Insignia 65" Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV
With a gorgeous 4K resolution and massive 65-inch screen, this Fire TV from Insignia can turn your living room into a home theater. And with a 40% Black Friday discount, it's going for a mere $300 while the deal lasts.
Insignia's F30 Series television was already a killer bargain, and with Black Friday price cuts, it's even better than ever. Indeed, the $500 base price has been slashed by $200, bringing the current price down to $300. That's the kind of Black Friday deal that we look for, and you likely won't find such discounts at any other time of the year. But with the day coming to an end in a couple of hours, you might want to nab it before it's gone.
Why should I get the Insignia 65" Class F30 Series 4K Fire TV?
Now is a better time than ever to jump on the jumbo 4K television train, since the smart tech and quality hardware have only gotten stronger while the prices have only gone down. The Insignia F30 Series exemplifies this perfectly. The size and quality of its 65-inch LED screen is hard to believe, and it offers an affordable way to bring the cinematic experience of movie theaters to your home.
Even though the price tag might suggest this is a "budget" TV, it's far from cheap in design. The 4K resolution looks amazing on the 65-inch screen, and the super-responsive Fire TV smart interface runs as smooth as butter. That means Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, YouTube, and just about any other streaming app in all its high-res glory. It also has surprisingly strong built-in speakers which are boosted by DTS Studio Sound for greater immersion. We also appreciate the Alexa voice controls, a technology that's noticeably improved in voice recognition and helpfulness. For anyone who's ever typed in a long movie title by clicking through the on-screen keyboard letter-by-letter, searching by voice is a massive relief.
