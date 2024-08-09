Key Takeaways Classic masterpieces like Nosferatu and Godzilla pack in scares and meaning.

The original Alien is an influential horror that excels at cultivating fear in dark and small spaces.

The 90s is full of creature features that blend thrills, scares, and laughs, like Lake Placid and Deep Rising.

A monster bred from experiments gone wrong. Corporate malfeasance unleashing terrors onto society. An alien from a from time and space unknown. Or simply a carnivorous animal that has a grudge. Give me all your sci-fi and horror movies that pit dangerous, vicious creatures against humans. I am here for them.

Creature features are a genre staple, and the upcoming release of Alien: Romulus will mark another in this vast catalog of movies. They can be fun and gory, dark and violent, or taut and tense. They often employ subtle messages and social commentary about the issues plaguing society, which tend to deal with uncontrolled capitalism, resource exploitation, or scientific hubris. Or sometimes they are just about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Here are the best retro creature features that will still give you chills.

10 Nosferatu

The first vampire movie

One of the OG creature features is over 100 years old! Nosferatu, a silent, black-and-white German film that borrows from the story of Dracula (without permission), is still creepy to this day, and certainly worth a watch by any dedicated horror fan.

There have been so many iterations and parodies and homages that by now it's a familiar story, even if you haven't seen it. A small town is terrified by one of its locals, and an outsider pays him a visit only to encounter a lot of strange vibes. Watch it in the dark, one dreary night, with the original film score. It's worth it.

9 Godzilla

A classic yet to be surpassed

Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956) Release Date April 4, 1956 Director Ishirô Honda Stream on Tubi

Another classic, Ishiro Honda's beautiful and chilling metaphor about the horrors of the nuclear bomb, finds a giant monster emerge from the sea and attack Tokyo. The wildly influential movie is not simply a masterclass in storytelling and creativity, but also a memorable tale that's scary for both the literal and figurative monsters it presents.

There are lots of fun sequels, and plenty that offer some inventive and entertaining takes, but nothing is like the original. Although when you're done, you should definitely check out Godzilla Minus One (and you can do it black and white, too).

8 Alien

One of the greatest monster movies of all time

Alien is a pioneering horror film, a taut masterpiece with scares, shocks, and social messaging. It's not just a great scary movie, but a terrific film overall. And while the sequel is just as good and maybe better remembered, it's a very different film than that dark and moody Alien that is claustrophobic, dark, and terrifying.

So if you're gearing up for the new entry into the long-running franchise from Fede Alvarez, begin the original that started it all. And watch the sequel while you're at it, because that is also great, just in a bunch of different ways.

7 The Thing - 1982

Still truly terrifying

John Carpenter's masterful horror film, The Thing, seems like the basis for a lot of reality shows today: someone among us is not who they say they are. The 1982 horror thriller is a tense, atmospheric journey into fear and paranoia, as a mysterious, shape-shifting creature lurks among the inhabitants of a remote Antarctic base.

The tangible special effects are still unsettling today, and the film builds to a climactic conclusion that is viscerally and thematically satisfying. While it was a box office bust when it was released, it has rightfully settled in as an iconic and inspirational piece of horror filmmaking.

6 The Fly - 1986

Classic body horror

The Fly Release Date February 13, 1987 Director David Cronenberg Main Genre Horror Stream on Amazon Prime Video

One of the masters of body horror, David Cronenberg takes a beautiful scientist and turns him into a repulsive creature as only he can. It begins familiarly, with an ambitious creative testing the limits of what's possible, only to eventually succumb to the idealism and hubris that comes with discovery.

The Fly is a chilling movie that is at times both palpably sexual and physically revolting; that's the Cronenberg combo. And it indeed is still scary: it descends into darkness, becoming increasingly more uncomfortable and disturbing, right up to the very tragic end.

5 Congo - 1995

Somehow both scary and goofy

Congo (1995) Release Date June 5, 1995 Director Frank Marshall Stream on Amazon Prime

Adapted from a wildly entertaining book by Michael Crichton, the movie Congo is a mixed bag and a lot of movie, and for as silly as it gets, it still has a bunch of thrills and scares. It feels very of the 90s. An expedition to the Congo brings together a group of very different people and a talking gorilla for some very different reasons. Its cast of charming actors include Laura Linney, Tim Curry, Ernie Hudson, Dylan Walsh, and an uncredited Joe Pantoliano.

Among the dangers the group faces are corporate greed, political instability, entrepreneurship, hippos, snakes, and a particularly violent species of apes. There are also attempts at humor and pathos, and the movie is all over the place, but there are a bunch of bloody deaths and some truly intense sequences to make it a worthy rewatch.

4 The Relic - 1997

Taut and scary 90s flick

I remember the trailer for The Relic frightening me as a child, and I later learned the film doesn't disappoint either. Set in the Field Museum of Natural History in Child, a mysterious shipment from South America brings with it a dangerous creature, and like with all 90s movies of this ilk, it's up to a mismatched group of individuals to stop it.

Unlike a lot of other monster movies from the era, this one maintains a serious and tense tone throughout, and waits for some time to reveal the deadly creature. It may not be particularly inventive or original, but it definitely piles on the scares and gore.

3 Deep Rising - 1998

Gory monster fun

The premise of this wonderfully silly and gory monster movie is simply,The Poseidon Adventure meets, well, a giant sea monster. There are some legitimate scares early on in the movie as a crew of mercenaries infiltrates a luxury cruise to steal riches only to find everyone dead.

There is no shortage of blood and lots of winking, B-movie humor. The characters are stereotypes, but they're charming, and most of them succumb to grotesque deaths. The movie moves at a rapid clip, culminating in a pretty thrilling jet-ski chase that was incredible at the time and I think still holds up.

2 Deep Blue Sea -1999

Smart sharks vs dumb humans

The 90s were a special time when movies were dumb without being overtly cynical cash grabs. There were (somewhat) original ideas, and movies got big budgets and named actors to do very silly things. The premise of 1999's Deep Blue Sea is simply, Jurassic Park, but with sharks, but also very stupid.

LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson, and Stellan Skarsgård appear in this campy and bloody shark movie that goes for as many sudden, vicious kills as possible. And it works! It's not the scariest shark movie, but there are still a few moments where you might get some chills. LL Cool J also raps about sharks, so there's that.

1 Lake Placid - 1999

Killer croc in a small town

There is plenty still to enjoy about Lake Placid, a B-movie creature feature with a simple premise, A-list cast, and, at the time, some pretty good special effects. The story follows a group of individuals, including a small town sheriff and a paleontologist, tasked with locating and capturing a killer crocodile.

There are some tense moments in the water, some shocking deaths, and more than a couple twists to make for a compelling watch. What puts Lake Placid over the top, though, is its stacked cast of Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda, Brendan Gleeson, Oliver Platt, and Betty White, all of whom seem to know exactly what type of movie they are in and are more than up to the task. The result is a movie that's the right blend of campy and tense, funny and scary.