Chromebooks have been getting more popular in recent years, and for good reason - many of the biggest names in laptops, including HP, Acer and Asus, are flooding the market with options.

Education has been a big market for these devices, but they're also great as a simple home laptop for email, web browsing and Google Docs.

We have a full section below our picks explaining the ins and outs of Google's Chrome OS, as well as advice on how to choose the right model for your needs, but essentially, the operating system is Google's alternative to Windows and macOS.

It's ridiculously simple to use, updates itself and lacks the confusion and complexity that often hobbles rival platforms. It is less capable for professional use than the other operating systems, but for most users at home, or in education, it provides more than enough functionality.

With all that said, let's dive into the top picks we've tested.

Pocket-lint Pixelbook Go 1. Complete option Complete option 9.0 /10 Google's vision of what a mid-range Chromebook should be. It offers super-premium construction without the super-premium price tag. Pros Well designed, lightweight and attractive

Speedy performance

Great keyboard Cons The trackpad could be better

Enters the price range of decent Windows machines $689 at Amazon

If you're impressed by the Pixelbook line but have a tighter budget, the Pixelbook Go is a hugely impressive entry at a lower price point (though it's still pricey for a Chromebook).

It's a uniquely-designed machine that makes some brilliant choices, such as the ripple texture on the unit's bottom side.

It's got impressive power under the hood, too, to make sure that you'll feel like you're using a more premium machine than its price suggests, and we comfortably rate it as one of the best Chromebooks we've ever used.

Pocket-lint acer chromebook spin 713 2. Premium power A solid and future-proof all-rounder, this option offers plenty of power and a clever design. Pros Clever hinge design

Nice screen ratio for productivity

Plenty of power for most users Cons Build quality could be improved $699 at Amazon

The Acer Spin 713 manages to be premium without creeping into ridiculous pricing.

It is durable, has a very nice screen with a great aspect ratio and packs plenty of power inside.

The convertibility of the device could come in handy if you're running Android apps too.

Pocket-lint ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 3. Solid consideration 8.0 /10 A lovely device for productivity and basic computing, ticking off all the key design considerations with aplomb. Pros Solid keyboard

Great screen

Decent battery life Cons The trackpad isn't the best $277 at Amazon

The Flip C434 is a great 2-in-1 that feels really premium while still undercutting the Pixelbook's price nicely.

It's got the holy triumvirate for a laptop, a solid screen, a great keyboard and impressive battery life.

The trackpad lets the team down a little bit, but it runs really nicely and has great ports. Plus, with the option to use it as a tablet, it's really adaptable and useful in different scenarios.

Pocket-lint Acer Chromebook Spin 513 4. Simple but effective 8.0 /10 This could sit in the perfect zone for most users, with a very strong spec sheet complemented by an affordable price tag. Pros Exceptional trackpad

Stylish understated design

Comfortable keyboard Cons Slow storage

Limited screen brightness $248 at Amazon

The Acer Spin 513 delivers a lot for its asking price and manages to feel solid despite its largely plastic construction.

A decent screen, quality keyboard and slick touchpad make it a delight to use. The device is also completely silent thanks to its fanless design and solid state storage.

We think it's a perfect option for younger users doing schoolwork, or really anyone who needs a fairly cheap laptop for emails, web browsing and watching videos.

Pocket-lint Acer Chromebook Spin 311 5. Very few compromises 8.0 /10 A perfect alternative to an entry-level laptop, with performance and build quality that won't disappoint. Pros Solid and comfy keyboard

Good battery life

Rugged construction and hinge design Cons Massive bezels on the screen

Some touchpad annoyances $155 at Amazon

It may not be the prettiest thing in the world, but it's definitely easy to recommend. The Acer Spin 311 is the cheapest Chromebook to make our list, and it offers tremendous value for money.

The keyboard is great and the flexible hinge design lets you use it as a chunky tablet. The screen is pretty solid too, albeit on the smaller side with large bezels.

For those who just need a device to handle the basics, this is a price bracket where Chromebooks really shine.

How to choose a Chromebook

There's a world of options when it comes to Chromebook devices, and at a wider price range than ever before - with some options even breaking the four-figure mark. This means choosing the right device for you can feel like an uphill battle.

In an attempt to simplify things, here are some things to consider before buying.

What do you need a Chromebook for?

These days a lot of the things we used to rely on laptops and desktop computers for can be accomplished with a smartphone or tablet. Chromebooks occupy a middle ground between these devices.

The inclusion of a physical keyboard makes Chromebooks much more suited to getting work done, whether that's writing an essay for college or crunching numbers for your tax return.

With that said, they're also great media consumption machines offering a much larger display than your phone, and one that doesn't require propping up to view. With Android app support, Chromebooks can do a bit of gaming too, although our experience left a little to be desired.

If you'll be typing a lot then you'll want to consider options that have a great keyboard, whereas if you'll be watching a lot of content you'll want to consider Chromebooks that have a nice screen with a decent resolution.

What's your budget?

As we've established, the price range on Chromebooks is absolutely massive nowadays. While we think it's extremely hard to justify the cost of Google's flagship Pixelbook, as lovely as it is, spending a little more on a Chromebook can lead to a better overall experience.

If you just need the absolute basics like sending emails and word processing, then an entry-level model will do just fine; but if you think you're likely to watch some YouTube or Netflix videos on it, then you might consider spending a little more for a better screen and speakers.

Do you need a 2-in-1?

Many of our top picks are convertible 2-in-1 designs that allow you to use the Chromebook in either a laptop or tablet-style. It's a handy function that adds a lot of diversity to a device.

If you know it's a feature you'll never want to use, you might be able to save some money by going for a more traditional netbook-style Chromebook. If it's a must-have feature, then this should also help narrow down your options.

Would you be better off with a laptop?

While ChromeOS has come a long way since its launch, it can still feel pretty limiting when compared to Windows or macOS. If you're the type of person who likes to configure things to suit you, then you may quickly be frustrated with the limitations.

Similarly, if you need a lot of third-party applications to get your work done, you'll likely quickly run into a hurdle. You might want to take a look at our best laptops guide instead.

On the flip side, if you just need a simple machine with a physical keyboard to do some work, online shopping and web browsing then you'll likely be more than happy with a Chromebook.