S700 Player gives you smooth viewing without any trouble, with a dustproof design that helps counter any sort of household negligence that could cause the player to malfunction.

Thanks to some nifty tech, it offers playback up to 1080p, which is pretty much par for the course these days.

It will even let you rip your favourite music onto discs, keeping a hard copy for when the internet goes down.

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony DVPSR210P 3. Great budget option Beautiful and affordable This is a really impressive DVD player from Sony, offering all the basics in an inexpensive and sleek package. Pros Super affordable

Up to 1080p resolution Cons Doesn't play Blu-ray discs $34.99 at Amazon

This sleek DVD player from Sony looks really nice and classy, with a glossy front and super compact design.

It'll work with both DVDs and CDs, too, so if you hook up a sound system you could have a multi-use box. Unfortunately, it won't play Blu-rays or anything but DVDs.

There's an included remote for easy controls, and it's simple to get it controlling your TV as well, making for an impressive package.

It's a simple DVD player that'll get the job done, and for an excellent price, too.

LG BP350 Blu-Ray Disc Player 4. Fantastic upscaling Straightforward quality A top quality and stylish DVD player that plays both DVDs and Blu-Rays. Pros Full HD upscaling

External hard drive playback

Supports 3D and 4K playback Cons No audio jacks for surround sound systems

Out of date remote controller $99.95 at Amazon

The LG BP450 Blu-Ray and DVD Disc Player, covers both bases, meaning it doesn't matter if you're watching a DVD or Blu-Ray disc.

Its muted style will blend in nicely in your lounge too, only coming to life when you need it. It'll also support up to 4K resolution.

One potential major drawback is the fact that it doesn't have the audio jacks to connect to a surround sound system.

It's a fairly strange feature to miss out on, but, for the price, it's something that must have had to go.

How to choose a DVD player

DVD players are cheaper than ever, because while the tech is established and reliable, it has also been overtaken by Blu-ray. If a DVD player is right for you really comes down to what you're likely to do with the DVD player besides watch DVDs on it - plus what TV you have.

Do you want to access the internet, connect to an external hard drive or connect your surround sound system to it? These will all make a difference in your choice. And then there's aesthetics. While most look fairly similar, there are some that stand apart and will look better on a shelf.

So, what should you be looking out for?

Why should you buy a DVD player?

You might have an extensive collection of DVDs and boxsets that you want to watch. And this is the main reason you'd buy a DVD player. They might be a bit of old tech, but they're reliable and easy to use, so might be worth it. However, remember that if you have an HD TV or 4K TV, you won't be getting the best from them here - a Blu-ray player will do a much better job of upscaling your old DVDs, so do take a look at our guide for the Best Blu-ray players too.

What will you use the DVD player for?

With so many streaming services, it might be hard to justify a DVD player, but they are worth it when you have precious favourites in disc form that you enjoy watching from time to time. And the best thing is that it's a once-off payment and you can watch them whenever you like. Some of these DVD players offer extra features that extend the usage, but more of that below.

What should it look like?

There's not a lot that goes into the design of a DVD player. You'd be hard-pressed to find something that's more than a black rectangle. Though some designs have buttonless facades and glossy finish that look that much smarter. If you're in the market for a better design, then there are options for you. But there's also the basic design with buttons and a simple-to-use display.

Are there any other features?

As you've no doubt read, some of these DVD players have extra features other than the simple DVD playing ability. You can turn your TV into a Smart TV, rip DVDs and CDs, and even play PS3 on one of them. If these features are what you're after, then they're worth the extra money to get a device that's more than a single-purpose machine.