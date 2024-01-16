Emergencies can happen at any time, and it's worth planning ahead and obtaining the necessary safety equipment, so you'll be able to deal with any potential hazards on your next road trip. The best car tech for road emergencies includes LED flashlights, tool sets, and first aid kits which can help you get going when your vehicle breaks down and assist with medical treatment.
Everlit Survival Car Emergency KitBest overall car tech for road emergencies
SureFire Stiletto ProBest premium car tech for road emergencies
FIRST ALERT AUTO5 Car Fire ExtinguisherBest value car tech for road emergencies
Uleeka Car Backseat OrganizerBest car tech for road emergencies with kids
Dekopro 228 Piece Auto Repair Tool SetBest car tech for road emergencies and breakdowns
Car tech for road emergencies isn't pricey, and you can get potentially life-saving tools for well under $100. Affordable tech like extinguishers and instant tire repair tools cost just a few bucks and are worth their weight in gold when there's a fire, or you have a puncture at night.
Everlit Survival Car Emergency KitBest overall car tech for road emergencies$65 $80 Save $15
The Everlit Survival Car Emergency Kit has everything you'll need for a road trip in one easy-to-carry package. The tire inflator, jumper cable, tow-rope, and other tools will help during breakdowns and accidents, while the comprehensive 108-piece first aid kit can treat injuries and other medical emergencies.
SureFire Stiletto ProBest premium car tech for road emergencies$226 $260 Save $34
TheSureFire Stiletto Pro can be a lifesaver if you have a breakdown at night thanks to its 1,000-lumen output and tough IPX7 water-resistant hard anodized body. You can also use it at 25 or 300 lumens to save the battery, which has an LED indicator to let you know when it's running low and is easily rechargeable via Micro-USB.
FIRST ALERT AUTO5 Car Fire ExtinguisherBest value car tech for road emergencies
First Alert's Auto5 fire extinguisher is perfect for motor homes, emergency units and most vehicles because it's compact and includes everything you need to keep it in place like a mount, bracket, and strap. It's rated to fight flammable liquids and electrical fires and is easy to use in just four steps. There's no chance of accidental use because of a metal pin and safety seal to keep it secure until you need it.
Uleeka Car Backseat OrganizerBest car tech for road emergencies with kids$20 $35 Save $15
Why allow irritable kids to make breakdowns more challenging than they need to be when you can keep them happy and entertained with the Uleeka Car Backseat Organizer? This durable and water-resistant organizer fits on most car seats and includes nine storage pockets to carry books, toys, crayons and more. More importantly, there's a 10-inch tablet holder to keep the children busy while you find a way out of your predicament.
Dekopro 228 Piece Auto Repair Tool SetBest car tech for road emergencies and breakdowns$80 $100 Save $20
Anyone going on fishing trips or other serious expeditions needs a comprehensive tool set like this 228-piece one from Dekopro for when the going gets tough. It includes everything you'll need to fix your vehicle, like spanners, screwdrivers and sockets, and it's ideal for DIY projects and home use too. Everything fits into a rugged molded carry case with handles for easy transportation.
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 Jump Starter BoxBest car tech battery booster for road emergencies$100 $125 Save $25
The Noco Boost Plus GB40 is another essential tool for outdoor adventures because its 12V battery pack can store up to 20 charges and jump start most car, truck, and boat batteries. It's rugged for everyday use with a rubberized, IP65-resistant exterior and LED flashlight function and can also work as a powerbank to charge smartphones and tablets.
Magnetic Emergency LED Road Flares Warning KitBest car tech lighting for road emergencies
The Magnetic LED Road Flares Warning Kit easily attaches to most vehicles and the bright flashing lights can alert motorists and anyone else on the road to accidents or other road hazards in the dark. The four disc-like flares offer 360-degrees of visibility up to a mile away and come with a handy LED flashlight and a carry bag.
Fix-A-Flat AerosolBest budget car tech for road emergencies$9 $14 Save $5
Tire repair tools like Fix-A-Flat don't cost much but make a world of difference if you have a puncture in a dangerous area or don't know how to change a tire. The easy-to-use 16oz can is ideal for most cars and instantly reinflates tires and seals smaller punctures without the need for spares or tools, so you can get back on the road in minutes.
What should be in a roadside emergency kit?
Roadside emergency kits should contain all the equipment you'll need for accidents, breakdowns or medical emergencies. Most contain essentials, like jumper cables, tow-ropes, and air compressors, and the best include first aid kits and extra tools like flashlights and thermal blankets, so you can be prepared for anything.
Should I keep an emergency kit in my car?
It's advisable to carry an emergency kit in your car because you never know what's going to happen, and it provides peace of mind that you'll be able to lend a hand or tend to the wounded if there's an accident or breakdown. The fact that it can save a life is a good reason in itself to keep one in your car, especially if you live in an area with inclement weather.
How much should I spend on car tech for road emergencies?
Comprehensive car emergency kits like the Everlit come at under $100 and have most of the tools and equipment you'll need on the road. Spending a few bucks more to add a good tire repair kit and LED flashlight is also worthwhile because they'll eventually come in handy and could get you out of trouble.