Once upon a time, DSLRs were the be-all and end-all of the digital camera world. These days, mirrorless cameras are the dominant force, with most major camera brands forgoing the mirror in their flagship models.

Still, there's a lot to love about DSLRs, and, if you prefer that old-school SLR feel, rather than having a little digital screen in your viewfinder, then there's no substitute. You can potentially save some cash, too, with budget DSLR options now being cheaper than ever before.

DSLR stands for digital single-lens reflex, and these cameras have removable lenses so that different optics can be attached and provide a different view of the world. This potential variety allows you to start small and build up to more varied, sharper, and desirable featured lenses as you go along.

So, whether you're a complete beginner, are looking to upgrade, know plenty about cameras already, or are considering a more professional option - this is where we round up the best DSLR cameras available to buy.

Pocket-lint Nikon D850 1. Best DSLR overall $2796.95 $2996.95 Save $200 Arguably, this is one of the best DSLRs ever made, combining build quality, image quality and battery life to satisfy the most demanding of photographers. Pros High-resolution 45.7-megapixel sensor

Incredible battery life

Superb dynamic range Cons Autofocus is slow in live view mode

On the pricey side $2797 at Amazon $2796.95 at B&H Photo $2796.95 at Adorama

Equipped with a monstrous 45.7-megapixel sensor, the Nikon D850 pushed the boundaries of image resolution upon its initial release. In the right hands and with good quality glass, this camera is capable of producing crisp and highly detailed images. The dynamic range is almost unreal, too.

Little changes to the D850's body compared to its predecessor's also transform the user experience. Illuminated buttons, silent shutter mode, deeper grip and class-leading battery life all add up to something quite special.

We found that its only real shortcoming is that the live view autofocus speed isn't as capable as Canon's equivalent.

Pocket-lint Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 2. Excellent all-round DSLR $2499 $2699 Save $200 It's been around for a good while now, but this versatile beast is still hard to beat. Pros Fantastic autofocus system

Solid image quality

Dual Pixel RAW re-focus Cons No flip-out screen

4K video has limited file types $2699 at Amazon $2499.99 at Best Buy $2499 at B&H Photo

The 5D Mark IV is a deft balance between resolution, image quality, autofocus ability and control, seeing it stand head and shoulders above its predecessor and much of the competition, too.

It's not cheap by any means but it's got every base covered, and the 30-megapixel sensor is not only awesome in good light, but it aces low-light conditions, as well.

In the present day, the lack of a flip screen feels very old-fashioned, and the 4K video is no longer something that gives it the wow factor. Canon's own mirrorless offerings now give us up to 8K video, for instance.

For photographers preferring an SLR system though, the 5D Mark IV still has a lot to offer, especially when paired with some of Canon's industry-leading glass.

Pocket-lint Canon EOS 2000D / Rebel T7 3. Best budget DSLR $399 $429.99 Save $30.99 Those looking for a cheap way to upgrade from a smartphone camera will be pleasantly surprised by the image quality at such a price point. Pros Fantastic value for money

Wi-Fi and NFC functionality Cons No flip or touchscreen

Basic feature set See at Amazon $399.99 at Best Buy $399 at B&H Photo

We think the Canon 2000D could be the perfect option for those looking to upgrade from a smartphone camera to a DSLR platform. It's cheap and cheerful, and its Wi-Fi functionality means you can transfer photos straight to a smartphone for editing and sharing.

You'll get the benefit of interchangeable lenses, as well as a far larger sensor, which means better low-light performance and real bokeh that doesn't rely on AI trickery to cut out the subject.

Buying into the Canon lens system means you can take the lenses with you when you upgrade, which is probably inevitable, as the feature set is fairly limited on this entry-level body.

Pocket-lint Nikon D500 4. Best APS-C DSLR $849 $1597 Save $748 One of the most advanced, feature-rich APS-C bodies we've tested. It comes at a nice price point and offers a compact shape, too. Pros Quick shooting with a large buffer

Smaller and more manageable body size

Very good autofocus Cons High ISO features aren't actually usable

Limited angles on the flip screen $849 at Amazon $2669.95 at B&H Photo

The Nikon D500 takes a lot of features from its larger sibling, the D5, but brings them to the APS-C sensor and a much more compact body. This makes it one of the most advanced and feature-rich APS-C bodies we've come across.

This translates into a whole heap of good things. The 21-megapixel sensor is backed up with the speedy Expeed 5 processing engine and can capture shots up to an extended sensitivity of ISO 1,640,000. Yup, that's six figures. Although, in our testing, we don't think you're likely to want to go anywhere near that high.

What you get here is a pro-level DSLR, in a small package and at a much more stomachable price. Who wouldn't love that?

Pocket-lint Canon EOS 90D 5. Best mid-range DSLR It might look a lot like its predecessor, but the EOS 90D is an altogether different beast underneath, packing 45 point autofocus and a 32.5 megapixel sensor. Pros Highly capable autofocus

High resolution

4K video recording Cons Single SD card slot

No in-body stabilisation $1199 at Amazon $1199.99 at Best Buy $1199 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for an all-rounder when it comes to both still images and movie capture, then the 90D is still one of the best pure DSLRs to cater to such a crowd.

Where the 90D really excels is with its autofocus system. The Dual Pixel AF system - which uses on-sensor phase-detection via live view and a different phase-detection system through the viewfinder - is super-fast, whether you're looking through the viewfinder or using the rear screen to compose your shots.

Elsewhere, the 90D ups the viewfinder ante with a what-you-see-is-what-you-get 100% field-of-view - something cheaper DSLR cameras often lack - while its Vari-Angle touchscreen remains one of its strong points, especially in a competitive world against mirrorless cameras.

How we chose these DSLRs

We've tried and tested every DSLR on this list, and we've only picked the best models to feature on this page. While it's true that the main manufacturers are no longer developing new DSLR bodies, the models listed here are still being produced and are still available brand new with warranties to reflect that.

It's impossible to include the right camera for everyone's needs but we've tried to include a wide spread of options at various price points to cover as many bases as possible. Whether you're just getting started in photography, or you're a seasoned pro, you'll likely find a good option on our list.

How to choose a DSLR camera

There are a wide range of DSLRs on the market, designed for everyone from casual holiday snappers to full-time professionals. That means it can be extremely hard to narrow down which one is right for you. Here are a few things worth thinking about before you decide on a camera.

What will you be using the camera for?

This will be the big deciding factor for most people, as different cameras are tailored toward different shooting styles. Some cameras offer extremely high burst rates for shooting sports, whereas others will give you a silent shooting mode to ensure that your shutter click doesn't scare away any wildlife.

Think about how you will mainly be using the camera, and the specs that you should care about will quickly become apparent.

Which lenses will work?

For Canon, it's EF-mount (including EF-S), for Nikon it's F-mount, for Pentax it's K-mount. Sony has discontinued its line in favour of its mirrorless offerings. There are some additions and exceptions, but those are the current main three. Don't fall into the trap of buying the wrong lenses just because the brand names match up.

What's the deal with sensor size?

Entry and mid-level cameras typically have what's called an APS-C size sensor. Some pro-spec cameras have full-frame sensors that, because they're physically larger, need specific (typically pricier and more advanced) lenses that are capable of covering these larger dimensions.

A full-frame camera collects more light and this will give you better low-light performance and shallower depth of field in your shots. Unfortunately, they're typically a lot more expensive than their APS-C counterparts and the same goes for the lenses too. So if budget is a concern, we'd recommend sticking with APS-C.

Which focal-length lens should I buy?

There are plenty of things to consider with lenses and this all depends on the type of photography you are planning on doing. If it's all about portraits you'll want something around the 50mm or 75mm mark. If you are trying to snap that lion on the Savannah and don't want to get eaten then you'll want something with a long zoom, like 300mm or greater.

DSLR vs mirrorless - which is best?

This all depends on what type of shooter you are. If you mainly care about video, then the mirrorless options offer far more for your money and you should certainly consider them before committing to a DSLR.

If you're on a tight budget, you can typically find entry-level DSLRs for cheaper than their mirrorless equivalents. This will leave you with more to spend on lenses, arguably the best investment in the photographic world.

If you're an old-school film shooter and can't resist the tactile sound of the mirror flipping away, then there really is no alternative. Luckily, there are still loads of great options - some of which you can explore in our other camera buyer's guides.