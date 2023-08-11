Chromebooks are great options for students looking to save on laptops, equipped with a variety of apps and extensions to help you tackle your schoolwork. Sure, they might not be the newest Mac or Windows laptop, but they still pack powerful performance ready to handle your workflow. With classes about to start, we rounded up the best Chromebooks available on the market right now to help you decide which Chromebook to invest in. All of our picks, from our top choice overall – the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 – to a great value option, these are sure to serve you well as you study.

Our picks for the best Chromebooks for students

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Editor's Choice Best Chromebook for students overall The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 looks like a traditional Windows-based laptop, but it has a screen that flips around, giving it 2-in-1 functionality. For students, being able to switch between laptop computer functionality and a tablet comes in handy - especially if you go from typing text to note-taking using handwritten notes. Pros 14-inch full HD touchscreen display

Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5625C Hexa-core processor

Weighs 1.5kg Cons Relies on eMMC storage

No stylus included $380 at Amazon $630 at Best Buy $700 at Acer

Running on Chrome OS and using an AMD Ryzen 5 5625C Hexa-core processor, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 houses a premium feature set for a mid-range computer. Additionally, the unit offers a crisp 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display with Radeon Graphics, which is fantastic for entertainment. Configured with 8GB RAM and 128GB of flash memory storage, there's also plenty of room for your school (and even gaming) files.

As you'd expect, you also get two internal speakers that generate HD stereo audio, a 1920 x 1080 pixel webcam, an internal microphone, as well as an HDMI port, three USB ports, and a backlit keyboard with a touchpad. This spec-suite is great for online classes, meetings, and interviews. Battery life is up to 10 hours, which is decent for a computer that measures 322.6 x 223.5 x 17.3mm and weighs in at 1.5kg. For a Chromebook, the Spin 514 is priced a bit higher than most, but you also get a more robust configuration with enhanced computing power that allows it to easily multitask and effortlessly handle a wide range of applications. Thus, you can go from in-class note-taking to doing Internet-based research by day, and then stream your favorite movies and play cloud-based games at night.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook Premium Pick A powerful, premium Chromebook for productivity Once you hit the $1000 and up price range, you can find an Apple MacBook or Windows-based laptop that's powerful, but don't count the HP Dragonfly Pro out. It's powered using a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris X graphics and comes configured with plenty of storage. These specs allow students to handle complex spreadsheets, and graphic-oriented applications with ease. Pros 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

14-inch WQXGA touchscreen display

High-resolution webcam Cons Expensive

Lacks audio jack $1000 at HP $1400 at Best Buy

The 14-inch WQXGA display offers touchscreen capabilities and 1200nits maximum brightness. The display showcases a 100 per cent sRGB color palette, so graphics look sharp, bright, and vivid with color accuracy. Choose this Chromebook if you need the ability to multitask and utilize apps that require significant computing power. Battery life is up to 11.5 hours, but thanks to the Fast Charge option, it can go from 0 per cent to 50 per cent battery charge in about 30 minutes.

For security, the Dragonfly Pro includes a fingerprint reader, and of course, you get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, along with a Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4 Type-C port that lets you connect up to two external 4K displays with a single cable. Another impressive feature that sets this Chromebook apart is the quad speaker configuration co-designed by HP and Bang & Olufsen. Weighing in at only 1.5kg, it also slips perfectly into a backpack or travel bag without adding too much bulk or weight. So, between the long battery life and bright screen, we think students will find the Dragonfly Pro is readily accessible wherever and whenever it’s needed.

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop Best Value A Chromebook with bang for your buck $209 $290 Save $81 The great thing about Chromebooks is that you don't need to spend a fortune to acquire a computer with decent capabilities. Case in point, this HP Chromebook 14 is extremely affordable and offers a quality 14-inch display. Pros Very affordable

Good battery life Cons Limited internal storage

Relies heavily on cloud-based applications and data storage

Lacks the computing power of higher-end Chromebooks $209 at Amazon See at HP

While this Chromebook houses decent capabilities - especially given its wallet-friendly price tag - note that the configuration is a bit scaled down. For example, there's only 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC for storage, which isn't terrible but by no means a hub for excess files. It also runs using an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, which does not exactly function at lightning fast speed, but if you're using it to simply write in Word, Docs, or browse the web, living in Excel, crunching numbers, or sending out vast emails, it's more than capable and you probably won't even notice a "slower speed."

Additionally, it can handle video or music streaming - and with stereo speakers - the volume is clear and crisp. Battery life is also fantastic, lasting up to 14 hours so that you can go from the library to class without rushing to find an outlet. Without compromising a traditional laptop computer design without a touchscreen display, it prioritizes a lightweight form-factor, weighing only 1.47kg and easily fitting into a backpack.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook Best compact Chromebook for students Compact without compromising capability While still being affordable, the Flex 3i offers 2-in-1 functionality with a 12.2-inch LCD, touchscreen display. This makes the computer a bit more compact than many other Chromebooks, but its hardware configuration is limited to just 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC for storage. Pros Offers 3 USB ports and 1 HDMI port

Supports Wi-Fi 6

2-in-1 design Cons Performance could be better

Not great for gaming

Generic design $349 at Best Buy

The Flex 3i's Intel N100 processor can handle most everyday computing tasks during class, while still effortlessly streaming audio or video content after a long day in the library. At just 1.25kg and 19.1mm thick, the lightweight design makes this two-in-one laptop accessible in both carry and productivity. However, the smaller 12-inch screen size could make multitasking, split screen view, or gaming more challenging. But as a tablet, the device does still fit rather comfortably in one hand.

Additionally, the internal webcam makes it easy to participate in video calls, virtual classes, and interviews. When it comes to battery life, this Chromebook can be a bit finicky, with a shorter battery life resulting in the more tasks you demand. However, if you use for basic web surfing and word processing, you could expect up to 12 hours per charge from the 2023 model.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook Best large display Chromebook A capable Chromebook with large display $250 $440 Save $190 While many Chromebooks offer a display that's 14-inches (or smaller), what we like about the Lenovo 3i is its impressive 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display. What we don’t like about the screen, however, is that its maximum brightness is just 300nits. Pros 15.6-inch display

Built in headphone jack and MicroSD card slot

Good connectivity options Cons Dim screen

Basic RAM and storage configuration $250 at Lenovo

The Lenovo 3i is powered using an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and utilizes integrated Intel UHD Graphics. So, in addition to a larger screen, it can handle playing cloud-based games and multitasking when handling your everyday computing needs. You also get one HDMI port, one USB Type-C port, and two USB Type-A ports, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support for connectivity. The built-in microSD memory card slot allows you to easily expand internal storage which is useful for storing a vast amount of data locally.

As for its configuration, you get 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage and a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphone. The extra screen size makes it easier to multitask, such as when you need to perform online research while word processing to efficiently complete an assignment.

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 2-In-1 Design Best 2-in-1 Chromebook for students The Flip CM3 from Asus features a sleek, 2-in-1 design and incorporates a 12-inch display that rotates on a 360-degree hinge. Pros Lightweight (2.5 pounds) and thin (0.66 inches)

Includes stylus

Excellent battery life

MediaTek Kompanio 820 processor Cons Display does not eliminate glares well See at Amazon $330 at Asus

Due to the smaller size of the screen and computer itself, this makes it ideal for easily transporting the CM3 around and then switching from a versatile notebook computer-style device to a tablet in seconds. For a student that enjoys note-taking by handwriting on the screen during a class or lecture, the size of the device remains comfortable to use, even during longer lectures.

Thanks to its narrow bezel, more screen real estate has been fit into a smaller space, which makes it ideal for note-taking, word processing, streaming video, or web surfing, for example. This is also one of the few Chromebooks that comes with a stylus (in this case, the Asus Pen) which supports any app compatible with the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI). Ideal for students constantly on the move, the CM3 offers a battery life of up to 16 hours. Its weight is just 1.13kg. Thanks to the internal microSD memory card slot, you can expand its 64GB eMMC storage up to 1TB. You also get 100GB of Google One cloud-based storage, plus a generous collection of ports. Having instant access to all data, documents and files when no Internet connection is available is a feature students will definitely appreciate.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Best battery life A Chromebook with robust battery and display Between it's long-lasting battery, 13.3-inch, crisp OLED display, and connectivity options, the IdeaPad Duet 5 is powerful enough to meet most student's everyday computing needs. Pros Beautiful and vibrant OLED display

Up to 12 hour battery life

2-in-1 design Cons Uses a kickstand design to hold up display

No stylus included $463 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

Weighing in at just 1.01kg, the Duet 5 is extremely portable while still offering the ports and connectivity options most students require, such as Wi-Fi Pro 6E support for fast online connectivity. Thanks to its affordability and all-day battery life, this 2-in-1 device can handle all of your everyday computing and streaming needs. And for a student who regularly needs to view detailed and vibrant photos, video, or graphics, a crisp 13-inch OLED display is worth the investment. Plus, the touch screen makes for easy navigation and productivity in either tablet or laptop mode.

Powered using a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor with an octa-core design, this Chromebook offers up to 2.55GHz speed, which is impressive for the budget-friendly Chromebook line. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB eMMC flash memory for storage if you're looking to house multiple files locally. Nobody buys (or should buy) a tablet for the cameras, though it's also worth noting that the front-facing camera on this tablet-laptop duo is capable for handling virtual classes and video calls.

How we chose these Chromebooks

The Pocket-Lint team began by focusing on the average needs and budget students have for a laptop computer, and then did extensive research and some hands-on testing to create this roundup of the best Chromebooks currently available for students in a variety of categories. When evaluating each Chromebook, we focused on its size, weight, price and hardware configuration, as well as its overall design. Our goal was to offer traditional laptops and 2-in-1 options at a variety of price points.

Why choose a Chromebook?

The ChromeOS operating system was created by Google and allows users to run Android-based apps which are often as robust as their Windows and macOS-based counterparts. You also get free access to a wide range of popular (and free) Google apps and services - from the Chrome web browser to the Google Docs word processor, Google Sheets spreadsheet application, and Gmail for email.

Chromebooks are often less expensive because their technical specifications are typically more limited. These computers rely much more heavily on cloud-based applications and data storage, so to make full use of these computers, a continuous Internet connection is typically needed.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is powerful, yet compact and has a 14-inch display, which is why it was chosen as the best Chromebook for students overall. If you really want a souped up machine, consider the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which we selected as our pick for the best premium Chromebook for students, while for someone looking for a more value-oriented model, be sure to check out the HP Chromebook 14.

Just like other laptops, Chromebooks come in a variety of design configurations with different size displays. Some offer 2-in-1 functionality with a touchscreen display, while others function more like a traditional laptop. Since Chromebooks are now available from companies like Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo, choose a design and system configuration that'll best meet your computing needs as a student.

Best Chromebooks: The bottom line

For a student shopping for a Chromebook, there are plenty of options that range in price from under $300 to well over $1500. At the same time, it's possible to choose between a standard laptop computer design, or a more versatile 2-in-1 design. After much research and our personal hands-on testing, we selected the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 as our pick for best Chromebook for students overall. It offers the features and functions needed by students, plus it's offered at a fair price. If you're looking for a Premium option, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has a premium GPU and CPU, capable of robust power for everyday workflow and entertainment. And if you're looking to save as much as possible, the HP 14 Chromebook gives you the best bang for your buck, capable of everyday functions and still promising a comprehensive Chrome app-suite at an ultra-budget price.