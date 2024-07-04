Shopping for a new camera can be an overwhelming experience. Digital photography as a medium is riddled with technical jargon that is confusing to understand if you are new to it. Adding to the complexity is the fact that modern cameras are frequently advertised with fancy marketing language. It can be challenging to know what actually matters when choosing a camera and what is just fluff.

Luckily, we live in a time when there are very few bad cameras. But cameras are also not one-size-fits-all devices. For example, a wildlife photographer will have different needs than a street photographer, and a pro will certainly have different requirements for a camera than a beginner. Your individual needs, goals, and how you want to use the camera will determine which one is best for you. To aid in your search for the best cameras, though, we've highlighted some of our favorite options for a range of situations and needs.

Best all-around: Canon R6 Mark II

Canon EOS R6 Mark II The Canon R6 Mark II is a true hybrid camera with impressive specs and features for both video and photography. It's capable of 4K 60p internal recording or 6K RAW external recording and up to 40 fps burst shooting with the electronic shutter. Plus, it offers advanced and responsive autofocus to keep up with just about any situation. Pros Impressive video capabilities

Very fast burst rate for shooting action

Superb autofocus

Excellent handling Cons Very limited third-party lenses $2500 at Amazon $2500 at B&H Photo $2500 at Best Buy

If you dabble in a bit of everything and want superb quality across the board, the R6 Mark II is the way to go. This hybrid camera features Canon's typical excellent image quality and excellent video specs. The camera is very comfortable to hold and is easy and intuitive to use. It's the ideal choice for those upgrading from a DSLR, beginning their professional photography career, or experienced pros looking for another camera body.

In terms of video, it's capable of 4K60 10-bit internal video with Canon Log 3 or external 6K ProRes RAW recording. For slow-motion needs, the R6 Mark II can record up to 1080p at Full HD resolution. There are no recording limits, making it possible to get long takes in one go. Plus, there's a mic and headphone port along with a micro-HDMI port.

For photography, the R6 Mark II can shoot 12 fps with the mechanical shutter and up to 40 fps with the electronic shutter. The Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system is incredibly responsive and accurate, making it easy to get focused shots even when capturing high-speed action. It also performs very well in low-light situations, adding to its versatility.

Best mirrorless for beginners: Canon EOS R10

Canon EOS R10 The Canon EOS R10 is one of Canon's entry-level models that is built for beginners. It is a compact body, making it easier to travel with, but it still packs plenty of useful and impressive features. It's capable of 4K30p video and produces quality JPEG files, so beginners don't have to jump right into RAW files if they don't want to. Pros Compact and lightweight

Impressive autofocus abilities

Fast burst shooting

High-quality JPEG files Cons Viewfinder is rather small

No in-body image stabilization $980 at Amazon $980 at B&H Photo $980 at Best Buy

Canon's EOS R10 is an ideal camera for beginners partly because of its approachable price and compact size. Despite the small size, Canon packed a lot of features and quality into the camera, so you won't have to make many compromises to get started.

The 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor produces plenty of resolution for beginners and most people in general as well. The image quality is excellent, even when shooting JPEG files. In fact, those JPEGs produce a surprising amount of dynamic range, so you don't have to jump into shooting raw files to get flexibility when editing if you don't want to. It's also capable of bursts up to 23 fps with the electronic shutter, making it possible to capture action.

The R10 isn't just for stills, either. It can record 4K30p video that's oversampled from 6K, resulting in sharp, clear video. Oversampling like that is really impressive on an APS-C camera, especially at this price point. Should you want to record slow motion, you can also record 120p video at full HD resolution.

Best entry-level full-frame: Nikon Z5

Nikon Z5 The Nikon Z5 is a beginner-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera. It features a 24.3-megapixel sensor with the best electronic viewfinder in its class. The 5-axis in-body image stabilization helps achieve sharp images at slower shutter speeds, and it's capable of up to 4K video, though with a crop. The autofocus is highly capable, so you'll get more images in focus. $1397 at B&H Photo $997 at Amazon $1400 at Best Buy

The Nikon Z5 is a great choice for those looking to upgrade from an APS-C or anyone wanting to dive into full-frame right off the bat. It features a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor with a powerful EXPEED 6 image processor. The Z5 also offers the best electronic viewfinder (EVF) of its class, making it easier to frame your shots when using the EVF.

The Z5 produces Nikon's typically excellent image quality, so you'll get strong images with plenty of room for editing should you want it. It features 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) with five stops of stabilization, making it easier to get sharp images at slower shutter speeds.

For video use, the Z5 is capable of 4K video, although that's with a 1.7x crop. As a result, it's not the best choice for serious videographers. But you can shoot Full HD at 60 fps with no crop and time-lapses right in camera. The autofocus is fast and accurate and very easy to use, meaning you won't have to fuss with settings to get the best results. Finally, the body is weather-sealed to protect it against the elements.

Best for travel: Fujifilm X-S20

Fujifilm X-S20 Thanks to its compact size, the Fujifilm X-S20 is perfect for travel. It also provides access to Fujifilm's attractive built-in Film Simulation modes, so you can have polished-looking photos right out of the camera for faster sharing. Pros Durable but compact body

Excellent battery life

7 stops of stabilization

Attractive built-in film simulations Cons EVF is a bit small $1299 at Adorama $1697 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

Traveling with a big, bulky camera is no fun (speaking from experience). The Fujifilm X-S20 packs a lot into a really compact package, making it much easier and more fun to take on your journeys. It also punches above its weight regarding what you get for the price. Plus, the magnesium body is highly durable, so you won't have to baby it even on rugged adventures.

One of the best parts of the X-S20 is the seven-stops of stabilization. You'll be able to crush low-light situations without bringing along a tripod. It features a 26.1-megapixel X Trans CMOS 4 sensor with a powerful X-Processor 5 imaging engine, resulting in truly impressive performance across the board.