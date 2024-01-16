Emergencies can happen at any time, and it's worth planning ahead and obtaining the necessary safety equipment, so you'll be able to deal with any potential hazards on your next road trip. The best car tech for road emergencies includes LED flashlights, tool sets, and first aid kits which can help you get going when your vehicle breaks down and assist with medical treatment.

Car tech for road emergencies isn't pricey, and you can get potentially life-saving tools for well under $100. Affordable tech like extinguishers and instant tire repair tools cost just a few bucks and are worth their weight in gold when there's a fire, or you have a puncture at night.