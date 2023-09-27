You can never be too careful when driving, and the last thing you want is to back into something or someone and be stuck with injuries or expensive bills. Dash cams, however, provide an extra layer of caution and protection. And while many cars have built-in cameras, some older models don't come readily equipped. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice an extra layer of safety - and thanks to these deals, your budget, either.
Best dash cam deals right now
Viofo A139 3 channel dashcam
The VIofo A139 Dash Cam is now on sale, and you can even get a few more dollars off with a coupon, so don't forget to add the code to your cart before checkout. With its three-channel capability, you can monitor the front, inside, and rear of your vehicle simultaneously. Plus, the super slim coaxial cable and miniature connectors allow for easy and discreet installation. But that's not all, with built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi and GPS, you can access settings and live view footage on your phone.
70mai Dash Cam Lite
The 70mai Dash Cam Lite promises to keep a recording of anything and everything that happens on the road. With ultra 1080P full HD video, you'll never miss a detail on your journey. Whether you're driving in bright daylight or under the stars, the enhanced night vision technology ensures stable performance. The instant evidence feature - with hotspot pairing and the 70mai app is also a standout, which makes it easy to access video evidence on your phone, making it the perfect tool for potential safety risks. Plus, with loop recording and automatic overwriting, you can rest assured that the video evidence will always be captured and safely secured.
Vantrue E2
The Vantrue E2 dash cam is a game-changer for anyone who values safety and reliable video evidence while driving. Its dual sensors and upgraded chip record crystal-clear, capturing every detail on the road. With its 160° front and rear cameras, you'll be able to see every angle and minimize blind spots. And the high-resolution 2.7K rear camera means you'll never have to worry about false claims in case of a rear-end collision. With this 35 per cent discount, it's a great time to add to both your cart and car.
70mai Dash Cam Omni
The 70mai Omni dash cam boasts great recording and viewing. With its patented 360° full view recording and 140° field of view, it captures every detail of your journey without missing a thing. Worried about parking? Its 24-hour parking surveillance and AI motion detection keep a watchful eye on your car. With outstanding 1080p image quality and built-in GPS, you will always have reliable evidence in case of an accident. And, with its advanced collision detection and emergency recording features, you can drive confidently and with peace of mind. Don't forget to add the on-page coupon for an even larger discount.
MIOFIVE 4K UHD Dash Cam
If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line dash cam, the Miofive 4K UHD Dash Cam is on sale now. This camera is a must-have for road trippers and daily commuters alike, with its ultra-high-definition imagery and night vision capabilities. The G-sensor and motion detection features ensure that footage of accidents and vandalism is captured, while the intelligent AI algorithm monitors road conditions and alerts you to sudden turns, braking, and accelerations. Plus, the versatile plug-and-play or hardwire installation makes it a travel-friendly option.
70mai New 4K Dash Cam A810
The awesome 70mai A810 4K Dash Cam boasts true 4K Sony IMX678 camera, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, and Dual HDR recording. These features make for great footage even in low-light conditions. Additionally, you can use the built-in GPS and route tracking features to monitor your journey and easily report accidents to your insurance company. The A810's 24H AI Parking Surveillance mode and Night Owl Vision make protecting your vehicle super easy, while the time-lapse and seamless loop recording functions ptomise you to help you never miss a moment on the road.
Viofo A129 Pro Duo
Looking for a dash cam that can provide you with crystal-clear visuals no matter what time of day or night it is? Then the Viofo A129 Pro Duo dash cam is a great choice. With its top-quality Sony sensors and upgraded 7-glass F1.8 aperture lens, this dash cam captures stunning footage whether you're cruising along during the day or navigating in low-light conditions. Plus, with advanced parking mode and wireless Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities, you can rest easy knowing that your vehicle is always being monitored and tracked.
Vantrue N4
The Vantrue N4 dash cam is equipped with three channels, 4K and 1080P dual recording capabilities, and infrared night vision for great detail on the road. Plus, camera keeps an eye on your car even when it's parked. With its super capacitor and extendable 18-month warranty, you can trust the Vantrue N4 to be by your side through all conditions and unforeseen events on the road.
OMBAR QPCJL0001BOM
The popular OMBAR DC42 dual dash cam is finally on sale for a great price. This sleek and reliable device has everything you need to ensure a safe and stress-free driving experience. With its front UHD 4K camera and rear FHD 1080P camera, you can capture every detail of your journey, including license plates and road signs. Its night vision technology guarantees that you'll get high-quality footage, no matter the lighting conditions.
REDTIGER F7N 4K Dual Dash Cam
The REDTIGER F7NP dash cam offers drivers a cutting-edge tool for capturing all the details of their journeys. With its 4K+1080P dual recording capabilities and wide-angle lenses, the F7NP is the perfect device for keeping an eye on the road and capturing important evidence in the case of an accident. The dash cam also features superior night vision, built-in GPS for tracking driving routes and real-time speed, and a convenient Wi-Fi/Smart App control system that allows users to view and edit videos on their smartphones.
Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam
Housingdual lens recording capabilities of both front Ultra HD 4K and rear FHD 1080P resolutions, the Kingslim D4 4K Dual dash cam promises you'll capture everything you need to stay safe and aware. Plus, with its 170 degree and 150 degree wide angle lenses, you'll have maximum coverage and detailing, even at night. The built-in GPS records your driving route and real-time speed, ensuring you have all the important details at your fingertips.
Rexing M2 2K Mirror Dash Cam
The Rexing M2 2K Mirror Dash Cam is a smart camera that attaches to your rearview mirror and gives you crystal-clear 12-inch IPS touch screen view of the road behind you. The ADAS features, like Blind Spot Detection and Lane Change Assist, make it safer for you to drive. It even has Cross Traffic Alerts and Parking Assistance to help you park with ease. With dual recording from the QHD 1440p front camera and Full HD rear camera, this dash cam captures every detail of your journey.