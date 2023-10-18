The best computer speakers are larger than the built-in ones on your computer and often include midrange drivers and a subwoofer for a fuller sound with more bass and less distortion at high volumes. All-in-one computers, gaming PCs, and laptops aren't known for their stellar sound quality, and it's worth getting computer speakers to enjoy movies, games and other content at higher volumes with better clarity.

Read more: Best record player speakers: 6 models for every space, set-up, and budget

We tested computers and laptops all year and used many of the speakers below while gaming, listening to music and watching content to see what they offered. Then, based on our findings, we made a list of the best computer speakers, ensuring we included a variety of set-ups for different price points, so there's something for everyone.

Logitech Logitech Z906 1. Best overall computer speakers Sound above all else $280 $400 Save $120 The Logitech Z906 offers true 5.1 surround sound in an easy-to-install, great-sounding speaker set. They offer a simple setup and are durable for years of use. Pros True 5.1 experience

Great sound

Simple setup Cons No wireless connectivity

Needs space $381 at Amazon $400 at Logitech $280 at Best Buy

Logitech's Z906s have stood the test of time because of their basic setup and outstanding sound quality. As a 5.1 set, they include one subwoofer and four satellites with 550 watts of RMS power, and are placed strategically around you for a true surround sound experience. They're perfect for hearing where the gunshots are coming from in games, enhancing the sound of car chases in movies, or listening to your favourite band's best live performance.

All four satellites plug into the subwoofer, which keeps things simple with RCA, 3.5mm audio in and out, and an optical port for home theatres and TVs. There's no Bluetooth or wireless mode, so buyers with the latest smartphones will need an adapter to connect. The four speakers, remote, and subwoofer have a business-like matte black appearance and long-term durability, but they're starting to show their age and might be too conservative for adventurous buyers.

The Logitech Z906 speakers might have limited connection options, but they perform where it counts and deliver amazing surround sound. They're the best speakers if you're looking for affordable surround sound, but they need adequate space, and the extensive cabling might put off buyers looking for a plug-and-play setup.

KEF KEF LSX II Wireless HiFi Speaker 2. Best premium computer speakers Stylish streamer with many colour options The KEF LSX II Wireless speakers have a breathtaking design that looks like nothing else and offers fantastic sound quality in a compact package. Pros Connects to most devices

Loud, clear sound

Eye-catching looks Cons Premium pricing

Complicated app setup $1400 at Amazon $1400 at Best Buy

KEF's LSX IIs are the best option if money's no object, and you want versatile speakers that grab attention. They have a minimalist, retro-futuristic design in a range of six eye-catching colours like Lava Red, Olive Green, and Soundwave Beige to match your decor or setup. As compact bookshelf speakers, they don't include a separate subwoofer but still offer booming high-fidelity sound and support most codecs and audio formats.

The best thing about the LSX II wireless speakers is their wide connection options that surpass most rivals, and they're compatible with 2.4GHz and 5.0 GHz wireless frequencies and include Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB-C connections. App-control makes everything easier, and streaming services like Spotify, Tidal, and Amazon Music are included to access your favourite songs anywhere.

The KEF LSX II Wireless speakers don't come cheap, but they justify their price with a mix of stunning designs unlike anything else out there and amazing versatility to connect to computers and tablets. More importantly, they deliver amazing sound, which is unbelievable considering their diminutive size.

Logitech Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Speakers 3. Best value computer speakers Basic Bass sound $113 $120 Save $7 The Logitech Z04 Bluetooth speakers include two satellites and a subwoofer with Bluetooth connectivity for a low price. Pros Great price

Decent connectivity options

Punchy sound Cons Bland styling

Complicated remote control $113 at Amazon $120 at Logitech $120 at Best Buy

Anyone looking for the best value can try Logitech's Z04 Bluetooth speakers, which bring affordable bass and clarity to improve your computer setup. This 2.1 system includes a pair of dual satellite speakers that can easily fit on your desk with 2.3-inch drivers, putting out around ten watts of sound. There's also a two-watt subwoofer with a five-inch driver that sits under your desk to provide some low-frequency oomph.

The satellite speakers include stands to sit vertically or horizontally, and there's a wireless remote control with a 30-metre range, so you can adjust the volume or skip tracks from across the room without getting out of your seat. You can connect to most devices like smartphones and laptops with Bluetooth, a Micro-USB connection, and a 3.5mm connection.

The Logitech Z04 speakers aren't groundbreaking in any way, but they do their job of providing great sound and a wide range of connection options for a low price. No speakers are perfect, and it's easy to forgive their bland styling and complicated remote control as minor drawbacks, considering their impressive value.

Creative Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 4. Best sound bar computer speaker Easy setup, great sound The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 is easy to install and fits on most desks with a slim design that provides a 5.1 surround sound experience. Pros Easy to set up

Fits on most desks

Great sound Cons Isn't cheap

One listening angle only $350 at Amazon $369 at Creative

Soundbars like the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 are usually easy to set up because they only have two components, and their long, slimline design makes them easy to fit on desks or out of the way under a monitor. The Creative soundbar measures 600 x 95 x 62mm with a gloss black design, RGB lighting, and mesh covering the two sets of midrange drivers and tweeters inside. It's accompanied by a large, 50 x 367 x 367mm subwoofer with a 165mm driver.

Connecting the Katana V2 to computers and TVs is easy with a wide range of physical ports, including USB-C, HDMI, and optical, and you can also attach your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. Finding the right source and changing the volume is easy with the tactile buttons on the soundbar, and there's a wireless remote for adjusting the RGB lighting and other advanced features.

Creative's Sound Blaster Katana V2 might be a bit pricey, but it offers a 5.1 surround sound listening experience in a practical and easy-to-install package that should fit on most desks. Its excellent sound quality is worth it for games and movies, although you don't get much adjustability, and the sound comes from one angle only.

Harman Kardon Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 5. Best design computer speakers Art you can hear The Harman Kardon Soundsticks turn heads with their timeless transparent style while offering excellent sound quality and ease of use. Pros Eye-catching design

Premium quality

Excellent listening experience Cons No 3.5mm cable included

No app control $300 at Amazon $300 at NewEgg $300 at Walmart

The Harman Kardon Soundsticks are now in their fourth generation with a timeless clear design to turn heads. They include two glass tower-like satellites with four 1.4-inch drivers in each, accompanied by a transparent domed subwoofer with a 5.25-inch driver for a combined power output of 140 watts.

Thankfully, there are no flashy lights to distract from the elegant design, although the subwoofer has a subtle white glow to tell you when it's on. Connecting to the Soundsticks is easy via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth 4.2, but there's no app control, and you can only adjust the volume and other settings with the touch controls on the subwoofer.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better-looking set of computer speakers than the Harman Kardon Soundsticks, especially at their competitive price. They aren't the best if you're looking for modern features like app-controlled EQs and USB-C or HDMI connectivity, but they offer clear sound and create more talking points than any rivals out there.

SteelSeries SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers 6. Best computer speakers for gaming Gaming Goodness The SteelSeries Arena 9 provides immersive 5.1 Dolby Atmos and THX-certified surround sound in a stylish package with RGB lighting. Pros 5.1 surround sound

RGB lighting

Compatible with most PCs and consoles Cons Pricey

Microphone is an optional extra $550 at Amazon $550 at SteelSeries $550 at Best Buy

It's easier for players to win games when they can hear enemy footsteps approaching, and the SteelSeries Arena 9 provides an immersive 5.1 surround gaming experience that puts you in the thick of things and adds another dimension to your gaming experience. The set has six speakers, including two front speakers, a dual-driver centre speaker, a subwoofer, and two rear speakers for all-around sound. They are accompanied by a disc-like remote to adjust the RGB lighting, volume and other settings.

When it comes to connectivity, Arena 9 has a decent port selection with USB-C, optical, and a 3.5mm port, and you can also use Bluetooth if you want to play music from your iPhone or Android smartphone. The lighting on these speakers is kept to a minimum, with four lighting zones and several effects to choose from via the SteelSeries GG Engine app.

The SteelSeries Arena 9 speakers are superb for consoles like the PS5, Xbox SeriesX and PC gaming and they put you at the centre of the action. Their hefty price tag is reasonable for the quality on offer, but competitive players might be reluctant to fork out more for the Arena Wireless microphone to go with it.

Pioneer DJ Pioneer DJ DM-50D-BT 7. Best home studio computer speakers Mix it up The Pioneer DJ DM-50D-BT speakers come in black or white and offer excellent sound for aspiring DJs. Pros Available in black or white

Excellent quality

Inexpensive Cons No Bluetooth

No optical port $219 at Amazon $199 at Walmart

Aspiring DJs and producers wanting to practice at home can try the booming Pioneer DJ DM-50D-BT speakers to try out their mixes. These speakers are fairly chunky thanks to each housing a 127mm subwoofer and 19mm tweeters, and there's a Class D amp providing 25 watts of output per channel. They have solid build quality that's expected considering their beefy 262 x 175 x 247mm design, with the left speaker a bit heavier at 3.9kg versus the right at 3.5kg, because it houses the connectors and buttons.

The DM-50D-BTs come in black or white and include pro-level inputs for audio equipment, like a TRS jack, RCA, and 3.5mm audio in and out, but there are no Bluetooth or optical ports for smartphones and TVs. They still offer an incredibly detailed and balanced audio experience with special DJ and Production modes depending on what you're using them for.

For relatively inexpensive speakers, the Pioneer DJ DM-50D-BTs punch above their weight in the sound quality department with two unique modes, offering a deep and detailed listening experience. Their high volume and impressive clarity make them the best option for home studios, but the lack of Bluetooth and wireless might put off casual buyers.

Creative Creative Pebble Plus 8. Best budget computer speakers Sound for all $45 $50 Save $5 The Creative Pebble Plus speakers are simple to install and sound great for a low price, with two satellite speakers and a subwoofer. Pros Amazing price

Easy to install

Powered by USB-C cable Cons Limited connectivity options

No EQ settings $45 at Amazon $60 at NewEgg $50 at Walmart

The best computer speakers don't need to be expensive, and budget-friendly options like the Creative Pebble Plus get the job done without costing an arm and a leg. It's a no-frills 2.1 set with two black satellite speakers that look like spheres, with the top sliced off at a 45-degrees to provide the best listening angle. Each contains a 50mm driver delivering 2 watts of output and combines with the 101mm driver in the subwoofer to offer decent sound for movies and games.

The wired connections between the speakers are expected at this price point, but at least the Creative Pebble Plus doesn't require a separate socket because it's powered via a USB-C cable. Unfortunately, the USB cable is strictly for power only, and the only way to connect to computers or laptops is with a standard 3.5mm cable, with no Bluetooth or HDMI available.

Creative's Pebble Plus speakers stand head and shoulders above similarly-priced rivals thanks to their unbeatable price. They may be rough around the edges, with limited connectivity options and no EQ settings, but they have excellent sound for the price and deliver superb performance for shows and gaming with fun design.

The bottom line: Which are the best computer speakers?

The Logitech Z906s are the best computer speakers based on sheer performance, and they're tried and tested for durability by legions of fans worldwide. If you're looking for something more upmarket and exclusive, the KEF LSX II speakers offer a unique design unlike anything else out there and make life easy with live-streaming, app control, and fabulous rich sound. Logitech's Z407s offer the most bang for the buck with a simple but effective 2.1 system with Bluetooth and a wireless remote for a low price.

How did we choose the best computer speakers?

Our team members spend their days testing gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, and other devices all year and evaluate computer speakers while working and playing in the hope of finding the perfect set. They use sound quality, construction and features, and price as the main criteria to keep it simple on a level playing field.

Sound quality isn't easy to judge because speakers come at various price points and tiers. All the models listed here offer excellent sound for their price, with many at the top of their segments in terms of performance.

Construction and features refer to the quality and durability of the speakers and extra features like RGB lighting and Wi-Fi. We chose models amongst the best of their classes at every price point, and all the picks listed here are suitable for daily use and shouldn't need replacing anytime soon if they're taken care of.

Value is one of the most important factors because it greatly influences buying decisions. Everyone has different budgets and requirements, so we try to have options in every price category, so nobody's left out. The picks listed here offer brilliant value, and even the premium options can justify their cost with outstanding sound or other features.

Which brand of computer speaker is best?

There are many great computer speaker brands, and Logitech, Creative, and Harman Kardon are among the best.

What speakers should I buy for my computer?

You can buy the Logitech Z407, SteelSeries Arena 9, Harman Kardon Soundsticks 4, or other great speakers for your computer.

Can any speakers work with a PC?

Most speakers will work with a PC if they have a compatible connector like a 3.5mm jack or USB.