Picking up a top-notch document camera allows you to replace the overhead projector with a more modern equivalent, making presentations more engaging and easier to manage.

While the primary location of these capture devices is likely to be in the classroom - thanks to their ability to show live footage of books, writing and even artistic demonstrations - they can also be used in conference rooms to help bypass the static PowerPoint.

They're also viable whether you want to use a recorded or live segment, and whether teaching is being done in person or at a distance through a video conferencing app.

Before you dive in and buy any old device, it's important to consider how it fits in your current setup. All will come with a USB or HDMI connector, but more premium ones will also work wirelessly. Naturally, you'll also need to know what size fits your setup the best, as well as what camera and resolution you require for the job at hand.

Our Top Pick: Best Document Camera

Ipevo IPEVO V4K Document Camera 1. Best Buy Top pick A superb entry-level document camera that's versatile and provides excellent shooting quality. Pros Solid build quality

Many connectivity options Cons The highest resolution only has 15FPS

This Ipevo V4K isn't quite as expensive as others from the company, but that doesn't mean it skimps on quality.

In fact, for the price, you get a solid array of features. There's an 8MP camera that's able to help capture 3264 x 2448 resolution (at 15 frames-per-second). It's also able to shoot at 30 frames-per-second in HD, with fast auto-focusing helping you shift between documents without issue.

Handily, it's also compatible with Mac, PC and Chromebook devices, as well as third-party conferencing apps.

iCodis iCodis X3 Document Camera 2. Runner Up Neat design Packed with neat scanning features, this is the ideal solution for those keeping their visualiser in one place. Pros Cool design

Folds neatly away

Up to A3 size coverage Cons Not cheap

The iCodis X3 is a bit more toward the pricey end of the entry-level document scanners, but it does give you a couple of neat benefits for the extra outlay.

Firstly, though, the downsides of this pick are that it doesn't particularly travel well, given the large base, and the fact it isn't compatible with macOS.

This naturally won't be an issue for those keeping their document camera in one fixed place - and those who don't own a Mac - with the 8MP camera (capturing at 3264 x 2448), 4 LED lights and up to A3 coverage giving you plenty to work with.

It also has a lot of neat features to play around with, such as intelligent continuous shooting, automatic correction/segmentation, and filling in broken edges of scanned pages.

Thustand Thustand Document Camera 3. A Top Pick Traditional option Strong and sturdy capturing is available through this swivelling document camera. Pros Interesting basic design

Easy manoeuvrability and adjustability Cons Interesting basic design

Thustand's USB Document Camera hasn't got the most modern design, but it does deliver neat performance in the classroom.

That aluminium base and the metal bracket aren't overly attractive, as we say, but they are sturdy and ideal for staying in place in the classroom. It also allows the camera to swivel 360-degrees, which is great for those who want more than just a face-down document camera.

When you are capturing, you'll be taking advantage of the standard 8MP camera shooting in 3264 x 2448 at 15 frames-per-second. You also get the option to shoot in HD at 30 frames-per-second, too, and can connect to Windows, macOS, Chromebook devices and third-party conferencing apps.

Ipevo Ipevo VZ-X 4. Strong Contender Premium choice An elite document camera that offers you wireless versatility without a compromise in capturing quality. Pros Huge variety of connection options

Solid construction

Cons Very expensive

Ipevo is one of the bigger names in document cameras, and it's easy to see why the VZ-X is a popular choice.

It's extremely pricey compared to the other devices on this list, but this is largely due to its versatility in how you connect, as well as the overall capturing performance. Those who want to use it in Wi-Fi and HDMI mode can capture it in HD, while those who require a USB connection can shoot in 3264 x 2448.

It's also able to connect to not just your computer or monitor, but iOS and Android devices, Apple TV and projectors, too.

If you do choose to use it wirelessly, expect around 9-12 hours of battery life and 33ft range. And, however you use it, you'll be able to enjoy the max shooting area of 283 x 501mm in 16:9 aspect ratio and 363 x 483mm in 4:3 with a built-in LED lighting it all up when required.

Jourist Jourist DC80 Document Camera 5. Also Great Clever design with solid performance Another solid pick for those who need a versatile USB visualiser and solid camera specs. Pros Up to A3 coverage

Clean, foldable design Cons Plastic construction

Cons Plastic construction

Like other USB visualisers on this list, Jourist's DC80 is another great consideration for those hooking up to a Windows or Mac computer.

It's able to reach 3264 x 2448 pixels at its peak, with the 8MP camera and CMOS sensor providing a crisp and clear view - one backed up by the built-in LED light, auto-focus feature, automatic white balancing and, for audio, the built-in microphone.

It's also one of the smarter designs around, too, with the camera able to rotate 270-degrees, and the lever able to be adjusted to give the user a reach the size of a sheet of A3.

How to choose a document camera

Document cameras mimic the older projectors but in a significantly minimised package. Most have a similar hinged design that allows for a variety of adjustments. Some are quite portable, while others are best suited for static use. As with most things, prices vary quite a bit, though you can get quite a bit for your money.

So, what should you be looking out for?

Why should you buy a document camera?

Document cameras are great for teachers or lecturers who often work out of a book or use annotation as part of their teaching style. They're also great for offices where people are presenting quite a lot. You may find that they form a great replacement for scanners too, so can replace quite a few other devices and save a load of space in your office.

What will you use the speaker for?

Just as the classroom projectors of old, document cameras offer the ability to project and annotate images onto a bigger screen. But document cameras offer so much more.

You can mirror the images onto your computer for online learning, make overhead videos for streaming, and even use it for a webcam. And because many have a diminutive size, they're far more portable than their ancestors.

What resolution do you want?

Most document cameras these days offer a very impressive 3264 x 2448 pixels. This often comes at the cost of a lower frame rate of 15FPS, though some higher-end options come in at 30FPS at this resolution. However, if you're happy with 1080p (or full HD), then most offer that resolution at a decent 30FPS. Now, this may not matter too much, and completely depends on whether you're using the document camera for a webcam, for streaming, or simply as a projector.

Is portability a requirement?

Document cameras range in size a fair amount. Some are nicely portable, with a folding design and smaller size. Others have larger bases to increase stability and are best used as a fixed camera. If you're in a teaching environment, perhaps a fixed camera is ok, but if you're on the move then a smaller option would probably suit you better.

What's the connectivity like?

Most of the document cameras in this list can connect to Windows and Mac operating systems without a problem. There are some that are limited, however, so it's definitely worth checking before you purchase. Some of the higher-end options can even connect to your iPhone or Android, or can connect straight to Wi-Fi. The software can be a fact too, as we all know that it's not all made equally. Some f these cameras have their own drivers that may not play nice with every system.

Document cameras we also recommend

