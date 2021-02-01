A top compact camera allows you to receive the benefits of mirrorless image quality, without the burden of carrying it around in a bag or around your neck.

Since this style of camera is small enough to keep in your back pocket, they make excellent options for those who need to react to shots around them, or simply, those who can't afford the bulk of other camera types.

You might be wondering what exactly constitutes a compact camera. Well, aside from the smaller size, all of these cameras will feature a non-interchangeable lens - either prime or zoom - and typically, with more of a retro design.

In this list, we'll be detailing the best small cameras at a range of different price points - read on to discover why you should consider these picks.

Sony ZV-1 II 1. Best compact camera overall Sony's second-generation compact vlogging camera offers superb video specifications at a relatively accessible price point. It's pretty great at taking photos, too. Pros New wider lens

Excellent 3-capsule microphone

The best autofocus in the business Cons Pricier than its predecessor

The latest iteration of Sony's popular compact vlogging-focused camera brings with it the number one thing that people were asking for - a wider lens. It also inherits a much better microphone system and new autofocus features from other cameras in the ZV lineup.

One of the biggest improvements, from an ease-of-use standpoint, is the new touch-centric user interface. It's now much easier to access the camera's many features simply by tapping on-screen icons and the menus are much easier to navigate, too.

It's not all good news though, the ZV-1 II loses optical image stabilisation and its slow motion recording doesn't go as slow as the original ZV-1, you can't zoom in as far, either. Overall, we'd say it's the better camera, but if the original fits your needs better, it's still available to buy at retail.

Canon Canon Powershot V10 2. Best compact camera for vlogging If you've been vlogging on a phone and want to take your quality up a notch, the Canon Powershot V10 could be the perfect tool for the job. Pros Tiny pocketable form factor

Wide 19mm equivalent lens

Dual stereo mics and 3.5mm input Cons Fixed focal length

The Canon Powershot V10 is Canon's first attempt at a camera designed specifically for vlogging, and it's an impressive debut. In terms of hardware, it shares many similarities with the Powershot G7 X Mark III, but this time it's shrunken down into a smaller chassis, and it's a fair bit cheaper, too.

This means that you get a 1-inch sensor, movie recording at up to 4K 30fps, 20MP stills, and even a flip-up screen so you can see yourself while recording. You lose out on the zoom lens, but instead, you get a super-wide 19mm equivalent lens, which is perfect for vlog-style shooting.

The downsides are its unusual looks, plasticky feel and non-replaceable battery - although Canon says you can expect an hour and 20 minutes of FHD movie recording on a charge, which is likely enough for most people.

Pocket-lint Sony RX100 VII 3. Best compact camera for photography About as perfect as a small-scale, high-end compact camera can get, but you'll have to pay a lofty price. Pros Wonderful image and video quality

Great image stabilisation

Pop up viewfinder Cons Small buttons can be tricky to press

The latest model follows the standards set by the Mark VI, which extended the lens further for greater versatility, and adds an advanced image processing engine and mic input to the package. It's got a serious zoom on it, taking you from full-on wide-angle all the way to telescope mode.

The video features are plentiful, and there's even an option for up to 1000 fps slow-motion. The built-in stabilisation is pretty good, too. As ever with high-performance compacts, the battery life isn't going to blow anyone's mind, but we found it to be comparable to its competition.

However, you'll need deep pockets to enjoy it – and not on account of its size, simply because the asking price typically hovers above the four-figure mark.

Pocket-lint Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70K 4. Best compact camera for zooming A do-it-all compact with an excellent optical zoom lens, top image stabilizing and a very neat design. Pros Versatile 30x zoom range

Simple touchscreen controls

Handy mode dial and control ring Cons Limited aperture at long focal lengths

The Panasonic ZS-series (or TZ-series, for those in the UK) has long been an excellent pick for those in need of a versatile compact, and the ZS70 is no different.

The camera's hallmark feature is its 30x optical zoom lens, which encompasses wide-angle (24mm equivalent) for those group shots, or can zoom right in (to a 720mm equivalent) to make far-away subjects appear large in the frame.

With decent autofocus, an electronic viewfinder, excellent image stabilization, a tilt-angle LCD screen for selfies, and a whole roster of other top features, the ZS70's aspirations make it a real jack-of-all-trades.

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 11 Black 5. Best compact camera for action If you're looking for the best GoPro has to offer, look no further. Pros Fully waterproof

Extremely durable design

27MP photos and 5.3K videos Cons Fixed ultrawide lens

This option is a little out of left field, but it still fits our definition of a compact camera, and for many scenarios, it's the right tool for the job. If you're the type that likes action-packed holidays involving things like skiing, mountain biking or surfing, then a GoPro is an almost essential purchase.

The Hero 11 Black takes surprisingly good photos, but the fixed ultrawide lens is its main limiting factor. We were particularly surprised with its ability to take long exposure photos at night, it's a tiny little performer.

Where the GoPro really shines, though, is in its video performance. It can capture up to 5.3K videos at 60fps, all with gimbal-like stabilisation built into its tiny chassis. Plus you can drop it in the ocean without a worry, as it's fully water resistant.

How to choose a compact camera

Compact cameras come with all manner of different specifications to suit different people, from people who want an upgrade from their smartphone to daily vloggers who need something lightweight to document their daily adventures.

This variety gives you a world of options, but it can also make it pretty tricky to narrow down which model is right for you. Here are a few things to think about before taking the plunge.

What will you be using your compact camera for?

Thinking about this should really help you narrow things down. If you love to shoot wildlife, then you'll want a decently long zoom, but, if it's mainly going to be used for group shots at parties, then you'll care more about how wide it goes.

If you'll be using the camera for videos, then you might want to make sure it has a microphone input, as the built-in microphones aren't always good enough for a polished video. Image stabilisation is a massive factor for videos, too, especially with these tiny cameras, as their form factor makes them more prone to shakes.

What's the deal with 1-inch sensors?

A few cameras on our list boast 1-inch sensors, but what does that even mean? We won't get into the nitty-gritty here, because all you really need to know is that a larger sensor gives you better low-light performance and allows for a shallower depth of field.

1-inch sensors have been making their way into smaller and smaller devices and you're even starting to see them in some phones. So, if you're looking for your camera to be a step up in terms of image quality, you'll probably be looking for 1-inch as a minimum.

Is a compact camera right for you?

The clue with compact cameras is right in the name, they're compact! Most people don't want to lug around a heavy DSLR and a bag full of lenses, so compacts offer a great alternative with a wide range of focal lengths built right in.

If you're a keen smartphone shooter, a compact camera can give you real bokeh, as opposed to the AI-driven portrait modes that so often chop into your subject's hair or body. The zoom range will be welcomed, as well, if you have ever tried to take a picture of some wildlife with your phone.

More experienced photographers often like compacts as they are a lot more discreet. This allows them to get candid shots and maybe even shoot photos in areas that don't allow for the more professional-looking equipment.

If you're new to photography but are thinking of getting into it more seriously, you might eventually find yourself feeling a bit limited without interchangeable lenses - so you might want to take a look at some of our other camera buyer's guides, too.