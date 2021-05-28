Dash cams are a great upgrade to your car setup. They add peace of mind while you're on the road with an extra pair of (digital) eyes working as a witness, should you ever be in an accident.

They're also useful for other things. Some car insurance companies offer discounts on your premium if you have a dash cam installed for example. Alternatively, they can be used to report motoring offences or simply prevent others from making malicious false claims against you.

If you're after a dash cam, then you've probably noticed there are quite a number to choose from. At a glance, it's hard to know which is the right one for you. To cut down on the fuss, we've been testing out a number of different dash cams to bring you the low-down on the best cameras to buy for your car.

We've been running these dash cams during our daily drive, testing them out in a variety of conditions, day and night, rain and shine, all to find which offer the best features and results.

The following is our round-up of the best dash cams you can buy, whatever your budget or even capture goals.

Our Top Picks

Pocket-lint Viofo A139 3 channel dashcam 1. Best overall dashcam Best triple camera setup The Viofo A139 is a superb feature-rich, user-friendly triple dash cam setup that's easily one of the best money can buy. Pros Simple intelligent design

Easy installation process

Super capture quality Cons No built-in display for real-time review

Pricier than other options $99 at Amazon

The Viofo A139 is easily one of the best dash cam systems money can buy thanks to its triple camera design, straightforward setup and feature-rich finish.

This system captures a mix of 2K and 1080p footage with front, rear and internal cameras to give you a superb view of your car and the road should the worst happen.

That footage is superb and easy to access too, with an easy-to-use app making it simple to download footage, as well as custom settings to tweak the camera to fit your needs.

Pocket-lint Nextbase 622GW dash cam 2. Premium dash cam Feature-packed The Nextbase 622GW is a superb dash cam, that's convenient, easy to use and packed full of great features. Pros Simple mounting system

Convenient quick release

Support for Amazon Alexa

Upgradable system Cons Not as feature-rich as other systems $500 at Amazon

If you're looking for something that's easy to manage, with a simple interface and very little fuss then we'd suggest the Nextbase 622GW is the answer to your quest.

This dash cam has a number of fantastic features that include a large 3-inch touchscreen display, the ability to capture up to 4K footage at 30 FPS and a simple mounting design.

This dash cam boasts a quick-release catch which means you can easily take it out of the car when not in use if you're worried about theft. There's also a suction cup mount as an alternative installation option. Like the other cameras on this list, this dash cam has a trim tool for easy installation too.

This dash cam has a rolling video capture capability and a large button to protect important footage from being overwritten. A quick tap on the touch screen also snaps a still photo should the need arise. You can then use this touchscreen to scroll through and replay captured footage without moving it to another device.

The Nextbase 622GW is an updated version of the company's very best dash cam with numerous superb features including smooth image stabilisation, enhanced night vision, super slow mode, extreme weather capture and what3words capabilities. That last feature can be used to help emergency services find your exact location with ease if you're in an accident.

It's also worth noting that Nextbase also has a system to help you easily submit footage to local police forces with ease, which is pretty neat.

The Nextbase 622GW is a superb dash cam, that's convenient, easy to use and packed full of great features for a very reasonable price.

Pocket-lint Mio MiVue 798 Dash Cam 3. Best for speed-cam warnings Clever safety features meet top specs This is a fantastic camera for the money, with great safety features to keep you in your lane. Pros Clever alert systems

Lets you know about speed cameras

Can capture up to 2.5K QHD 1600p Cons Pricey for a single camera $111 at Amazon

The Mio MiVue 798 seemingly has it all. It sports Sony's premium STARVIS CMOS sensor, along with a 150-degree wide-angle lens that's capable of capturing up to 2.5K footage at 25 FPS.

It also boasts several intelligent features that include smart alerts for fatigue warnings, headlight reminders, lane departure warnings and more.

One of these alerts is a "safety camera warning" system that will let you know when you're approaching a speed camera and highlight your current speed so you don't get any unnecessary/accidental tickets.

Pocket-lint Nextbase 222 dash cam 4. Best for parking Keep things simple and affordable For the money, the Nextbase 222 has some great features - but the highlight is its ease of use. Pros Incredibly affordable design

Simple click and go mounting system

Excellent capture quality for the money Cons Not as powerful as other models $100 at Amazon

If you're shopping on a budget, but still want something reliable and able to capture useful footage, then look no further than the Nextbase 222.

This is an easy to use dash cam that's easy to install, convenient to use and is capable of capturing up to 1080p footage as well.

Alongside the standard road-facing footage capture, this camera also has an Intelligent Parking Mode. This can be used to keep an eye on your car when you're not in it.

Park in a car park and nip off to the shops and the camera will automatically switch into this mode - only recording if it senses a bump or shunt. Meaning if someone reverses into your car while you're away and makes off without leaving a note you'll have footage to prove it.

Pocket-lint Zenfox T3-3CH triple channel dash cam 5. Best for in-car security A powerful setup with multiple cameras Easy to use, and multiple cameras make it ideal for those who share their vehicle with others. Pros Clever camera for safety inside and out

Works for everyone

Superb Sony STARVIS sensors Cons Not a subtle installation $240 at Amazon

The Zenfox T3-3CH is an excellent option for those who not only need eyes on the road but an inside view of the vehicle too.

Whether for safety sake or for peace of mind, taxi drivers or Uber drivers or those involved in lift sharing will appreciate this triple camera setup.

Not only does this camera record both a front and back view, but also a nice wide-angle view of the inside of the vehicle too.

The main camera can capture 1440p footage while the inside and rear capture at 1080p. Sony STARVIS sensors and Wide Dynamic Range tech and IR LEDs mean you get a great view from every camera whatever the conditions.

This one is easy to adjust too, with cameras that can be moved to the perfect position with ease. All this from a single power source as well. Fantastic.

As you'd expect, the Zenfox T3-3CH has a built-in G-sensor supporting variable sensitivity, so it'll automatically capture and save footage in the event of an accident. You can also protect important clips with a click of a button too. Other highlights include built-in GPS accurately records the driving route, location, speed and time too, but for us, it's the usability of this triple camera setup that makes it appealing.

Pocket-lint Mio MiVue 798 Pro Dash Cam 6. Best for speeding alerts This is a fantastic dash cam for the money, with great safety features to keep you in your lane. Pros Clever alert systems

Lets you know about speed cameras

Can capture up to 2.8K QHD 1600p

Record 1080p at 60FPS or 1600P at 25FPS Cons Pricey for a single camera $111 at Amazon

If you demand more from your dash cam and want something that does more than just capture footage then how about one that also spots speed cameras and helps ensure your safety on the road?

The Mio MiVue 798 Pro is an upgrade to the 798 with interesting changes that include upgraded recording quality and the addition of average speed camera alerts. These alerts let you know when you're in an average speed zone and how long you have until it ends as well as your average speed.

It uses Sony's premium STARVIS CMOS sensor and a F1.8 aperture for capturing superb images day or night.

That, along with a 145-degree wide-angle lens, gives a great view of the road in front and you can pair it up with either the MiVue A50 or MiVue A30 for a rear view as well.

It also boasts several intelligent features that include smart alerts for fatigue warnings, headlight reminders, lane departure warnings and more.

The Mio MiVue 798 Pro has a G sensor for recording "events" like high-speed driving, aggressive braking, crashes and more. The footage it captures is fantastic too.

All told, this is a fantastic camera for the money and a great choice if you happen to have a heavy right foot.

Pocket-lint MIOFIVE 4K UHD Dash Cam 7. Best for convenience Best 4K dashcam The MIOFIVE 4K dash cam captures superb footage and is really convenient to use in a number of ways. Pros Easy-to-use app

User-friendly mounting

Superb capture quality Cons Annoying "safety" warnings

No SD card options

Internal storage is limited $150 at Amazon

The MIOFIVE 4K dash cam is an interesting option with Sony IMX 415 sensor able to capture 4K footage 3840 x 2160P@30fps intelligently while you drive.

Unlike other dash cams on this list, it doesn't have microSD card storage, just built-in 64GB eMMC storage (which quickly gets overwritten when recording at 4K). But it's also affordable and thoroughly capable.

Highlights of this dash cam include a user-friendly app that lets you quickly and easily download footage straight to your phone. It also records interesting data like GPS coordinates which could be used in the event of an accident.

We also like the simple mounting system which means you can remove the dashcam in seconds if you want to take it with your to review footage on your PC.

One complaint is the audible cues that tels you to "drive safely" if you take a corner too quickly or accelerate aggressively. If you have a heavy right foot, this dash cam might calm you down a bit though.

How to choose a dash cam

There are a few things to consider when purchasing a dash cam. Not just the capture quality and how good that will look if you ever need to review it or submit it to the police or other agency but also the features.

If your car spends a lot of time parked in public car parks when you're away from it then intelligent parking features on some of these cameras make them more valuable.

If you're sharing rides with others or if your job involves regularly driving people (or things) from place to place, then one of the multi-camera systems would be a good choice. These dash cams not only keep an eye on the outside of your vehicle, but give the necessary coverage for everyone inside too.

We've looked at the best dash cams which offer a good range of features, simple installation and great capture quality. As you'll see, any of those on this list will be a good choice to purchase.