Nowadays, watching movies at home is incredibly easy. The best streaming platforms often get access to giant blockbusters as soon as they appear in movie theaters, and getting high-quality gear such as the best TVs or home projectors is getting cheaper every year.

That being said, even if you get the best TV possible, you won't get the same cinema experience at home without a sound of similar quality. To really experience the emotions, immersion and excitement of your favorite movies, the sound has to elevate the visuals.

That's where the best Dolby Atmos speakers come into play. Thanks to this spatial audio format, you can experience sound at your home like never before, with exceptional spatial audio capabilities, creating a totally immersive, cinema-like experience.

Even better, you don't really need a huge speaker setup to bring Dolby Atmos into your home. We've found a range of excellent Dolby Atmos solutions that require you to find space for just a soundbar, a subwoofer, and a pair of satellites to experience the full glory of 3D sound -- the rest is done through the magic of virtual surround channels. So, here are the best Dolby Atmos speakers you can buy right now.

Best Dolby Atmos speakers: Our top picks