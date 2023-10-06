While everyone is discussing what kind of deals you can get on TVs, tablets, phones, and other conventional gadgets on Prime Day, We're here thinking about the weird stuff you can save money on right now. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a few days away, but that will not stop us from hunting for the weird and fun gadgets available at steep discounts on Amazon right now.

We'll keep this updated as Prime Day approaches with new deals on weird gadgets, so you can rest assured that we will help you get funky through Amazon Big Deal Days and beyond.

This melted-looking ergonomic vertical mouse

The humble computer mouse has seen many iterations over the years. Over the last few, though, most companies have come to some agreement on what a mouse should look like. They might have extra buttons or slightly different angles, but they're still recognizable as a computer mouse. Then there are these vertical ergonomic mice that look nothing like we expect a mouse to look but are supposed to help with hand pain. Just be prepared for people to ask what that weird object on your desk is every day at work.

J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse with Wireless Connection $17 $30 Save $13 J-Tech's vertical mouse may not look like any other mouse you've seen before, but it promises to help alleviate pain, which isn't weird at all. It's wireless and features adjustable DPI settings, so it's a solid mouse in addition to being comfortable. $17 at Amazon

A Bluetooth meat thermometer

Have you checked your meat's temperature recently? Did you do it with a dumb meat thermometer? Don't ever do that again, thanks to this Bluetooth smart meat thermometer. It will tell you when your meat is safe to eat in the easiest way possible. It eliminates the guesswork because it tells you the target temperature for the food you're cooking, making it easy to know when it's ready. Can you get a much cheaper food thermometer that doesn't connect to your phone via Bluetooth? Yes. Will it be as cool as this one? You know the answer to that.

ThermoPro TempSpike $64 $100 Save $36 Instead of remembering what temperature your meat is supposed to be, this smart thermometer will tell you its current temperature and how hot it needs to get for it to be safe to eat. $64 at Amazon

Jam to a pixel art Bluetooth speaker

Everyone needs a Bluetooth speaker. You connect your phone, close your eyes, and get lost in the music. With this Divoom Ditoo retro pixel art Bluetooth speaker, you'll want to keep your eyes open to drink in the cool visuals it provides. It features a 16X16 pixel grid that you can customize from an app, creating funny smiles or your favorite old-school video game characters. According to the reviews, it sounds good, too.

Divoom Ditoo Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker $80 $130 Save $50 This is a good choice if you want a Bluetooth speaker to serve as a conversation starter. The pixel art grid is perfect for getting creative while jamming to your favorite songs. $80 at Amazon

Save on a futuristic notebook

When is a notebook more than just a bunch of paper fastened together? When it's a Rocketbook. It connects to your phone, takes the things you write, and syncs them with your favorite note app. You write, you scan, you erase. It seems like a pretty cool gadget for people who like the feel of pen and paper but don't want, well, pen and paper.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $27 $40 Save $13 This notebook is designed to feel like pen and paper, but it does something pen and paper can't - connect your favorite notetaking app. $27 at Amazon

You need a smart coffee mug

No one likes drinking cold coffee, but everyone seems to pour a cup and then forget about it. After a few hours, you are left with some room-temperature swill that you wouldn't feed to your worst enemy. That's where the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 comes in. It'll keep your coffee locked between 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit for 80 minutes on battery. When plugged in, it'll keep it hot all day long.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $116 $130 Save $14 If you're the type of person who likes to make a cup of coffee last, this smart mug is for you. It'll keep your hot drinks hot for an extended period, giving you time to savor every drop. $116 at Amazon

Read in the dark

The Gritin LED Rechargeable book light makes reading in the dark easy. Plug it in, charge it up, and read in the dark all night with a problem.

Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light $9 $24 Save $15 One of the best things about some eBook readers and tablets is that you can read them in the dark. Well, with this powerful LED book light, you can read in the dark with your traditional books. And it's cheap for Prime Day. $9 at Amazon

Solve a smart puzzle smartly

Everyone loves a nice cube puzzle (aka Rubik's Cube, though that's a trademarked term). Do you know what would make solving a Rubik's Cube even more fun? Having it connect to your smartphone. The GoCube Connected Electronic Bluetooth Cube does just that while still being a fully functional cube puzzle.

GoCube Bluetooth Cube $60 $100 Save $40 The GoCube Connected Electronic Bluetooth Cube is a 3X3 cube puzzle like a Rubik's Cube, but it connects to your phone, allowing you to track your times, number of movements, and so on. It's a weird device that no one asked for, but everyone will probably want. $60 at Amazon

Star Wars Echo Dot stand

The Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart home speakers on the market. But do you know what would make it better? If it looked like your favorite Star Wars character instead of just a basic speaker. You can get a Darth Vader, Storm Trooper, Mandalorian, and Yoda stand and an Echo Dot at a heavy discount for Prime Day.

Star Wars Echo Dot Bundle $53 $90 Save $37 If you love Star Wars, you can't help but want this Echo Dot bundle that turns the little smart speaker into one of your favorite Star Wars characters. And it's discounted by a huge amount, making it an even better purchase. $53 at Amazon

Lightbulb security camera

These are some of the coolest security cameras you can find on Amazon. Instead of sitting on a desk or mounting to a wall, they plug right into a light socket. This gives them great stealth and a convenient way to put them up high and give them power. They're definitely novel and more than worth picking up at this price, especially because you get two of them.

LaView LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera $56 $110 Save $54 If you don't have a good place to stick a security camera, why not throw it in a lightbulb socket? Not only is it a good way to elevate a camera, but it's also a nice way to hide it. $56 at Amazon

An indoor hydroponic grower

Gardening is hard, but the AeroGarden Harvest makes it so anyone can easily grow vegetables and herbs inside. The discount is massive, with more than $100 off the normal price, so this weird deal is definitely worth taking home.

AeroGarden Harvest $50 $165 Save $115 Enjoy veggies and herbs year-round with the AeroGarden Harvest, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that grows your favorites in water without the mess of soil. $50 at Amazon

This tiny vacuum cleaner

Could you clean off your desk with a normal vacuum cleaner? Sure, if you have the right attachments. But this one is small enough to clean your desk or any other small space quickly and easily. And if nothing else, it's a fun novelty.

IGOKOTI Desk Vacuum Cleaner $14 $26 Save $12 This vacuum cleaner is adorable. It's super small, so it'll clean up all the crumbs and other nonsense you still have on your desk. $14 at Amazon

Star Wars light-up chopsticks

Do you love Sushi? Do you love Star Wars? Do you love lights? You'll love these.

Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up $11 $20 Save $9 If you love sushi and Star Wars, these lightsaber chopsticks are perfect for you. They come in many colors, so you can represent your favorite character (or just get the color you like best). $11 at Amazon

A flashlight that's always there

When is a flashlight more than a flashlight? When it's literally attached to your gloves.

Flashlight Waterproof Gloves $16 $20 Save $4 Do you need a flashlight with you at all times? These gloves have one built-in, so it's always close at hand (literally). $16 at Amazon

How did we pick these weird deals?

It's not as easy as you'd think to find weird gadgets, but that's the type of work we're willing to do for you. We dug through the depths of Amazon to find the odd tech products you might not expect to see on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. From there, we checked the price to see if they were discounted enough to be worth your attention, so only a select few items actually made the list.

Ensure you have an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these deals!

