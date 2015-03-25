Getting fit isn't easy. The thought of sitting with a jar of Nutella in front of Netflix is often far more appealing than the sweat, pain and self-drive required for good exercise. It's unlikely you'll regret doing the exercise after you have done it, though, while there's every chance you will regret the jar of Nutella.

So how do you get off the couch and start burning calories? That's where we come in. There are numerous apps out there to help you on your running journey. We've rounded the very best options up to get you started and build you up from that comfy couch to a 5K run.

One You Couch to 5K 1. Best overall A great supportive app with celebrity trainers that keeps things simple and is nicely effective. Pros Clear interface

Celebrity coaches Cons A little simple

The One You Couch to 5K (now renamed under the UK's NHS banner) has a nine-week training program - though you can take longer if you want to - and there are five trainers to choose from to help motivate and support you along your running journey.

There's a countdown timer so you'll know how long you have left for each run, as well as a halftime bell so you know when it's time to head home and you can track all your progress and achievements as you complete your runs. You can also set run reminders to make sure you don't miss a run.

Apple Couch to 5K Runner 2. Runner-up A nice app that has a useful version for smartwatches and makes it simple to plan out your runs. Pros Great interval runs

Easy to use

Smartwatch apps Cons Somewhat ugly UI

The Couch to 5K Runner app has an eight-week training programme that requires you to train three times a week for 30 minutes a day. Alternating between walking and running intervals, the run segments will gradually increase over the course of the program.

You'll be told when to walk and when to run and the Couch to 5K Runner app is compatible with music apps so you can listen to your favourite playlist on Spotify whilst still hearing your coaching commands. This app is also compatible with other GPS running apps, like Nike+ and it supports Apple Health too.

Apple C25K 5K Trainer 3. Best for pacing A slightly more serious app that's good for helping you once you reach 5K pace. Pros Good running plan

Health app integration

Calorie tracking Cons Not as simple as other options

The C25K app is an eight-week program that, like the Couch to 5K Runner app, requires you to train three times a week for 30 minutes. It's compatible with a range of GPS apps, MyFitnessPal and music apps including Spotify and Apple Music so you'll still hear the coach over your playlist.

You'll be able to track your calories and distance for each workout and there are light and dark modes, as well as Apple Health integration. As with the other apps on this list, you basically just have to press start and away you go.

Apple Couch to 5K 4. Best for audio An app with a user interface that some people will love, this makes for clear motivation. Pros Easy to integrate music

Virtual coaches can be fun Cons Some will find it ugly

The Couch to 5K app is a nine-week program and relies on you training three times a week for between 20 and 30 minutes. There are four virtual coaches to choose from and human audio cues will guide you through your training sessions.

Couch to 5K is compatible with music apps so you can listen to your music and hear coaching cues; there's GPS support in the app too so you can calculate distance, pace and map routes. You'll also get treadmill support for manual entry of workouts and you can track your progress with total distance and average pace. A 5K to 10K follow-up app is available too for when you surpass your 5K goal.

Apple Zombies, Run! 5K Training 5. Best for fun A really fun idea that's well executed, this narrative running experience takes your mind off exercise. Pros Such a great idea

Fun motivation

Some impressive plans Cons Some may find it embarrassing

The Zombies, Run! 5K Training app is for those who want to improve their fitness but have a little fun while doing it. It's designed as an eight-week training program, with instructions for each workout on when you should walk, run, jog or stretch, but it has a story to follow too, making it more interesting.

You'll get a progress report for your training and the zombie story continues through the program, keeping you entertained while running. As with the other Couch to 5K apps we have listed, the Zombies, Run! 5K Training app is compatible with music apps so you can hear cues over your playlists and it is compatible with Apple Health too.