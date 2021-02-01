A top compact camera allows you to receive the benefits of DSLR and mirrorless image quality, without the burden of carrying it around in a bag or around your neck.

Since this style of camera is small enough to keep in your back pocket, they make excellent options for those who need to react to shots around them, or simply, those who can't afford the bulk of other camera types.

You might be wondering what exactly constitutes a compact camera. Well, aside from the smaller size, all of these cameras will feature a non-interchangeable lens - either prime or zoom - and typically, with more of an old-style design.

In this list, we'll be detailing the best compact cameras at a range of different price points - read on to discover why you should consider these picks.

Pocket-lint Sony ZV-1 1. Best overall 9.0 / 10 Sony flaunts it as the perfect vlogging camera, but it's pretty great at everything else, too. Pros Full flip screen

Impressive video capabilities and audio options

Incredible autofocus Cons Not the longest battery life

Zoom range could be longer

The Sony ZV-1 is heavily marketed toward the vlogging crowd, but, if you don't fancy donning a selfie-stick and starting a YouTube channel, you shouldn't let that put you off.

What it means in practice is that the ZV-1 has incredible video performance and fantastic audio, combined with some of the best autofocus tracking that any camera has to offer. There's a 1-inch sensor that helps with low-light performance, as well, and it has a pretty fast 1.8 aperture on its built-in zoom lens.

While most of the features are slightly geared toward video shooters, the stills modes still take advantage of the superb autofocus system, ensuring your snaps are pin-sharp. We found the only real drawback to be the shorter zoom range, when compared to some of the other options in this list.

Pocket-lint Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 2. Excellent alternative The Canon G7 X Mark III packs a lot into a small frame. Making it perfect for those who need a capable camera that won't weigh down their travel bag. Pros Solid 4k video credentials

20 fps burst shooting

Great image quality from its 1 inch sensor Cons Autofocus not as good as the Sony equivalent

Pricey compared to its predecessors

The Canon G7 X Mark III is, in many ways, Canon's equivalent to the Sony ZV-1. Like Sony's offering, it features a 1-inch sensor, a fast zoom lens and a 180-degree flippable screen.

With the G7 X Mark III, you get about twice the reach on the zoom lens, and Canon's highly praised colour science. This is coupled with a highly impressive 20 fps burst shooting mode that will be a delight for sports photographers.

It also features a 3.5mm mic input for video shooting at up to 4k 30 fps, which will surely please vloggers, too.

The only area it can't keep up is autofocus, with Sony's system being far more reliable.

Pocket-lint Sony RX100 VII 3. Premium option 9.0 / 10 About as perfect as a small-scale, high-end compact camera can get, but you'll have to pay a lofty price. Pros Wonderful image and video quality

Great image stabilisation

Pop up viewfinder Cons Small buttons can be tricky to press

It's very expensive

The latest model follows the standards set by the Mark VI, which extended the lens further for greater versatility, and adds an advanced image processing engine and mic input to the package. It's got a serious zoom on it, taking you from full-on wide-angle all the way to telescope mode.

The video features are plentiful, and there's even an option for up to 1000 fps slow-motion. The built-in stabilisation is pretty good, too. As ever with high-performance compacts, the battery life isn't going to blow anyone's mind, but we found it to be comparable to its competition.

However, you'll need deep pockets to enjoy it – and not on account of its size, simply because the asking price typically hovers above the four-figure mark.

Pocket-lint Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70K 4. Best for zooming 9.0 / 10 A do-it-all compact with an excellent optical zoom lens, top image stabilizing and a very neat design. Pros Versatile 30x zoom range

Simple touchscreen controls

Handy mode dial and control ring Cons Limited aperture at long focal lengths

Weak low-light performance

The Panasonic ZS-series (or TZ-series, for those in the UK) has long been an excellent pick for those in need of a versatile compact, and the ZS70 is no different.

The camera's hallmark feature is its 30x optical zoom lens, which encompasses wide-angle (24mm equivalent) for those group shots, or can zoom right in (to a 720mm equivalent) to make far-away subjects appear large in the frame.

With decent autofocus, an electronic viewfinder, excellent image stabilization, a tilt-angle LCD screen for selfies, and a whole roster of other top features, the ZS70's aspirations make it a real jack-of-all-trades.

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 11 Black 5. Best for action 9.0 / 10 If you're looking for the best GoPro has to offer, look no further. Pros Fully waterproof

Extremely durable design

27MP photos and 5.3K videos Cons Fixed ultrawide lens

Better for video than photography

This option is a little out of left field, but it still fits our definition of a compact camera, and for many scenarios, it's the right tool for the job. If you're the type that likes action-packed holidays involving things like skiing, mountain biking or surfing, then a GoPro is an almost essential purchase.

The Hero 11 Black takes surprisingly good photos, but the fixed ultrawide lens is its main limiting factor. We were particularly surprised with its ability to take long exposure photos at night, it's a tiny little performer.

Where the GoPro really shines, though, is in its video performance. It can capture up to 5.3K videos at 60fps, all with gimbal-like stabilisation built into its tiny chassis. Plus you can drop it in the ocean without a worry, as it's fully water resistant.

How to choose a compact camera

Compact cameras come with all manner of different specifications to suit different people, from people who want an upgrade from their smartphone to daily vloggers who need something lightweight to document their daily adventures.

This variety gives you a world of options, but it can also make it pretty tricky to narrow down which model is right for you. Here are a few things to think about before taking the plunge.

What will you be using your compact camera for?

Thinking about this should really help you narrow things down. If you love to shoot wildlife, then you'll want a decently long zoom, but, if it's mainly going to be used for group shots at parties, then you'll care more about how wide it goes.

If you'll be using the camera for videos, then you might want to make sure it has a microphone input, as the built-in microphones aren't always good enough for a polished video. Image stabilisation is a massive factor for videos, too, especially with these tiny cameras, as their form factor makes them more prone to shakes.

What's the deal with 1-inch sensors?

A few cameras on our list boast 1-inch sensors, but what does that even mean? We won't get into the nitty-gritty here, because all you really need to know is that a larger sensor gives you better low-light performance and allows for a shallower depth of field.

A 1-inch sensor, on cameras of this size, is really quite large indeed. So, if you'll be shooting in dimly lit situations a lot, then you might want to consider the sensor size.

Is a compact camera right for you?

The clue with compact cameras is right in the name, they're compact! Most people don't want to lug around a heavy DSLR and a bag full of lenses, so compacts offer a great alternative with a wide range of focal lengths built right in.

If you're a keen smartphone shooter, a compact camera can give you real bokeh, as opposed to the AI-driven portrait modes that so often chop into your subject's hair or body. The zoom range will be welcomed, as well, if you have ever tried to take a picture of some wildlife with your phone.

More experienced photographers often like compacts as they are a lot more discreet. This allows them to get candid shots and maybe even shoot photos in areas that don't allow for the more professional-looking equipment.

If you're new to photography but are thinking of getting into it more seriously, you might eventually find yourself feeling a bit limited without interchangeable lenses - so you might want to take a look at some of our other camera buyer's guides, too.