Here at Pocket-lint, we test all the top cameras, from affordable beginner-friendly options to full-on professional workhorses with every feature under the sun.

The camera market never stands still, and there's always a new camera with higher frame rates, increased resolution, or killer autofocus to tempt you into an upgrade. If you've been swayed, now is a great time to invest, as we're seeing discounts from many of the top manufacturers on full-frame mirrorless cameras, GoPros, and more.

Best mirrorless camera deals

Panasonic Lumix S5 $1498 $2100 Save $602 Now that the Panasonic Lumix S5II is on the market, its predecessor can be had for bargain prices. The S5II is a compact full frame camera that features the excellent Lumix S 20-60mm lens. It's one of our top picks for any video-maker. $1498 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S1R $2500 $3700 Save $1200 The Panasonic Lumix S1R was the brand's first line of mirrorless cameras to launch. It may be a few years old at this point, but it still offers an exceptional shooting experience. In addition to excellent image quality, it features a great image stabilization system and OLED viewfinder. At over $1000 off right now, it's a great time to snag this model (and put the savings towards the purchase of your lens). $2500 at Best Buy

Sony a7R III $2000 $2800 Save $800 Don't let its lightweight, compact size fool you -- the Sony a7R III mirrorless camera features top-of-the-line shooting technology, rivaling that of SLRs. Some of its standout features include a proven 42MP full-frame sensor, 10fps image capture with tracking, silent shooting mode, an autofocus system, and a large battery. $2000 at Best Buy

Sony a7 III $2000 $2200 Save $200 The Sony A7 III is one of the first mirrorless cameras to rival a DSLR. In fact, it's arguably even better. It's both a high-speed and high-resolution camera that's capable of shooting all kinds of photography. It's hard to go wrong with this versatile full-frame camera. $2000 at Best Buy

Nikon Z6 II $1597 $2000 Save $403 The Nikon Z6 II boasts stellar autofocus, speedy shooting and excellent 4K video. Compared to the previous model, it has increased processing power, which translates to greater speed in burst shooting and a wider buffer during consecutive shooting. Nikon's Z-mount is top-notch and when paired with the right lens, the camera delivers images of exceptional quality. $1597 at Amazon

Canon EOS R6 Mark II $2000 $2499 Save $499 The EOS R6 Mark II is our favorite camera in Canon's current full-frame mirrorless lineup. With 4K 60fps video with no crop, 180fps slow motion in 1080p, and 40fps burst shooting, this jack-of-all-trades can take on all your video and photography shooting needs with precision and quality. $2000 at Walmart

Canon EOS R5 $3399 $3899 Save $500 The Canon EOS R5 is an exceptional professional body that offers up to 8K video recording, 45MP stills and speedy burst shooting. It's pretty much a powerhouse in all aspects: image quality, autofocus, stabilization, and overall speed. Not to mention the articulation screen and top-drawer electronic viewfinder features. At nearly $500 off, it's absolutely worth the investment or upgrade if you're ready to bring your photography and videography to the next level. $3399 at Amazon $3399 at Best Buy

Fujifilm X-S10 $1300 $1400 Save $100 The Fujifilm's X-S10 is a high-performing mirrorless camera that captures crisp, clear stills and video, even in low light conditions, thanks to the fast 30fps shooting speed. Plus, it comes with the XF18-55mm telephoto lens to help you get those enlarged, close-up shots of objects off in the distance. $1300 at Best Buy

Best GoPro and action camera deals

GoPro HERO9 Black $220 $250 Save $30 The GoPro Hero 9 Black is a little older but still boasts the same 5.3K resolution as the current flagship. In many cases, the image produced looks almost identical. $220 at Best Buy

GoPro Max 360 $399 $500 Save $101 The GoPro Max 360 lets you record video and take photographs just like the traditional GoPro Hero cameras, except it also gives the option for shooting 360 immersive footage. Thanks to hyper smooth and horizon leveling technology, you can be sure you'll get stable, smooth video footage. One more neat feature is the ability to live stream in HERO mode in 1080p high-def. $399 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

DJI Osmo Action 3 $249 $279 Save $30 The DJI Osmo Action 3 offers some of the best waterproofing on the market. Combine that with its convenient magnetic mounting system, super-wide field of view, and small, lightweight design, and it's easy to see why this is a top pick for many adventurers. $249 at Amazon

Insta360 Go 3 $360 $400 Save $40 The Insta360 Go 3 is an action camera unlike any other. It's tiny, meaning you can mount it anywhere, but it's still easy to use thanks to the cleverly designed Action Pod (which has a handy tilting touchscreen). If you need a camera that's even smaller and lighter than a GoPro, this is what you want. $360 at Amazon

What is the best camera for night shooting?

For shooting in the dark, you'll need a full-frame camera. Full-frame cameras have large, 35mm sensors that capture much more light information compared to their smaller-sized cousins. Unsurprisingly, they're often more expensive, but they rank among the best professional cameras. Still, the super sensitivity of full-frame cameras is worth it for those who want to film moody, shadowy environments without producing noticeable grain.

There are a few camera models with even larger sensors, such as the medium-format Fujifilm GFX100 II, but their professional prices place them outside most people's budgets.

Is a GoPro worth it?

When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is king. Their waterproof, shockproof, and foolproof constructions are built to weather whatever you throw at them, and their camera specs are just as impressive. Some models offer resolutions as high as 5.3K at 60fps, and all the latest models feature GoPro's HyperSmooth technology to eliminate camera shake and motion blur.

Some folks might find the brand's flagship, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, to be a bit expensive, but the action-focused designs and hardware are well worth the price. Plus, with such a vast catalog of different models, there's a GoPro for every budget.

What lens should I get for action shots?

There are a lot of factors that go into taking quality action shots, such as shutter speed, autofocus, continuous shooting speed, and image stabilization. But lenses are often overlooked. Truly glorious action shots, such as football players mid-pass and street dancers mid-twirl, are almost always taken with a high focal length.

Anything around 200mm will offer plenty of zoom for most human subjects, while wildlife photography may require a jumbo telephoto lens reaching 300mm and beyond.

Many sports photographers shoot in aperture priority mode to make sure they can isolate their subject at a shallow depth of field. Make sure your lens has a large maximum aperture of around f/2.8 to f/3.5. Anything larger on a telephoto lens may require taking out a second mortgage.