Nowadays, watching movies at home is incredibly easy. The best streaming platforms often get access to giant blockbusters as soon as they appear in movie theaters, and getting high-quality gear such as the best TVs or home projectors is getting cheaper every year.
That being said, even if you get the best TV possible, you won't get the same cinema experience at home without a sound of similar quality. To really experience the emotions, immersion and excitement of your favorite movies, the sound has to elevate the visuals.
That's where the best Dolby Atmos speakers come into play. Thanks to this spatial audio format, you can experience sound at your home like never before, with exceptional spatial audio capabilities, creating a totally immersive, cinema-like experience.
Even better, you don't really need a huge speaker setup to bring Dolby Atmos into your home. We've found a range of excellent Dolby Atmos solutions that require you to find space for just a soundbar, a subwoofer, and a pair of satellites to experience the full glory of 3D sound -- the rest is done through the magic of virtual surround channels. So, here are the best Dolby Atmos speakers you can buy right now.
Best Dolby Atmos speakers: Our top picks
Samsung HW-Q990CBest Dolby Atmos speakers overall
Samsung HW-Q990C delivers incredible Dolby Atmos performance for a relatively reasonable price. The bass is low and rumbly thanks to the included subwoofer, and additional satellites help immensly with how spatial the soundstage feels and audio sounds. What's more, the audio profile is well suited both for casual TV as well as for an immersive movie-watching experience, and does really well with music as well.
Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 SoundbarBest budget Dolby Atmos speakers
The Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 Immersive Soundbar offers incredible value for your money. This Dolby Atmos-enabled set can create an immersive soundscape like no other at this price point, with clear, detailed, but still really fun sound. Additional satellites and subwoofer ensure that both spatial and low-end performance is excellent, and the whole package is an awesome addition to the budget-minded home theater setup.
Sonos BeamBest compact Dolby Atmos speakers
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 might not come with a standalone subwoofer or satellites, like the rest of the pack, but its strength lies in how compact it is. If you have a small apartment, the Beam is capable of creating excellent surround sound using only virtual channels. With Sonos integration, it also works really well with other Sonos gear and can use your other speakers as physical channels if you want to expand your setup a bit.
SAMSUNG HW-Q910CBest value Dolby Atmos speakers
The Samsung HW-Q910C is an excellent choice when you're looking for an excellent do-it-all Dolby Atmos solution. The soundbar, along with its two satellites and a subwoofer, offer an excellent soundstage that makes watching TV shows and movies an incredible experience. With features such as adaptive sound and game mode, it's also incredibly flexible and fits well into all kinds of setups.
JBL Bar 1300XThe most fun Dolby Atmos speakers
The JBL Bar 1300X excels at creating an immersive soundstage that still sounds fun and exciting. With its signature JBL-brand boomy bass, which is further helped by a physical subwoofer, it creates an unforgettable experience when watching all your favorite content. Wireless satellites are also a great boon, helping you achieve the coveted 3D sound extremely easily, and without any hassle with the setup.
Sony HT-G700 SoundbarBoomy bass on a budget
If you're looking for another great option on a budget, the Sony HT-G700 is a treat for every bass lover. With the standalone subwoofer, it offers detailed, lively explosions and action, making for an incredible speaker for action movie lovers.
Sony HT-A7000Best high-end option
The Sony HT-A7000 by itself is an incredible Dolby Atmos soundbar, but when bundled with its accompanying subwoofer and rear speakers, it makes for a theater-like experience that not many sets of speakers can even dream of matching. It's balanced, detailed, and the soundstage it offers sounds just like having real, physical speakers around you.
Denon Home Soundbar 550Premium and compact
The Denon Home Sound Bar 550 is an unusual pairing of a soundbar, a subwoofer and a woofer. It offers detailed lows and mids like no other soundbar setup. This means it'll be ideal for all the rumbly explosions in action movies or threatening steps in your favorite horror flicks, but it'll also be incredible for all the gamers out there, looking for something to reproduce the steps of their enemies with incredible detail.
Best Dolby Atmos speakers: Which one should you get?
Picking the best Dolby Atmos speakers can be quite difficult -- there are so many great options to choose from. That being said, for us, the best choice right now is the Samsung HW-Q990C. It combines excellent performance with a versatile sound, making for the best Dolby Atmos speaker.
If you're looking for something on a budget, the Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 Soundbar performs admirably for the price, and will fit nicely into a budget home theater setup. Conversely, if you're after something that will make your audio setup's sound more fun, engaging, and add a bit of oomph to it, JBL Bar 1300X is a great choice for its boomy bass and generally fun sound profile.
FAQ
Q: Where can I stream Dolby Atmos content?
Even though at first Dolby Atmos was hard to come by, more than ten years after the standard was first introduced, the situation has changed completely.
You can now find Dolby Atmos content almost everywhere you look. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ each support Dolby Atmos on movies and TV shows. Roku also has support for that format, as well as Android TV boxes, such as the Nvidia Shield TV, and Amazon's Fire TV.
That's not all. If you have a newer console - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, you can also stream Dolby Atmos content -- TV, movies, and even games -- straight from them. Or, if you are into spatial music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Apple Music support the Dolby Atmos Music format.
Q: Will a soundbar be enough for Dolby Atmos?
As Dolby Atmos is a spatial audio standard, you might be wondering whether getting just a soundbar, or a soundbar with only a few satellites, is enough to fill your room with 3D sound.
Well, contrary to previous surround sound implementations, Dolby Atmos does not require you to get all the channels physically around you. Of course, it is still the best way to go, but getting a true Dolby Atmos setup is not only extremely expensive, but it also requires carefully planning your room layout and speaker placement. Instead, you can rely on virtual channels.
That's exactly what the soundbars we chose above do. They have enough speakers inside them to give you the full Dolby Atmos experience, but instead of placing them around the room, they bounce the sound off the walls and the ceiling. This tricks your brain into thinking that the sound is coming from, for example, behind you, even though it's produced by the soundbar under your TV.