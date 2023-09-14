At some point, however, it's going to need charging up again. Whether you charge overnight or prefer to give it a quick top up during the day, a good charger is a must. If you're rocking a new Apple Watch Series 9 , you can even take advantage of fast charging to get topped up even quicker. If you’re looking for a charging device for your new Apple Watch, then here are some of the best chargers for Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular wearables on the planet, and with good reason. It's a smartwatch, a music streaming device, a fitness tracker , a heart rate monitor, a workout companion, an ECG, and a fertility monitor all rolled into one. All of those features require power, but the Apple Watch has a decent battery life meaning you can usually get through the hours you're awake without needing to charge it.

If you like to line all your Apple products neatly in a row each night when you go to bed (and who doesn't?) then this is the charger you need. This 3-in-1 wireless charging pad can fast charge your Apple Watch, wirelessly charge your AirPods, and fast charge your Apple Watch Series 9 all at the same time. Unlike a charging stand, it won't take over your nightstand, either, and there's even a power adapter included.

The Scosche BaseLynx system allows you to build exactly the charger you want using its system of interlocking modules. There is a wide variety of modules to choose from, including Qi charging pads, vertical charging stations, and Apple Watch chargers.The Apple Watch module can be used on its own or you can combine it with other modules. There's no support for fast charging, however.

This power banks can charge your Apple Watch Series 9 up to eight times over, even when using fast charging.You can also use the USB-C port to fast charge your iPhone from the power bank at the same time and even use it to wirelessly charge your AirPods. It allows pass-through charging, so you can charge up the power bank at the same time as you charge your Apple Watch.

This Anker portable wireless charger is small enough to slip into a pocket or a purse, ensuring that you can charge your Apple Watch anywhere you can find a USB-C port. It's perfect for when your Apple Watch needs a quick top-up. Slot your Anker charger into a USB-C port of a laptop, or a power bank, for example, and lay your Apple Watch over it to charge it up. It can charge up to a max output of 5W.

This Belkin Apple Watch charger supports fast charging for your Apple Watch Series 9 as well as other compatible Apple Watch models such as the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8. You can charge your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode, allowing you to use it as a bedside clock, and the charging puck folds down flat making the charger easy to slip into a pocket or a bag. There's no power adapter included.

The MagSafe Duo can charge both your Apple Watch and your iPhone, and as an official Apple product you know that it's going to be high-quality. There's fast charging for your iPhone but not your Apple Watch, so your Series 9 will only be able to charge at regular speeds. You can also charge your AirPods on the MagSafe Duo charger, although you won't be able to charge them at the same time as your iPhone as they use the same pad. There's no power adapter included.

Both a MagSafe charger for your iPhone with fast charging up to 15W, and fast charger for your Apple Watch Series 9 on the second generation model. The base can also charge your AirPods. The MagSafe iPhone charger allows you to charge your phone in landscape mode, meaning you can take advantage of the StandBy feature in iOS 17. The power adapter is included.

The Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger isn't going to win any design awards, but it does exactly what it's intended to do brilliantly: it charges your Apple Watch fast. This USB-C version supports fast charging, which the USB-A charger doesn't. As with most Apple products these days, there's no power adapter included; if you don't already have a ton of them clogging up your home, you'll need to buy one separately.

Best chargers for Apple Watch: The bottom line

When choosing the best chargers for Apple Watch Series 9, there were a few key considerations. Firstly, I wanted to select chargers that were able to take advantage of the fast charging capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 9. However, since not everyone needs their Apple Watch to charge super-fast, there are some options on the list that don't offer fast charging but have other benefits instead.

I also wanted to ensure that there were options for people who want to be able to charge multiple devices at once, as well as options for different circumstances, such as USB chargers and power banks. There are plenty of Apple Watch charging stands available that require you to fit your own charger into the stand, but these aren't chargers in their own right, so you won't see any on this list.

If you're looking for a charger for your Apple Watch Series 9 that can safely and effectively charge your Apple Watch and can also take advantage of the fast charging capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 9, then you can't go far wrong with Apple's official charging cable. It's not going to win any prizes for its looks and the lack of an included power adapter is frustrating, but it's a decent price for an official Apple product, and it will keep your Apple Watch charging for years to come.

If you're looking for something a little more stylish and practical, the Belkin Boost Charge Pro Portable Fast Charger can offer fast charging for your Apple Watch Series 9, looks great on your nightstand, and is available a good price. And if you want something that can charge your Apple Watch on your nightstand or on the go, then the Belkin Wireless Charger + Power Bank is the best of both worlds.

Do I need fast charging capabilities?

The Apple Watch Series 9, along with the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra, allows you to take advantage of fast charging to charge your Apple Watch up to 33 per cent faster. You can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in around 45 minutes using fast charging. However, many people like to charge their Apple Watch on their nightstand as they sleep, which means that fast charging capabilities aren't hugely vital. If you do need fast charging, be sure that the charger you buy supports it.

Can I charge other devices?

As an Apple Watch owner, you'll almost certainly have other Apple devices such as an iPhone and AirPods. There are plenty of chargers that can charge multiple devices at once, saving you having to use a different charger for each device. You might want to consider a 2-in-1 or even 3-in-1 charger, although you should be aware that not all of these devices will support fast charging for your Apple Watch Series 9. If you have even more devices you want to charge, a modular system such as the Scosche BaseLynx system allows you build you own bespoke charger for multiple devices.