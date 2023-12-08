Best Buy is at it again with some amazing discounts on all things tech. Whether you're looking for a new TV, a new tablet, smartwatch, or some other gadget, it's likely on sale at Best Buy. The catch is that this is a 3-day sale, which means you have until Sunday to place your orders before the magic disappears.
With the holidays closing in fast, you have a few days left to order your gifts, so they can reach you on time, so make sure you triple-check whether what you want to order will get to you in time. That being said, let's dive into some of the hottest deals we've seen at Best Buy this year.
Best smart TV deals at Best Buy
Samsung TU69OT + A-Series Soundbar
If you're looking for a new TV ahead of the holidays, perhaps this Samsung package is the right one for you. Not only is the Samsung TU69OT $200 off, but you're also getting the A Series soundbar for free. That's another $280 in value. This is a 75-inch UHD 4K TV so make sure you have the necessary room to fit this on your wall.
Samsung S89C + A Series Soundbar
Another fantastic choice in packages from Samsung is the S89C 77-inch TV along the A Series soundbar. This is a premium TV that usually costs $3600 and is now down to $2000. You'll be getting he soundbar for free with this purchase too.
LG A2 OLED
The LG A2 TV is the perfect holiday gift for anyone who wants to elevate their at-home entertainment experience. With its lifelike picture and immersive audio, viewers will feel like they are right in the middle of the action. Plus, the Magic Remote and built-in streaming options make it quick and easy to find the perfect content for any occasion. And with support for smart assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, controlling the TV and connected devices has never been easier.
-
Sony X80K Series
75-inch$900 $1200 Save $300
-
Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV
43-inch$160 $270 Save $110
-
Insignia N10 Series LED Full HD TV
43-inch$130 $170 Save $40
-
SAMSUNG CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
85-inch$900 $1300 Save $400
-
LG C3 OLED
65-inch$1600 $2100 Save $500
Best tablet deals at Best Buy
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.)
The most recent iPad Air model is a great choice for those looking for a sleek design and speedy performance. It offers a great experience for browsing the web or sending emails and gaming or streaming. The M1 chip makes the iPad Air 5th Gen quite a bit faster than previous models, while the display remains absolutely stunning.
Google Pixel Tablet
If you're looking for a tech gift this holiday season, the Google Pixel Tablet is a top contender. This device offers a smooth operating system, a sleek design, and impressive battery life. What sets it apart from other tablets is its instant access to Google Assistant, which can help you schedule appointments, set reminders, and answer your burning questions. Plus, the device's built-in keyboard makes it easy to type up emails or documents on the go.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a must-have device for anyone seeking ultimate entertainment this holiday season. Without getting into all the geeky features, this gadget is designed to give you a thoroughly satisfying experience filled with excitement, laughter, and memories. Think long car rides without a hint of boredom, family movie nights with crystal-clear sound, and impromptu dance parties with your loved ones. The device is intuitive and easy to use, so getting everyone involved is a breeze.
-
Apple iPad 10
-
Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021)$250 $330 Save $80
-
Surface Pro 7+ (With Black Type Cover)$600 $930 Save $330
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4"$200 $350 Save $150
-
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro$85 $150 Save $65
-
Amazon Fire Max 11$160 $230 Save $70
Best deals on headphones and earbuds at Best Buy
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro provide top-notch sound quality, but it also boasts a sleek and modern design that will look great on everyone. With noise-cancelling technology, listeners can fully immerse themselves in their music without interruption. The comfort level is second to none, making long listening sessions a breeze. With the added convenience of wireless connectivity, users can enjoy their favorite tunes from anywhere in the room.
Sony WH-1000XM4
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones and deliver unparalleled sound and bass quality whether you're listening to music or taking phone calls. The device is perfect for those who want to concentrate in a noisy environment or drown out background noise while traveling. The device is also very comfortable to wear, making it ideal for long flights or hectic commutes.
Apple AirPods Max
The Apple AirPods Max allow you to immerse yourself in your favorite music, picking up on nuances and details that you didn't even know existed. With the AirPods Max, you can do just that. Plus, since they're discounted, it's the perfect time to add them to your cart.
-
Beats Solo 3 Wireless$100 $200 Save $100
-
Skullcandy Crusher Evo$150 $200 Save $50
-
JBL Tune 660NC$50 $100 Save $50
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$170 $230 Save $60
-
Google Pixel Buds Pro$120 $200 Save $80
-
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds$279 $299 Save $20
-
JBL Tune 510BT Headphones$25 $50 Save $25
Best fitness tracker deals at Best Buy
Google Pixel Watch 2
The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a must-have accessory for anyone looking to improve their daily routine. Not only is it stylish and sleek, but it also offers a variety of functionalities that will make your day so much easier. This watch is perfect for everyone, whether you're busy at work from dusk to dawn, you're into fitness, or you just want a cool device on your wrist. With a long-lasting battery life and easy-to-use interface, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the perfect addition to anyone's life ahead of the holiday season.
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is a stylish accessory to wear on your wrist, but it will also improve your daily life. With its advanced health and fitness features, the Apple Watch Series 9 will help you achieve your fitness goals and monitor your well-being. It also allows you to stay connected with important notifications and calls while on the go. We absolutely loved how long the battery lasted compared to previous models, but also how fast the watch charged.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung's newest wearable and packs an intuitive design and wide range of functions, the Galaxy Watch 6 helps you stay connected with the people you care about most, track your fitness goals, and control your music and other smart devices with ease.
-
Fitbit Versa 4$150 $200 Save $50
-
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$199 $249 Save $50
-
Garmin Vivoactive 5$266 $300 Save $34
-
Fossil Gen 6$240 $299 Save $59
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro$370 $450 Save $80
-
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar$300 $400 Save $100
Other great holiday deals at Best Buy
-
Meta Quest 2$250 $300 Save $50
-
Google Pixel 8$249 $699 Save $450
-
Ring Video Doorbell$55 $100 Save $45
-
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)$60 $100 Save $40
-
Amazon Echo Pop$18 $40 Save $22
-
Samsung Odyssey G8$900 $1500 Save $600
-
JBL Xtreme 2$200 $350 Save $150
-
Arlo Pro 4$160 $200 Save $40
-
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)$680 $800 Save $120
-
Ember Mug 2$100 $150 Save $50