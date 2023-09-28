Drones have become an increasingly popular technology in recent years, providing endless opportunities for aerial photography, videography, surveying, and more. As drones continue to advance in their capabilities and popularity and the market becomes flooded with more models, it's more challenging to find the right drone at the right price.

Fortunately, for those looking for a great drone, there are plenty of deals available so that you can benefit from your gadget without (completely) breaking the bank.

The best drone deals

Ruko / Pocket-lint Ruko F11 GIM2 $420 $850 Save $430 The Ruko F11GIM2 Drone is a great drone for photography and videography enthusiasts. With its 4K camera and 2-axis gimbal, capturing stunning aerial shots is super easy. This drone also features EIS triple anti-shake technology and 5x zoom, so that every shot taken is top quality. The F11GIM2 has a flight time of up to 84 minutes and can fly at altitudes of up to 2000m (6562ft), making it perfect for extended aerial photography sessions. Not only is this drone safe to fly with its auto-return home feature, enhanced GPS, and landing pad, but it also offers multiple control options including GPS flight features and gesture-based capture. $420 at Amazon

DJI / Pocket-Lint DJI Air 2S Fly More $1040 $1300 Save $260 Get ready to capture stunning, high-quality footage with the DJI Air 2S Fly More Drone, now available with a $260 discount. With a 1-inch image sensor, this drone is capable of recording 5.4K/30fps and 4K/60fps video. It also features a high dynamic range and accurate color reproduction, making it possible to capture vibrant and sharp footage even in low-light settings. $1040 at Best Buy

Holy Stone / Pocket-Lint Holy Stone HS720 $230 $300 Save $70 If you're looking for a high-quality drone that won't break the bank, the Holy Stone HS720 is a solid choice. With its FAA-compliant status, you can take it to any location without worrying about getting in trouble with the law. Plus, the 4K UHD camera with image stabilization and 5GHz FPV transmission provides crystal-clear footage every time. And if you're worried about losing the drone, don't be - the GPS-assisted intelligent flight will make it so the drone will return safely. With easy operation, long battery life, and a foldable design, the Holy Stone HS720 is the ideal choice for beginners and experts alike. Plus, the drone is on sale right now, and you can get it for cheaper if you also add the on-page coupon. $230 at Amazon

Bwine / Pocket-Lint Bwine F7 Drone $424 $700 Save $276 Another great option comes from Bwine. The F7 drone is now available for purchase with a solid discount. Usually available for $700, you can get it for a mere $424. With its FAA remote ID certification and compliance, you can fly the Bwine F7 Drone with ease anywhere you want. Capture stunning 4K aerial footage thanks to the detachable video camera with a 120° FOV lens and 3-axis gimbal. The three intelligent batteries provide a flight time of up to 75 minutes, allowing you to shoot for longer durations. The GPS function makes it so you don't lose the drone and also allows it to follow you, fly along a pre-set path, or circle a designated location, depending on what type of filming you want to do. $424 at Amazon

Veeniix / Pocket-Lint Veeniix V11MINI Drone $178 $370 Save $192 The Veeniix V11MINI drone is on sale for close to $200 off, which is a fantastic discount. Just remember to add that on-page coupon to get the best price. This drone is compact and lightweight making it a great choice for beginners. The powerful brushless motors and durable camera protectors make it extra durable. With a 4K UHD camera and 120 degree FOV lens, you can capture high-resolution video and surround footage with ease. The drone also has multiple filming modes, so you get to try them all out. Plus, with 60 minutes of flying time, you won't have to worry about running out of juice halfway through your next big adventure. $178 at Amazon

DJI / Pocket-Lint PowerVision PowerEgg X Drone $750 $1000 Save $250 The PowerVision PowerEgg X is available with a solid discount over at Best Buy so you can get yourself a weatherproof drone for a fraction of the price. Its weatherproof housing allows it to fly through heavy rain and capture breathtaking footage with its 4K/60fps UHD camera that produces professional quality video and 12 megapixel images. With patented SyncVoice technology, the PowerEgg X automatically synchronizes the audio with the footage, picking up high-fidelity sound using a mobile phone's microphone or a wireless microphone. The AI Face Recognition technology is also an impressive feature, delivering accurate, efficient, and multi-angle remote face recognition and subject lock-on while following the subject. $750 at Best Buy

Tomzon / Pocket-Lint Tomzon P5G Drone $130 $200 Save $70 The TOMZON P5G drone is the perfect device for capturing stunning, high-quality photos and videos while having a blast. Plus, with this multi-layered deal, it deserves extra attention. The model has an MSRP of $200, but it is currently discounted to $180 plus an extra $30 in the form of an on-page coupon. Prime members, however, get a better price and can buy the drone for a mere $130. With an exceptional 4K Ultra Clear camera, 90° remote adjust, and 120° wide view lens, this drone provides a first-person perspective that will leave you breathless. With the high-precision GPS system, air pressure sensor, and auto return system, you can achieve stable and easy flights. $130 at Amazon

DJI / Pocket-Lint DJI Air 2S $775 $1000 Save $225 The fantastic DJI Air 2S is finally available with a solid discount. This drone is equipped with some serious features that will take your aerial photography and videography to new heights. From its powerful 1-inch image sensor and large 2.4μm pixels for high-resolution capture, to its impressive Intelligent HDR technology that merges multiple shots for even richer imagery, the DJI Air 2S is perfect for capturing the world in all its hues and glory. We really loved its solid battery life along with its great portability. $775 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $799 at Adorama

Holy Stone / Pocket-Lint Holy Stone HS720 $230 $300 Save $70 If you're looking for a high-quality drone that won't break the bank, the Holy Stone HS720 is a solid choice. With its FAA-compliant status, you can take it to any location without worrying about getting in trouble with the law. Plus, the 4K UHD camera with image stabilization and 5GHz FPV transmission provides crystal-clear footage every time. And if you're worried about losing the drone, don't be - the GPS-assisted intelligent flight will get it back to you in one piece. With easy operation, long battery life, and a foldable design, the Holy Stone HS720 is the ideal choice for beginners and experts alike. The drone is already on sale, but there's an extra coupon available on page, so don't forget to add that one too. $230 at Amazon