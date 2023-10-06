While everyone is discussing what kind of deals you can get on TVs, tablets, phones, and other conventional gadgets on Prime Day, We're here thinking about the weird stuff you can save money on right now. Amazon Big Deal Days is a few days away, but that will not stop us from hunting for the weird and fun gadgets available at steep discounts on Amazon right now.

We'll keep this updated as Prime Day approaches with new deals on weird gadgets, so you can rest assured that we will help you get funky through Amazon Big Deal Days and beyond.

This melted-looking ergonomic vertical mouse

The humble computer mouse has seen many iterations over the years. Over the last few, though, most companies have come to some agreement on what a mouse should look like. They might have extra buttons or slightly different angles, but they're still recognizable as a computer mouse. Then there are these vertical ergonomic mice that look nothing like we expect a mouse to look but are supposed to help with hand pain. Just be prepared for people to ask what that weird object on your desk is every day at work.

J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse with Wireless Connection $23 $30 Save $7 J-Tech's vertical mouse may not look like any other mouse you've seen before, but it promises to help alleviate pain, which isn't weird at all. It's wireless and features adjustable DPI settings, so it's a solid mouse in addition to being comfortable. $23 at Amazon

A Bluetooth meat thermometer

Have you checked your meat's temperature recently? Did you do it with a dumb meat thermometer? Don't ever do that again, thanks to this Bluetooth smart meat thermometer. It will tell you when your meat is safe to eat in the easiest way possible. It eliminates the guesswork because it tells you the target temperature for the food you're cooking, making it easy to know when it's ready. Can you get a much cheaper food thermometer that doesn't connect to your phone via Bluetooth? Yes. Will it be as cool as this one? You know the answer to that.

ThermoPro TempSpike $64 $80 Save $16 Instead of remembering what temperature your meat is supposed to be, this smart thermometer will tell you its current temperature and how hot it needs to get for it to be safe to eat. $64 at Amazon

Jam to a pixel art Bluetooth speaker

Everyone needs a Bluetooth speaker. You connect your phone, close your eyes, and get lost in the music. With this Divoom Ditoo retro pixel art Bluetooth speaker, you'll want to keep your eyes open to drink in the cool visuals it provides. It features a 16X16 pixel grid that you can customize from an app, creating funny smiles or your favorite old-school video game characters. According to the reviews, it sounds good, too.

Divoom Ditoo Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker $90 $130 Save $40 This is a good choice if you want a Bluetooth speaker to serve as a conversation starter. The pixel art grid is perfect for getting creative while jamming to your favorite songs. $90 at Amazon

Save on a futuristic notebook

When is a notebook more than just a bunch of paper fastened together? When it's a Rocketbook. It connects to your phone, takes the things you write, and syncs them with your favorite note app. You write, you scan, you erase. It seems like a pretty cool gadget for people who like the feel of pen and paper but don't want, well, pen and paper.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $27 $40 Save $13 This notebook is designed to feel like pen and paper, but it does something pen and paper can't - connect your favorite notetaking app. $27 at Amazon

You need a smart coffee mug

No one likes drinking cold coffee, but everyone seems to pour a cup and then forget about it. After a few hours, you are left with some room-temperature swill that you wouldn't feed to your worst enemy. That's where the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 comes in. It'll keep your coffee locked between 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit for 80 minutes on battery. When plugged in, it'll keep it hot all day long.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $27 $40 Save $13 If you're the type of person who likes to make a cup of coffee last, this smart mug is for you. It'll keep your hot drinks hot for an extended period, giving you time to savor every drop. $27 at Amazon

How did we pick these weird deals?

It's not as easy as you'd think to find weird gadgets, but that's our sacrifice. We dug through the depths of Amazon to find the weird tech products you might not expect. From there, we checked the price to see if they were discounted enough to be worth your attention, so only a select few items actually made the list.

