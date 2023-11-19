From footballers mid-goal to dueling mountain goats mid-ram, action photography has a special power that captivates the viewer instantly. But not just any camera gear can achieve it. You'll need a speedy lens to keep up with the action.

There are three main qualities that make a lens right for the job. For one, telephoto and zoom lenses will help you get close and personal with your subject. We also make sure our action lenses are "fast," meaning they have large maximum apertures to allow for high shutter speeds. Finally, a lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) will eliminate motion blur, which opens up possibilities for hand-held shots.

Our team of professional photographers at Pocket-lint has pulled together a list of the best lenses for taking action shots. We've researched and reviewed all the top options to bring you the finest.