As smartphones have become more and more ubiquitous, younger generations have increasingly seen no reason to still use landline phones in their own homes.

However, there are still countless people who use landlines each and every day, whether because it saves them money compared to their mobile contracts, or because of the convenience of having a chat on a phone that doesn't have a million other features to distract you.

That's why we've gathered some of the very best landline phones on the market, below.

VTech VTech VG101-11 1. Best overall Simple but effective A great budget handset that will work for simple calls - other options with answering machines are available. Pros Simple design

Great price

Caller ID Cons No answering machine $18 USD at Amazon

This simple handset from VTech has basically everything you could want in a simple landlline phone, and comes in at an incredibly reasonable price, which sees it take our top spot.

While it's not a very complicated model and you don't get a host of extra features, if you want a simple landline to get the job done this is a great choice that won't break the bank.

Panasonic Panasonic KX-TGD610B 2. Runner Up Affordable choice A reliable handset from a trusted brand at a low price. Pros Priced nicely

Speakerphone function

Caller ID and blocking Cons Not too many features $29 USD at Amazon

It's an affordable option from Panasonic, but the KX-TGD610B is still a nice phone to look at, or more accurately is a phone that will easily blend into the background in your home, which is what many people will be looking for. It's simple and easy to use, as well.

Its soft-touch keys are easy to read and backlit for when you're flailing around in the dark, and while its display isn't exactly cutting-edge, you're still getting a great package for the price, one which will do very nicely for most users.

AT And T AT&T EL52313 3. A Top Pick Easy-to-use and expandable AT&T's relatively affordable and expandable handsets are surprisingly feature-packed. Pros Simple to use

Nice and basic

Good keys Cons Also quite ugly $71 USD at Amazon

AT&T has quite a few different landline phones for you to consider - but this three-pack, which can be expanded, is a great way to fill your home.

Though they look basic, the design is very handy for those who require enlarged fonts on a clear LCD screen, as well as big keys to dial. Those keys are also backlit, meaning dialling is just as easy in the dark, too.

There are additional features to explore, as well, such as four minutes of recording time, call screening, call intercepting and message retrieval.

Panasonic Panasonic KX-TGC352 4. Strong Contender Tip-top quality in a budget package Panasonic has a bunch more handsets, including this handy pairing that keeps things simple but works a treat. Pros Nice and affordable

Simple in a good way

Solid design Cons A bit plasticky $49 USD at Amazon

Panasonic pops up again with another very solid handset - a simpler one, but with two in the package to let you have a bit more flexibility as you move around your home and take calls where you like.

The design here is nice and clean, while the phones are easy to operate and program with your contacts and other details - and caller ID will help you screen your calls.

VTech VTech CS6719-2 5. Also Great Ideal for those on a budget Keep things simple with this affordable and charming set. Pros Value pack

Retro looks

Trilingual options Cons Some would say they're a bit ugly $38 USD at Amazon

If you're looking to keep things on a budget, VTech's CS6719-2 is a package to consider.

They aren't the most modern-looking devices, but they do have their strengths - the units are likely to blend into the background, and you can expand the army to include up to five phones.

There are also trilingual prompts that can be set up, allowing you to navigate the phone with the help of English, Spanish or French read-outs.

How to choose a landline cordless phone

A landline phone might not be the newest bit of tech, but it can be really handy. Here are some questions that could help you figure out what type is best for you.

Do you call abroad a lot?

Calling loved ones or friends abroad can get really expensive pretty quick, so you might want to look into landlines that can use Wi-Fi calling if you do it often. This can save you a pretty penny by using the internet for your call.

How many phones do you need?

If you have a big home and don't want to be sprinting around looking for a handset whenever the phone rings, consider getting a pack with a few handsets that you can dot around the place. This means you don't need to worry about phones going missing or anything.

How much range is ideal?

Similarly, it's worth double-checking what the range is for any model you're considering, to make sure that you won't suffer from dropouts if you leave its base station too far behind. This is a great step if you're on a bigger property.