Featuring a slimmer titanium build, an Action Button, luxury matte finish, and gorgeous 6.7-inch display the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a stunning Pro sequel to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're looking to buy the newest Pro on the market, it's important to invest in a case that'll protect your investment from dings, drops, and dents. While you may have to wait a few weeks to secure your new phone, you can buy a case right now, and we rounded up the best models to fit your protection, style, and budget needs.

PopSockets aren't just a retired 2016 trend. Allowing for better grip, this PopSocket case lets you get the Max out of your iPhone 15 Pro. It also promises 10ft drop protection and MagSafe compatibility.

This Casetify case doesn't compromise durability for style. Promising up to 8.2ft drop-protection, the case also offers beautiful water-color inspired patterns for a pop of personality. Additionally, the case supports wireless charging.

WIth a raised lip to protect the Pro Max's incredible cameras, drop-protection, and tactile buttons for quick access to that Action Button, this MagSafe Spigen case offers all the basics at a budget price.

The Otterbox Defender series Pro promises Otterbox's trusted durability and adds an antimicrobial feature to even defend against germs - something a handset is bound to acquire. Additionally, the case features an ergonomic grip and comes in four colors.

Featuring bumper corners with air cavities, the ultra-durable Casetify Bounce case has a unique design that promises up to 23ft drop-protection. While the edges protrude, the case is still light and slim and Casetify provides lots of customization options.

In the spirit of transparency, Apple nixed its leather cases to adhere to its mission to reduce carbon emissions. It's clear, lightweight, and flexible case, however, is still available and promises thorough drop-protection.

Integrating a 360-degree rotatable ring-grip along with its highly durable TPU shell, this case from Torras is multi-functional and protective. Aside from the ring, the case boasts MagSafe charging, shockproof drop protection, and a sleek design.

Simple and silicone, this MagSafe case has a silky, soft-to-the-touch finish that promises an easy carry that will only compliment the lightweight iPhone 15. Lined with microfiber for extra protection, the case is also drop-proof.

Will an iPhone 14 Pro Max case fit my iPhone 15 Pro Max?

No, because of the slimmer Titanium build and addition of the Action Button in place of the mute toggle, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 15 Pro Max cases are not interchangable.

How much bigger is the iPhone 15 Pro Max than the iPhone 15 Pro?

The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display.

Does the iPhone 15 Pro Max have the Action Button?

Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with the smaller iteration - the iPhone 15 Pro - both feature the new Action Button.