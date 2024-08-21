Key Takeaways iPad gaming has seen a resurgence lately, making a controller essential for better gameplay.

The 8Bitdo SN30 Pro is a top choice for a portable and compact controller. It's perfect for classic or modern games.

Choosing a controller for iPad depends on personal preference.

The iPad has recently been undergoing a bit of a gaming renaissance alongside the rest of Apple’s product lineup. With even the Apple Watch getting an emulator, it comes as no surprise that there is an absolute abundance of games to be played on an iPad. Whether you're playing your favorite offerings on Apple Arcade, digging into Assassin’s Creed Mirage, or emulating your retro favorites, almost any kind of game will be better with a controller.

However, there’s an abundance of controllers you can use with your iPad. Almost any Bluetooth-enabled gamepad will play nice with your iPad. With so many controllers at your disposal, which one is the best to use?

1 8Bitdo SN30 Pro: retro and modern

Best for those who want a simple, portable option

8BitDo SN30 Pro The SN30 Pro is a fully-featured retro controller. It boasts a full button set with clickable Hall Effect joysticks, rumble vibration, and motion controls. $45 at Amazon $45 at 8Bitdo

The 8Bitdo SN30 Pro might just be my favorite controller, full stop. I’ve always loved the Super Nintendo gamepad, and the SN30 Pro is a modernized take on it. With two thumbsticks, triggers, and function buttons added on, this controller is a fantastic take on the classic gamepad. So what exactly makes it great to use with an iPad?

First and foremost, it’s very compact. The SN30 Pro is smaller than a standard iPhone, and doesn’t have that bulky of a profile aside from the control sticks. Anywhere you’re storing your iPad, be it a backpack, a purse, or oversized pockets, you can fit an SN30 Pro.

Given it’s modeled after a SNES controller, the SN30 Pro is a great option for playing classic games on an emulator. But, even for more modern titles, it’s still a great choice. If the lack of grips on the controller is a dealbreaker for you, you can instead opt for the 8Bitdo Pro 2, which is more or less the same controller but with grips.

2 Nintendo Joy-Con: a multifaceted choice

Best for comfortably carrying multiple controllers

Joy-Con Set One controller or two, vertical or sideways, motion controls or buttons Joy‑Con and Nintendo Switch give you total gameplay flexibility. Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble. $80 at Nintendo $79 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Joy-Cons are perhaps the most innovative controllers in modern gaming history. The ability to carry a controller that can technically be two controllers is incredible. As much as that concept works for the Nintendo Switch, it can work just as well for the iPad.

While you don’t get quite the same level of convenience, as you can’t attach Joy-Cons to an iPad, carrying a couple of them with a Grip is a great option. What is one controller can quickly become two. Arguably, playing a multiplayer game on an iPad is much more appealing than playing a multiplayer game with detached Joy-Cons directly on a Switch.

Of course, there are cons to the Joy-Con. The most notable problem is the infamous drift issues that have continuously affected the Joy-Cons for as long as the Switch has been on the market. Joy-Cons in a grip are also potentially uncomfortable when compared to a regular controller.

3 DualShock 4: One of many Sony greats

Best for PlayStation owners

Sony DualShock 4 The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play. $60 at Sony $65 at Amazon $60 at GameStop

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 around, you already have a fantastic controller for your iPad. The DualShock 4 and its younger sibling, the DualSense, are fantastic controllers that are largely very similar. Granted, the DualSense does have incredible extras such as haptics, adaptive triggers, and, most importantly, USB-C charging. But, you shouldn’t count out the DualShock 4.

Yes, the DualShock 4 does, for some reason, charge via micro USB. In 2024, it feels strange to have to pull a micro USB cable out for anything. But, beyond the small hurdle of digging up a micro USB cable, there isn’t really an issue using a DualShock 4 with your iPad. While you won’t have adaptive triggers or haptics, that won’t really matter for most games you can play on an iPad.

4 Xbox Series Controller: batteries not included

Best for asymmetric stick purists

Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. $45 at Xbox $59 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

For as long as the modern dual-stick controller has existed, there have been two options: symmetric sticks or asymmetric sticks. While there are those that prefer the symmetric layout of the DualShocks, there are plenty of people who opt for asymmetry. For a great asymmetric stick controller, the Xbox Series Controller is the best option. While it is virtually the same as the Xbox One controller, the wider availability and the slight texturing on the back of the controller and the triggers make the Xbox Series Controller the better option.

The Xbox controller design has been roughly the same since the release of the Xbox 360, and for good reason. It just feels great in the hands. Unfortunately, another feature of the Xbox controller that has stuck around since the Xbox 360 is battery packs. The Xbox controller takes double A batteries. This can be fixed with a rechargeable battery pack, but that costs an extra $20. As great as the Xbox controller is, the lack of a built-in rechargeable battery stings. Especially for taking it on the go with an iPad.