Key Takeaways New browser extensions are expanding ChatGPT's capabilities, addressing limitations like its inability to access current information and the restriction of its voice feature to phone devices.

These extensions are designed for various activities such as reading, writing, creating prompts, and annotating videos and meetings.

Examples include AIPRM, Merlin, ChatGPT Sidebar, Tactiq, Engage AI, GPT for Sheets and Docs, and YouTube Summary with ChatGPT.

You already know ChatGPT and the convenience it brings, especially when it comes to writing blogs, emails, and stuff. But it has limitations too, like it can't reliably search for information using current sources, and only phone devices can use the ChatGPT Voice feature.

Every day, new and robust browser extensions built around ChatGPT are joining the AI bandwagon. You can easily leverage these tools to manage office tasks and personal life at the click of a button.

As someone enthusiastic about ChatGPT and the generative AI revolution, I've explored the internet to find meaningful ChatGPT extensions for online and offline activities. Whether you want to read, write, create effective prompts, or annotate videos and meetings, there is something for you. Some of these extension apps don't even require you to have a ChatGPT account to use them. Alright, let's dive in!

1 WebChatGPT

Adding accuracy to ChatGPT responses

Try it now: WebChatGPT

WebChatGPT enables you to get the most up-to-date information by fetching the latest news from the web anytime you’re using ChatGPT to write or research information. It overcomes one of the biggest limitations ChatGPT (excludiing GPT-4) has, the challenge of iformation based on a database restricted to 2021.

If you want to get real-time information about current events while writing drafts for your content blog, WebChatGPT would be one of the best tools to use. It seamlessly works with the web version of ChatGPT, so you won’t even feel like you’re using a third-party add-on.

2 ChatGPT for Google

Get quick summaries for your online searches

Try it now: ChatGPT for Google

This is a ChatGPT browser extension that gives you summarized AI-generated responses for your keyword (on the sidebar) alongside other search results on your browser. It saves you the time and effort of perusing tons of pages by picking bits of information from different sources and giving you an easily readable presentation.

Besides GPT-4, ChatGPT for Google integrates other interactive AI tools, including Claude and Bard. You can easily compare responses from different sources and pick the most appropriate answer. Don’t let the name fool you though, this extension is also available on other search engines like Bing and DuckDuckGo.

3 Promptheus

A conversational-style ChatGPT extension

Try it now: Promptheus

As someone who’s crazed about having an intelligent assistant chatbot, the Promptheus browser extension seems to be bringing this reality a lot closer. It lets you speak commands directly into your laptop’s microphone, saving you the hassle of typing prompts into ChatGPT. The extension instantly feeds your information to ChatGPT which provides immediate responses. You’ll need to log into your ChatGPT account to be able to use this tool.

4 AIPRM for ChatGPT

1-click prompt generator for ChatGPT

Try it now: AIPRM

AIPRM extension makes it super easy to create content with ChatGPT, thanks to a library of over 3600+ professional prompts (that also works with other AI tools). It’s useful to marketers because most of the prompts are tailored for marketing content creation and sales activities. You can instantly find prompts for writing copies, social media posts, and SEO content, with different custom styles and tones for your audience.

That said, AIPRM also has prompts for art creation AIs such as Midjourney. You can even create your library where you save prompts for the activities you frequently use AI for.

5 Merlin

The best tool to assist with learning and research

Try it now: Merlin

Merlin is a robust ChatGPT extension that integrates over 12 plugins in one. It's therefore highly versatile and can be used for a range of activities at once, including;

Reading PDFs and websites out loud (important for learners going through many class readings).

Searching for information from the web and answering questions via chat.

Generating content summary, including YouTube videos, blogs, and websites.

Writing emails, social media and blog posts and copies, etc.

Creating AI art.

Once you’ve installed the extension, you can use most of the features without even a ChatGPT account.

6 ChatGPT Sidebar

Taking ChatGPT with you everywhere you go

Try it now: ChatGPT Sidebar

With the ChatGPT Sidebar extension, you don’t have to manually open the ChatGPT site each time you want to post a question. The sidebar tool will be right there on all tabs, allowing you to instantly get answers and information while surfing the web.

You can even compare responses from other AI tools like Claude and Bard on a single interface. This extension also allows you to save prompts and access them by simply typing the “/” followed by the name assigned to the prompt.

7 Tactiq

An assistant for all your virtual meetings

Try it now: Tactiq

Tactiq is a unique extension tool that helps you take notes during virtual meetings on platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and MS Teams. It transcribes your entire meeting and then generates summary notes from call and video conversations, saving you the arduous task of creating minutes.

You can even use Tactiq to search for specific spoken text from your meetings, allowing you to find information quickly. It’s, essentially, an assistant that keeps track and helps you memorize important work and personal things.

8 Engage AI

Create engaging posts for your professional networks

Try it now: Engage AI

Engage AI is a ChatGPT extension for LinkedIn, helping you craft powerful posts that communicate with your audience and professional network. It also saves you the time of responding by automatically suggesting comments you can use to reply to posts.

The Second Brain feature archives your past responses, making it easy to recall past interactions on specific posts. Besides LinkedIn, this extension works with other networking platforms like Hubspot, Zapier, Hootsuite, and many more.

9 GPT for Sheets and Docs

Simplifying office tasks with AI

Try it now: GPT for Sheets and Docs

This GPT extension lets you arrange and manage data on Google Sheets, Google Docs, and Google Slides, simply by feeding instructions into AI. It can extract important information, sort data, and clean up lists based on any criteria you provide (or simply select a range and enter a prompt for what to do with the data). You can also provide an example and let the AI do the rest.

GPT for Sheets and Docs can also create content ideas and blog posts. It even helps you create unique presentations with images and illustrations based on your prompt ideas.

10 YouTube Summary with ChatGPT

Get to know your video content before you watch it

Try it now: YouTube Summary with ChatGPT

As the name suggests, YouTube Summary wit ChatGPT extension saves you time by generating a transcript of any YouTube video (websites and PDFs included) before you sit down to watch it. You can then handpick content that is worth your time or generate quick notes relevant to your research. The best part is, you can customize how long your summaries should be, and the extension will stick to this limit. Have fun with videos online, while also taking notes for future reference.