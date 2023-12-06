Regardless of your DJ set-up, whether you mix vinyl, record your performances on Rekordbox or live stream your set online, the best DJ headphones are an imperative part of the equation. No matter your skill level, a set of trusty headphones will always stand you in good stead to deliver the best set possible.

Related Best hard drives for music production: Find harmony with extra memory Store your latest project, live recording sessions or back up your most recent EP with one of the best hard drives for music production.

You may be looking for a pair of DJ headphones to help reference alongside your studio monitors, you're perhaps on the market for an affordable pair for a budding DJ in your life, or maybe you just fancy treating yourself to a luxury set of headphones for your next gig. We have called upon years of experience in the industry, first-hand reviews and market trends to select the best DJ headphones money can buy. Whether you're looking to splash the cash or save a penny or two, there's bound to be a pair of DJ headphones on our list to suit your situation.

Best DJ headphones: Our top six picks

Sennheiser HD25 1. Best DJ headphones overall An industry standard for a reason If you're looking for the best DJ headphones, look no further than the Sennheiser HD25 headphones. With a boosted bass response that will assist in even the loudest of clubs and a durable construction that is lightweight and comfortable, there's nothing more you'll really need. Pros Boosted bass ideal for live performance

Great isolation

Durable construction Cons Could come with a longer cable $144 at Amazon

From Jamie XX to Martin Garrix and Calvin Harris, there is a plethora of internationally recognized DJs who choose the Sennheiser HD25 headphones as their booth companion. If it's good enough for them, chances are, you're bound to love them as well, as the HD25s sound fantastic. Their boosted bass response is ideal when you're in a loud club environment trying to beat match from one song to another. The bass is rich and powerful, but not overpowering.

The HD25's clarity across the frequency spectrum is spectacular and mid to high frequencies cut through the thumping bass with relative ease. Being closed-back headphones, their isolation is fantastic. Audio isolation is very important when DJing and the HD25s have been purposely designed to attenuate background noise, so you can get on with what's important: mixing music.

Like all great DJ headphones, the HD25s are capable of one-ear listening thanks to the ear cups' swivel design, so if you need a quick reference point, but also want to hear the music through the club's PA, then the HD25s can do so. Although this is one tiny detractor, the included cable runs slightly on the shorter side. There are some DJs out there who would prefer a bit more length, but that aside, the Sennheiser HD25 headphones offer a fantastic DJ option for a pretty affordable price.

Pioneer HDJ-X7 2. Next best DJ headphones DJ headphones from an industry titan Pioneers are titans of the DJing world and the HDJ-X7 headphones uphold that title with ease. Thanks to a durable metal construction that is constructed with US Military standard (MIL-STD-810G) metal, brilliant clarity and comfortable fit, there's really not much to dislike about these DJ headphones. Pros Swivel mechanism for quick referencing

Great clarity

Metal frame construction Cons Isolation could be better $199 at Amazon

No matter the club, no matter the country, chances are if you rock up to a club, they are likely to have Pioneer DJ decks for you to play your set on. They truly are industry titans, so it's no surprise to find Pioneer headphones near the top of our list. The HDJ-X7 headphones are a fantastic choice if you are primarily concerned with durability. The US Military standard (MIL-STD-810G) metal construction is going to survive being chucked around, transported and dropped. If you are a little clumsy, or prone to playing in particularly rowdy clubs, the HDJ-X7 headphones are the choice for you.

As for their sound quality, they offer everything you could possibly want from a set of DJ cans. We found that the 50mm dome-type closed dynamic drivers are incredibly loud. It's great to have this extra power and volume at your fingertips. If you're getting lost in a mix, this extra oomph will save your bacon just in time to queue the next song. Although the HDJ-X7's isolation isn't as great as the HD25s, its closed-back design does the job of blocking out unwanted noise.

Close

While their 5Hz to 30kHz range might seem extensive, it could be considered excessive for most modern dance music. Sub-bass frequencies rarely dip as low as 5Hz, and high-hats and other percussion typically don't reach the piercing heights of 30kHz (thankfully). However, the Pioneer HDJ-X7 headphones offer plenty of power and clarity at exactly where you need them to and are one of the best DJ headphones options to date.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x 3. Best over-ear DJ headphones Comfortable, clear, and comprehensive The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones stand out as an exceptional choice for DJs seeking over-ear headphones. With their articulate audio quality, impressive passive noise cancellation, and versatile compatibility with various cables, they effectively fulfill all the requirements a DJ might seek in their equipment. Pros You can use different cables

Over-ear design provides decent passive cancellation

Articulate audio Cons Can sound a bit sterile $149 at Amazon

Perhaps more so than any other on our list, we found that the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones are immediately comfortable. Their over-ear design is complimented by the luscious ear cup and headband padding, so if you're looking for comfortable headphones, they are a fantastic choice.

The large over-ear cup design and padded material aren't just for show, they provide an enclosed seal which is very effective at blocking out noise. Audio-wise, the ATH-M50Xs have quite a flat EQ and the bass, mid and treble frequencies are very well-balanced with each other. This means that the ATH-M50Xs can double up as great studio headphones if you are that way inclined.

Close

If you appreciate the added extras, Audio-Technica supplies you with three different cables; a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, a 3m straight cable and a 1.2m straight cable. Additionally, there are two 3.5mm to 6.35mm adapters and a travel pouch, so you can take them on the road with added protection. All in all, this is a brilliant option for DJs who prefer the isolation that an over-ear set of headphones can bring. Their affordability, coupled with the included extras, positions them as a strong contender in this category.

Numark HF125 4. Best budget DJ headphones Wallet-friendly with the basics You don't have to spend a fortune on decent DJ headphones. In fact, you can snag a brilliant, affordable option for under £/$20 thanks to Numark. The HF125 headphones are a great option if you're looking to save some money or are just getting started. Pros Cheerful

Very lightweight

Hard wired cable is unlosable Cons Perhaps a little fragile $20 at Amazon

Like most musical equipment, DJ headphones can get expensive pretty quickly. However, you don't have to break the bank if you don't want to. In fact, there are many brilliant, affordable options thanks to an expanding market. None are more brilliant than Numark's HF125 headphones. Don't get us wrong, these headphones will cost you just under £/$20, so you shouldn't expect the world from them. However, if you're just getting started DJing, want a lightweight backup pair or just want to save some money, the HF125s are a fantastic option.

These headphones are incredibly lightweight, whilst wearing them you'll barely notice them on your head. Their wearability is accentuated by the comfortable earcups, and although they aren't high-value leather, they won't cause ear fatigue very easily. The earpieces are also rotating, meaning you can reference your mix to the PA whilst in the club, which is something DJs do all the time.

The hard-wired cable means you'll never have to worry about losing - or someone stealing - your audio cable at the club. Measuring six feet, the HF125's hard-wired cable is longer than most and the included jack adapter makes it viable for most desks you'll likely come across.

If you go into this with a reasonable head, you'll not be disappointed with Numark's HF125 headphones. They are affordable, comfortable and incredibly useful to have in your DJ bag.

Pioneer HDJ-X10 5. Best premium DJ headphones A premium option for the professional DJ The Pioneer Electronics HDJ-X10 headphones are the best premium DJ headphones option currently on the market. Being Pioneer's flagship headphones, you can expect good things and with their wide frequency range, XLR cable choice and fantastic isolation, they don't let down. Pros Mini-XLR cable offers the best connection

Protective case ideal for gigs

Humongous frequency range Cons Some may not want to spend this much $370 at Amazon

If you're looking to splash some cash or want to invest in DJ headphones that will last you for the foreseeable future, look no further than the Pioneer HDJ-X10s. There is a lot to love about the HDJ-X10s, none more so than their fantastic frequency range. Pioneer claims that they are the world's first DJ headphones to offer high-resolution audio across a range of 5 Hz to 40 kHz.

This is thanks to the headphones' 50-mm high-definition drivers, which are exclusive to the HDJ-X10s. Although you won't realise this full range (it's humanly impossible), what you will hear is their fantastic clarity across the spectrum. The low end is so detailed that other DJ headphones can't hold a candle to their clarity.

The exceptional separation of the HDJ-X10s is primarily attributed to their clever design. Featuring an independent ground wire within the 4-core twisted-structure cable, these headphones deliver awesome left and right channel separation, allowing you to pinpoint slight nuances during your DJ set. The mini-XLR connection cable is exactly what you want from premium DJ headphones as it's by far the safest cable connection, so it's great to see Pioneer utilize them with the HDJ-X10s.

Lastly, Pioneer has implemented a nanoweb coating around the earcups. Let's face it, clubs can't get a little sweaty and this nanoweb coating has been specifically designed to protect the ear cup material from liquids and sweat, furthering this premium headphone's longevity.

AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ Preset Headphones 6. Best customizable DJ headphones Modular marvels AIAIAI is revolutionizing the conventional DJ headphones market with their TMA-2 range. Completely customisable, these headphones allow you to interchange any component according to your preferences, providing a truly unique and versatile DJ experience. Pros Fantastic isolation

Interchangeable components

Durable yet lightweight construction Cons May be a novelty to some $150 at Amazon

There aren't many consumer headphones on the market that are modular, never mind DJ headphones, but that's exactly what AIAIAI are offering. Their TMA-2 range has been purposely made, so you can swap out different headphone components as and when you like. It's pretty cool, right?

The ingenuity doesn't stop there. One of the most interesting features of the TMA-2 headphones is their bio-cellulose diaphragm. Crafted from bacterial cellulose, which is an organic compound cultivated through a specific bacterial process, the diaphragms are incredibly unique.

AIAIAI hasn't utilized this just for laughs and giggles. In contrast, this material is much more robust, stiffer and lighter compared to standard speaker units. This allows the diaphragm to vibrate with much greater accuracy and cause less distortion. What all of this translates to is tremendously articulate and incredibly crystalline audio.

Their construction also adds to the headphone's practicality. Pairing the robust H02 nylon headband with the E02 on-ear PU leather ear pads, the headphones deliver excellent isolation. They are comfortable and durable and, last but not least, they look fantastic. What's not to love about these modular marvels?

The bottom line: What are the best DJ headphones?

The Sennheiser HD25s are easily at the top of the shop. Their impressive sound quality, particularly the balanced bass ideal for beat matching in loud club environments, and exceptional clarity across frequencies make them stand out. These closed-back headphones offer excellent isolation, crucial for DJing, and their swivel design allows for one-ear listening. While the cable length might be a slight downside for some DJs, overall, the HD25s present an affordable and fantastic option for DJs.

Sennheiser HD25 Editor's Choice DJ headphones from an industry titan If you’re looking for the best DJ headphones, look no further than the Sennheiser HD25 headphones. With a boosted bass response that will assist in even the loudest of clubs and a durable construction that is lightweight and comfortable, there’s nothing more you’ll really need.



$144 at Amazon

Which is better: wired or wireless DJ headphones?

It's probably fair to say that wireless headphones are the most popular choice for consumer headphones today. However, are wireless headphones a good choice if you're planning to DJ? Controversially, we don't think wireless headphones are a top choice for DJing. Wired headphones are by far the safest choice when it comes to DJing.

Related How to make the most of your Spotify Premium subscription with these 5 tips Whether you're new to the service or want to get your money's worth, these features match music to your mood, build your catalog, and more.

Although Bluetooth technology is coming up by leaps and bounds, latency issues can still exist. Being a DJ, your primary job is to mix one song into another, so matching the beats and the timing is imperative. There's no point in risking your professionalism with wireless headphones, stick to a wired set and be sure you're always on time.

What's the difference between DJ headphones and studio headphones?

If you're producing music, chances are you've already got a pair of studio headphones. If that's the case, you may be wondering, what's the difference between DJ headphones and standard studio headphones? Well, generally speaking, studio headphones will have a much more neutral frequency response for greater transparency whilst mixing. This isn't necessarily a good thing when you're DJing in a club and DJ headphones will often have an exaggerated bass response, so you can hear the beat better in loud environments.

Related What is SoundCloud? Music streaming and distribution service explained SoundCloud is a famous way to become a name in the music industry, but how does it work?

Also, DJ headphones tend to have better isolation than studio headphones. Again, this is because the environment a DJ is performing in is going to be much louder than a studio, so blocking out those external noises is key to hearing what you are doing.