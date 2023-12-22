As the New Year quickly approaches, it's time to start thinking about capturing all 2024 will have to offer in higher definition. One of the best ways to do that is by investing in a new camera. If you're newer to digital photography and don’t know where to start, I feel your pain.

Two years ago I got my first digital camera and since then I've learned so much about the world of photography. So take it from me, a recently minted amateur photographer, as to what are the important aspects of beginner digital cameras. Below are my top recommendations for the best entry-level models to snap your fleeting moments into lasting memories.

Best entry-level digital cameras: Our favorite choices

Canon Powershot ELPH 360 1. Best overall entry-level digital camera Great point and shoot option for beginners Easily take high quality photos with the simple Canon Powershot ELPH 360. Pros Easy to use

Portable Cons Not as high quality photos as more expensive cameras $269 at Canon

The Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS is one of the best point and shoot cameras for those looking for a step up from cheaper digital cameras. The camera has 12x optical zoom, built in Wi-Fi to make transferring photos easier, and autofocus.

Below is a photo I took on the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS.

There's not many manual controls, but there's more than enough if you only want a camera for quick photo taking. One of my favorite aspects of the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS is the portability of it. The camera is small enough to fit in your pocket or purse, making it a great camera to take with you on nights out or wandering new cities.

Fujifilm X-T200 2. Best premium entry-level digital camera Get professional quality with less practice Snap professional photos with this entry level Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless digital camera. Pros Excellent image quality

Competitive video features Cons Buy lens separate $898 at Amazon

I got the Fujifilm X-T200 last year and still feel like I’m figuring out new features the camera has to offer. The Fujifilm X-T200 is a mirrorless digital camera and makes for a great entry-level camera for those looking for a more professional camera. The camera has an LCD touch screen, updated face/eye detection and built in Wi-Fi. The image quality is significantly better than other less expensive cameras and is a huge step up from pictures taken on your smartphone.

If you're looking for a camera that also takes high quality videos, the Fujifilm X-T200 does just that.

Close

The camera can record videos in 4K and allows you to record in HDR movie mode. I recently used the video feature for the first time the other day and was shocked by the high definition of the video. Admittedly, the camera isn't best for vlogging on the go, but if you want to make videos at home, you can easily do that with this camera.

Below is a photo I took with the Fujifilm X-T200.

Kodak PIXPRO 3. Best entry-level digital camera for true beginners Step up your photos If you’re just diving into the world of photography and want to learn how to use a camera with some manual controls, then the Kodak PixPro is the perfect camera for you. Pros Easy to use Cons No rechargeable battery $185 at Amazon

The Kodak PixPro takes solid quality photos for its sub $200 price. The camera has good zoom, some basic manual controls and a 24mm wide angle lens. Users also have the ability to record HD video with 1080p resolution.

There is no built-in Wi-Fi, so to transfer photos you'll have to do it the old-fashioned way by uploading the photos from your SD card to your laptop and sending them from there. The camera is a little bulkier compared to smaller point and shoot cameras but is still relatively lightweight and portable enough to take on a day out.

OM System TG-7 Underwater Camera 4. Best rugged entry-level digital camera Take digital photos underwater $479 $550 Save $71 The OM System TG-7 digital camera is perfect for deep sea divers, adrenaline junkies or those working in rugged environments. Pros Five underwater modes

Crushproof Cons Image quality not as good as other cameras $479 at Amazon

If you're looking for a camera to bring on your adrenaline activities or to go diving with, then the TG-7 underwater camera is what you need. The waterproof, shockproof, crushproof and freezeproof camera is easily portable, allowing you to take it on all your adventures. The camera has built in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which lets you upload your photos easily to the Oi.Share app.

Plus, if you want to keep track of your journey, the camera also has a built-in GPS which you can track where and when your photos were taken. This camera is great for adrenaline seekers, ocean lovers or even construction workers.

AKJJHFUE Digital Camera 5. Best budget entry-level digital camera Solid simple camera to use for pictures $37 $60 Save $23 Searching for a last minute present for your child or grandparent? The AKJJHFUE Digital Camera is easy to use, making it a great gift for the young and old. Pros Easy to use

Portable Cons Image quality isn't great $37 at Amazon

Searching for a camera for your kid to use or want a portable camera at a low price? The AKJJHFUE Digital Camera is a basic point and shoot digital camera that makes taking photos easy. The camera isn't the highest quality on our list, and truthfully, your smartphone can take higher quality photos.

However, this camera makes for a great gift for children or an older friend or family member who has told you they don't want high-tech options. The most advanced tech is not always the right tech for every situation. But even with the budget-friendly price, this camera has a self-timer, webcam and 16x digital zoom.

Canon Powershot G7X 6. Best entry-level digital camera for aspiring influencers Want picture quality like Alix Earle’s? Look no further Vlog like an influencer with the Canon Powershot G7x. Pros High quality pictures and videos

Portable Cons Expensive $749 at Amazon

If you're looking to truly dive deep into the influencer world or just really want to step up your Instagram game, then the Canon Powershot G7 is the solution. The Canon Powershot is the camera of the influencers.

The camera lets you live stream directly from the device, has a touch panel LCD screen and is compatible with external microphones. You can shoot your content at normal speed or in a time-lapse all in 4K quality. This camera truly is the holy grail of digital cameras.

Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera 7. Best entry-level digital camera for vlogging Kickstart your YouTube career $399 $499 Save $100 If you’re looking for a less expensive camera for vlogging, the Sony ZV-1F camera takes high quality videos at a more affordable price than its competitors. Pros Built for high quality video Cons Not as high quality photos $399 at Best Buy

Trying to build your YouTube career? The Sony ZV-1F camera is built specifically for aspiring vloggers. The camera has a built-in microphone, sharp autofocus and color presets to choose from so your video can match your aesthetic.

The screen is a touchscreen which allows you to adjust settings right on the screen. The camera is perfect for streaming and other forms of video content creation, but isn't the best for taking photos.

Polaroid Digital Camera 8. Best budget and waterproof entry-level digital camera Capture photos underwater $45 $50 Save $5 Want a budget friendly camera to bring underwater on your next vacation? Then the Polaroid digital camera should be your next buy. Pros Budget-friendly

Water-resistance

Good for travel Cons Lower quality photos $45 at Best Buy

About to head off on a vacation and want a basic underwater camera for your snorkeling excursion? The Polaroid digital camera is a basic camera that allows you to take photos in water up to 10 feet deep.

The camera has little manual controls and some reviews have complained that the camera tends to freeze after being used for a while. If you're just looking for a simple underwater camera and don’t necessarily care about the photo quality, then definitely try out the Polaroid digital camera.

The bottom line: What is the best digital camera?

My top pick for the best entry level digital camera is the Cannon Powershot G7X. The Powershot G7X allows users to easily capture both high quality photos and video without having to buy separate lenses. The camera is lightweight and portable, making it a great option for vlogging on the go.

If you want a more professional level beginner camera and don’t mind an investment, I would also recommend the Fujifilm X-T200. I’ve been using the camera for about a year or so now and at first found it difficult to navigate, but after reading the instructions and doing just a little bit of research (putting effort in does wonders), the camera is relatively easy to navigate and has amazing image quality. But if you're looking for a simple camera? I highly recommend the Canon Powershot ELPH 360. The Powershot ELPH 360 is easy to use, produces high quality images and can fit in your pocket.

How did I choose the best entry level digital cameras?

I have recently started to get more into photography and have spent the past couple of years experimenting with different cameras. The list above was compiled based on both personal experience and customer reviews. When looking at different cameras, I looked for features that set them apart from the rest: image quality and how easy they are to use.

What is a point and shoot camera?

A point and shoot camera is designed for simple operation. As the name says, the camera is designed for users to point the camera at the object and then shoot the photo. Point and shoot cameras don’t have a variety of manual controls and are the most basic forms of digital cameras.

Should I invest in a high-end entry level camera?

I only recommend investing in a more expensive camera if you really feel like you want to put the effort into learning how to use it. Cameras such as the Fujifilm X-T200 have hundreds of different features and capabilities, but if you don't think you'll utilize any of them, then I think you should aim more for a mid-level camera.