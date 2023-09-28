We all know that Apple products typically don't see serious price drops. Sure, you'll see fifty or a hundred bucks off iMacs and MacBooks every so often, but they don't get much lower. But with every rule there's an exception, and Best Buy's current sale on MacBooks is that exception. The retailer is offering massive discounts up to $250 on a variety of Apple laptops, bringing the price on the 13.3" MacBook Air down to a mere $750.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch, M1, 8/256GB $750 $1000 Save $250 The 13.3 inch MacBook Air is powered by the company's proprietary M1 chip for speedy performance in a lightweight and stylish enclosure. Exceptional battery life and a crisp Retina screen just round out the package. $750 at Best Buy

MacBook Air 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air 13.6-Inch M2 $900 $1100 Save $200 The second generation of Apple's in-house silicon, the M2 chip, delivers a significant performance boost to the most recent MacBook Air. This is one of the best laptops on the market today, and getting $200 off retail is a rare bargain. $900 at Best Buy

M2 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch $1050 $1300 Save $250 The MacBook Pro is Apple's highest-performing laptop, and the M2 chip gives it an edge on previous iterations. This potent portable has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Battery life is also spectacular, with as long as 22 hours in between charging. $1050 at Best Buy

Why you should take advantage of these MacBook deals

Even the most dedicated Windows or Linux evangelists have to admit that Apple is next-level when it comes to hardware design. MacBooks have been a symbol of status in the laptop world for decades, and Apple's recent shift to producing their own silicon has given them a remarkable performance boost that matches their price. These new models are some of the finest that the company has ever produced, especially at discounts this deep.

Need more information to make a decision? Here's our review of the M2 MacBook Air, our review of the cheaper M1 MacBook Air, and, finally our take on the M2 MacBook Pro. We had glowing things to say about all three machines, praising their "familiar but great" design and the attention to detail that goes into every Apple product. You're not likely to see discounts this steep anytime soon, even for Black Friday, so get over to Best Buy and get them while the getting's good.