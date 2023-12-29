There may be a few different reasons you're looking for the best closed-back headphones. You may be after an articulate pair of studio headphones for your mixes. Potentially you're looking for a wireless pair that offers brilliant sound isolation, or perhaps you are finally going to splurge on audiophile-grade headphones to best listen to your vinyl collection.

Regardless, there are a plethora of choices out there and the best closed-back headphones come in a variety of different shapes, materials, features and budgets. That's where we come in. Relying on first-hand experience and peer-tested reviews, we have brought you the best closed-back headphones currently on the market.

From French Audiophiles Focal to music industry veterans Beyerdynamic, there are plenty of choices here that have been meticulously reviewed by our Pocket-Lint team. The choices span a variety of budgets and uses, so if you're looking for the best closed-back headphones that money can buy, you're in the right place.

Best closed-back headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 1. Best wireless closed-back headphones Sony reigns supreme $328 $400 Save $72 Sony reigns supreme with the WH-1000XM5 closed-back headphones. Offering superb active noise cancellation, a very comfortable wearing experience and packed with customizable settings through Sony’s app. Pros Fantastic listening experience

Few are as comfortable

Packed with features

Great ANC Cons Don't fold down as compact as others $328 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $330 at Target

If you're looking for closed-back headphones for everyday use, whilst out and about or to accompany you on your daily commute, stop right there and check out the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. An evolution from Sony's highly popular WH-1000XM4 headphones, the new iteration offers everything you need in a standard set of closed-back headphones.

Firstly, their audio performance is fantastic. Although the drivers are 10mm smaller than the previous generation, this is by no means a downgrade. The smaller drivers offer a slightly tighter frequency response and the mid-range and treble frequencies cut through the controlled bass with pleasing ease. Combining that with Sony’s fantastic ANC, the WH-1000XM5 headphones are the ideal sidekick whilst strolling through daily life.

Close

Sony has incorporated technology into these headphones to allow support of their proprietary LDAC codec, which allows high-resolution audio streaming. So if you are a Tidal streamer, Sony has you covered. The accompanying app gives you fantastic hands-on control for particular settings like ANC EQ. Although 30 hours of battery life isn't setting the world on fire and the WH-1000XM5s don't fold down quite as compactly as their predecessors, we can easily overlook these nuances thanks to their performance and comfort.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2. Best closed-back headphones for ANC Silence is golden $379 $429 Save $50 Although Bose delivering on best-in-class noise cancellation is no shock, the new flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones have such an articulate performance we're confident that this new iteration of a classic will still take people by surprise. Pros Best-in-class noise cancellation

Articulate performance across frequencies

Controllable app provides customisation Cons Immersion mode is iffy $379 at Amazon $379 at Best Buy $379 at Bose

When you take the mantle of offering the best active noise cancellation on the market, there are many eyes on each new release. This is exactly the case with Bose, who have been top-of-the-shop for wireless active noise cancellation headphones for years and their new flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones easily took that baton and ran for it.

While testing the headphones, we found that their remarkable ANC was always present. The Quiet mode, offering maximum noise cancellation, and the Aware mode, utilizing Bose's transparency feature, prove exceptional for daily use. It's like draping your ears in the thickest of stage curtains and blocking out every outside annoyance.

Close

Moreover, the customizable noise cancellation levels via Bose's app make these headphones almost foolproof. Although there's significant attention to the new Immersion mode with spatialized audio, our experience found its effectiveness varied based on the source material and quality of recording. However, this is pretty new technology, and we'd be surprised if improvements aren't made in years to come.

In terms of audio performance, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones embody Bose's well-known excellence. Outstanding clarity in the mid-range pairs impeccably with a rich bass response. Their precision and confidence rivals most wireless headphones currently on the market. Across the frequency spectrum, they offer superb balance, effortlessly handling most modern music genres. Once again, Bose has succeeded, delivering exceptional quality as expected and if you're after ANC, accept no substitutes.

Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X 3. Best closed-back headphones for music production Dynamic by name, dynamic by nature The Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X headphones are our top pick if you're looking for closed-back headphones for music production. With a brilliant build quality and superb isolation, there's a lot to like about this reasonably priced offering from one of the music industry's most popular brands. Pros Brilliant build quality

Very reasonable price

Passive noise cancellation is very effective Cons Can get a bit warm after a while $269 at Amazon

The Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X headphones are a top choice for closed-back enthusiasts looking for studio headphones. These headphones are found in studios across the world, from professional producers to amateurs having a bit of fun in their home studio. As it stands, they cost a little under $250, which is a very reasonable price for such a reliable product.

For closed-back studio headphones, the DT 700 Pro Xs are very versatile. This versatility shines during recording, ensuring minimal audio bleed into microphones and superior isolation. Furthermore, the closed-back design is a boon for on-the-go producers, ensuring a disturbance-free experience for fellow travellers.

Close

Sonically, these Beyerdynamic headphones deliver an excellent performance. Powered by the new STELLAR.45 driver, they produce incredibly articulate audio even at high volumes without distortion and let us tell you, these headphones can get loud. While lacking active noise cancellation (ANC), their passive ear cup cancellation provides outstanding isolation, albeit potentially accentuating bass responses. However, this is a potential detractor for most closed-back studio headphones, so bear that in mind. However, with Beyerdynamic's quality, the DT 700 Pro X remains a strong contender in the closed-back headphone market.

Focal Listen Professional 4. Best closed-back headphones for music production runner up Finery from Focal Focal have created a fantastic closed-back option for the studio with the Focal Listen Professional headphones. An eye-catching red and black design isn't the only attractive feature, thanks to an incredibly neutral response which is ideal for music production. Pros They look fantastic

Helpful, neutral response

Really comfortable Cons Headband could be more comfortable $299 at Amazon

Although relatively unknown in the music production world, French brand Focal knows a thing or two about audio. Known for their high end Hi-Fi speakers and fantastic wireless headphones, the Listen Professional headphones see a very successful entry into the world of studio headphones.

Firstly, they look fantastic. The stark red and black design helps these attractive headphones stand out from the crowd in a rather busy marketplace. Also adding to their appeal is the price tag, costing around $250. They are very competitively priced and, with this quality on offer, we are surprised they aren't more expensive.

Focal leverages their extensive experience and research to craft top-tier transducers. The Listen Professional headphones showcase this expertise through their central dome - a component meticulously engineered with a 100% Mylar suspension and constructed from a Mylar-titanium alloy. Essentially, this construction allows for a very wide frequency response, particularly emphasizing the mid and high-range, an area which closed-back headphones often lack.

Lastly, these headphones boast remarkable balance and provide a neutral foundation for building your tracks. A neutral response is crucial in music production, ensuring an unaltered sound representation that prevents any distortion or coloration in your mix. Although the headband could be a bit more comfortable, it's by no means a dealbreaker for these outstanding closed-back headphones.

Sennheiser HD25 5. Best closed-back headphones for DJs Rock the club The Sennheiser HD25 closed-back headphones have been the go-to choice for DJs since their initial entry into the market. Robust yet incredibly lightweight, a boosted bass response and fantastic clarity across the frequency spectrum qualify the HD25s as the best option if you're a DJ looking for closed-back headphones. Pros The industry standard for DJs

Robust yet lightweight

Rotating cups are very useful

Excellent price point Cons Better for performance than mixing $144 at Amazon

You'd be hard-pressed to find a DJ out there who hasn't used a pair of Sennheiser HD25s at one point in their career. From Daft Punk to Four Tet and Amelie Lens, all have used Sennheiser's HD25 headphones at some point in their life. So what makes them such a classic for DJs?

For starters, the boosted bass response is incredibly useful if you're in a particularly loud club. When you're mixing, and it's hard to hear tracks through your headphones, the HD25s' boosted bass is a lifesaver for keeping the beat. Sennheiser wasn't born yesterday, however, and they've made sure to keep clarity as precise as possible and mid/high frequencies cut through the heavy bass very well.

Like other top-notch DJ headphones, the HD25s let you listen with one ear, thanks to their swivel ear cups which are handy for quick references through the PA. The only downside? The cable's a tad short, which some DJs might wish was longer. But overall, the Sennheiser HD25s are a solid, budget-friendly pick for DJs and by far the best closed-back headphone option.

Sony MDR-Z1R 6. Best closed-back headphones for audiophiles Superb Sony sound for serious listeners The Sony MDR-Z1R headphones are a fantastic option if you're looking for audiophile-grade headphones. The spacious sound stage, paired with sizable dynamic drivers and exceptional build quality, culminates in audio that's difficult to surpass elsewhere. However, with great audio comes a great price tag. Pros Incredibly build quality (Kevlar and carbon)

Expansive sound stage

70 mm HD drivers sound very full Cons Some may not like the fact they're wired

Extremely expensive $1550 at Amazon

Although Sony is better known for next-generation consoles or TVs, they also have a fantastic range of high-end audio gear. The Sony MDR-Z1Rs deserve their place among high-end offerings. These headphones pack a punch with their substantial dynamic drivers - a two-part 70mm diaphragm crafted from a magnesium dome and encased within an aluminum-coated liquid crystal polymer ring. The drivers provide an impressive frequency response of up to 120kHz, and you can feel every nuance of the track you're listening to.

Their commanding bass frequencies seamlessly complement dance music without overpowering the mid and high ranges. Sony nailed it with the balance that these headphones offer. Despite being closed-back headphones, they deliver bass efficiently while maintaining an unexpected level of openness.

However, it's important to note their rather large size. If you need headphones for travel, these might not be the most portable choice. Although chunky, the MDR-Z1Rs are built to last. You know when a company is using Kevlar and carbon to make headphones, they aren't messing around. We don't recommend it, but these headphones feel like they could survive a drop from a two-story window.

As with anything tagged with the 'audiophile' name, these headphones command a rather large price tag, costing a little under $2000. However, if you're looking for a once-in-a-lifetime set of closed-back headphones, the Sony MDR-Z1R headphones should be at the top of your list.

The bottom line: What's the best closed-back headphone?

If you're looking for fantastic closed-back headphones that you can use every day, are supremely comfortable and offer a masterclass in active noise cancellation, look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. You'll find the WH-1000XM5 at the top of headphones lists on the internet, and we particularly enjoyed its excellent sound quality whilst being packed with accessible features through Sony's companion app.

For the studio, check out the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X headphones. Beyerdynamic is the first choice of music producers around the globe. Offering an articulate, controlled performance, the DT 700 Pro X headphones get you professional results without the professional price tag. The headphones being built like a tank also adds to their longevity and appeal.

How we selected the best closed-back headphones

With more than six years of my own experience in the music tech industry, on top of the great team of audiophiles here at Pocket-lint, we curated the short-list of the finest closed-back headphones available today. Our selections stem from hands-on product experiences, because nothing beats firsthand knowledge. We also considered various specifications when making our selections, such as sound quality, comfort, build, price, and customisable options.

Closed-back vs open-back headphones: which one is better?

If you're in the market for headphones, particularly studio headphones, you'll have to first consider an important factor; whether to go for closed-back or open-back headphones. Both choices have their advantages and disadvantages.

Closed-back headphones - which are completely sealed at the back of the earcups - are fantastic for outside noise reduction and isolation. This means that they are the go-to choice if you are planning on wearing headphones in the outside world, as they naturally block out a lot more noise than their open-back brethren. Bass frequencies are much more emphasized with closed-back headphones due to resonances in the enclosed earcups, resulting in amplified bass frequencies compared to open-back headphones.

Although closed-back headphones are a popular choice as studio headphones, particularly for bass-heavy dance music, open-back headphones will give you a much more natural representation of your source material. This is because open-back headphones - which don't have sealed earcups - allow air to pass through the driver. So you don't have to worry about a build-up of low frequencies caused by sealed earcups. However, if you're in a noisy room, train, plane or office, open-back headphones become useless as they are terrible at outside noise reduction and isolation.

What's the difference between studio headphones and regular headphones?

After reading our list of the best closed-back headphones, you may be wondering, what's the difference between studio headphones and regular headphones? Well, studio headphones have been purposely tuned to provide the most flat response curve possible. This means they aren't adding any additional volume to specific frequencies and influencing the source material. Although this may sound flat whilst listening to music on Spotify, it's the ideal set-up whilst creating and mixing your music, since you want the truest representation of the source material possible.

Regular headphones traditionally emphasize the bass and treble frequencies. Slightly boosting these frequencies tends to make for a more enjoyable listening experience and is particularly suitable for modern music. Of course, since you want an accurate representation of your source material when in the studio, standard headphones will color your audio too much for accurate mixing.

Should you choose wired or wireless closed-back headphones?

The answer to this question largely depends on your intended usage. If you're after a set of closed-back studio headphones, you'll probably want to stick to a wired set. This is because Bluetooth and other wireless connections can suffer from latency problems. This isn't a big deal whilst sitting on the bus listening to Erasure, but in the studio, even the slightest latency can cause serious timing issues. A wired set of headphones negates this potential fatal studio issue.

On the other hand, if you're after a standard set of closed-back headphones, the wireless choice almost seems irresistible. Wireless headphones are much more convenient, and you don't have to worry about the cable going down on you after owning them for a year. Also, Bluetooth codecs are improving year-on-year, so going wireless means you no longer have to suffer from below-par audio quality.