We may live in the age of media streaming, but there are still plenty of reasons to own a good DVD player.

Many of us have massive collections of TV and movies in the format, and you can never be sure when a movie might disappear from a streaming service, after all.

While many brands offer DVD players, though, some may not hold the same long-lasting quality as others. You'll be hard-pressed to find big differences between the designs of many DVD players, but the internal components often vary greatly and create big differences in performance.

So, whether you need to replace an old workhorse, or you're just starting a new collection - here are some of the best DVD players.

Our Top Pick: DVD Players

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony DVPSR510H 1. Best DVD player overall A simple but great DVD player that offer HDMI connectivity. Pros Good, compact design

Strong picture performance

Good connectivity

Plays back CDs Cons Complicated remote

Complicated remote

Occasionally slow load times

Sony, as you'll tell from this list, makes some of the best DVD players you can buy. This is a solid choice, that offers 1080p upscaling, CD playback and an HDMI connection for connecting to newer TVs, that you won't find in some cheaper models.

You won't get any smart functionality here, but at this price what you're looking for is a good design and solid picture playback. You can tick the boxes on both with this player, and the compact footprint also makes it easy to squeeze onto the busiest of TV stands.

There are also nice touches like parental controls, to stop children opening the DVD tray mid-movie. The remote is perhaps a bit fiddly though, with smaller-than-ideal buttons, and sometimes load times are a little on the long side. But for a model that's been going for over 10 years, this is a fantastic player that will do good by your DVD collection.

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony DVPSR210P 2. Best DVD player on a budget Super affordable This is a really impressive DVD player from Sony, offering all the basics in an inexpensive and sleek package. Pros Super affordable

Up to 1080p resolution

Easy to use Cons No HDMI input

No HDMI input

Slightly flimsy design

This sleek DVD player from Sony is one step down from our top pick, and looks just as good, with a glossy front and super compact design. Best of all, it's really affordable and offers a solid performance for the price.

It'll work with both DVDs and CDs, so if you hook up a sound system you could have a multi-use box. Unfortunately, it won't play Blu-rays though - as is the case with its big brother - so your collection will have to be a little older to make the most from this player.

There's an included remote for easy controls, and it's simple to get it controlling your TV as well, making for an easy-to-use package. However, there is no HDMI input, so you will need an older RCA connection - which shouldn't be a problem for older TVs.

Panasonic/Pocket-lint Panasonic DVD-S700 3. Best DVD player for versatility Solid pick A quality DVD player from a trusted name that won't empty your wallet. Pros Clean design

Clear images thanks to oversampling

Clear images thanks to oversampling

Great for music too Cons Can be unstable in playback

The Panasonic DVD-S700 Player gives you smooth viewing without any trouble, with a dustproof design that helps counter any sort of household negligence that could cause the player to malfunction.

Thanks to some nifty tech, it offers playback up to 1080p, which is pretty much par for the course for DVD players these days.

It will even let you rip your favourite music onto discs, keeping a hard copy for when the internet goes down. Some users have noted that this player struggles with multi-region discs, with some drop outs during playback, so do bear that in mind if your DVD collection is international.

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony BDP-S6700 4. Best DVD player for futureproofing Superb performance Alongside playing DVDs at their best possible quality, you can use this to turn your TV smart. Pros Potential for 4K visuals

Turns your TV Smart

Fast loading Cons Pricier than many

Pricier than many

Noisy playback

The Sony BDP-S6700 is a Blu-ray and DVD player, so you've realised your setup might benefit from a bit more functionality then this player could offer it.

First off, it basically turns your TV into a Smart TV. Which, for some of us that don't already have that functionality, is actually pretty nifty. So, that means it connects to Wi-Fi and allows you to browse your favourite sites and streaming services.

Some downsides are that it's a fair bit more expensive than other DVD players, and it is fairly noisy during playback, which can get distracting. But if you're looking for a great DVD player that'll make your old discs look good as new, as well as play nicely with newer ones, we think this is a great choice.

LG BP350 Blu-Ray Disc Player 5. Best DVD player for upscaling Straightforward quality A top quality and stylish DVD player that plays both DVDs and Blu-Rays. Pros Full HD upscaling

External hard drive playback

Compact size

Plays Blu-rays too Cons No audio jacks for surround sound systems

Out of date remote controller

Out of date remote controller

Wi-fi can be patchy

This LG BP350 can playback both Blu-rays and DVDs, meaning you should find your whole collection served and futureproofed by this super-compact player.

Its muted style will blend in nicely in your lounge too, only coming to life when you need it. It supports up to 1080p natively, and will upscale lower quality video too. There's an HDMI cable in the box, so you are all sorted on that front as well.

One potential major drawback is the fact that it doesn't have the audio jacks to connect to a surround sound system, if you have one. We also have seen a lot of owners mentioning patchy Wi-Fi playback, meaning that some of the built-in streaming apps can be hit and miss on reliability. If possible, plan to hardwire this to your router via ethernet, if you want to make use of this functionality.

How we chose the best DVD players

With new DVD players being rarely released now, we took to the internet to read hundred of user reviews, combining that with our knowledge and experience of the brands featured, when it comes to performance, features, reliability and value.

FAQ

Q: Why should you buy a DVD player?

DVD players are cheaper than ever, because while the tech is established and reliable, it has also been overtaken by Blu-ray. Whether a DVD player is right for you really comes down to what your movie collection looks like. If it is mostly made up of older DVD discs, you can probably save some money opting for a simple DVD player, but these won't play Blu-ray discs if you ever update your collection. Many of the best Blu-ray players will play both DVDs and Blu-rays - and you should consider those if you're planning to continue building your physical movie collection in the future.

Q: What features should you look out for?

DVD players are generally pretty straightforward in their features but there are still some thing to consider. Do you want to access the internet, to connect to an external hard drive or hook up your surround sound system to it? Do you want to make an older TV smart with built-in streaming apps? These are all options that a DVD player can bring, depending on which you choose.

Q: Why choose a DVD player over a Blu-ray player?

We can't say the reasons are extensive, especially when Blu-ray players themselves have come so far down in price and offer great upscaling of older discs - all the more important if you have a 4K TV. But if you just want to play back some old favourite discs - maybe for a second room or even a holiday property - and are happy with lower picture quality and a simpler experience for a generally much cheaper price, then a DVD player could be a great choice for you.