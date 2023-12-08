Best Buy is at it again with some amazing discounts on all things tech. Whether you're looking for a new TV, a new tablet, smartwatch, or some other gadget, it's likely on sale at Best Buy. The catch is that this is a 3-day sale, which means you have until Sunday to place your orders before the magic disappears.

With the holidays closing in fast, you have a few days left to order your gifts, so they can reach you on time, so make sure you triple-check whether what you want to order will get to you in time. That being said, let's dive into some of the hottest deals we've seen at Best Buy this year.

Best smart TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung TU69OT + A-Series Soundbar $550 $1030 Save $480 If you're looking for a new TV ahead of the holidays, perhaps this Samsung package is the right one for you. Not only is the Samsung TU69OT $200 off, but you're also getting the A Series soundbar for free. That's another $280 in value. This is a 75-inch UHD 4K TV so make sure you have the necessary room to fit this on your wall. $550 at Best Buy

Samsung S89C + A Series Soundbar $2000 $3880 Save $1880 Another fantastic choice in packages from Samsung is the S89C 77-inch TV along the A Series soundbar. This is a premium TV that usually costs $3600 and is now down to $2000. You'll be getting he soundbar for free with this purchase too. $2000 at Best Buy

LG A2 OLED $550 $1300 Save $750 The LG A2 TV is the perfect holiday gift for anyone who wants to elevate their at-home entertainment experience. With its lifelike picture and immersive audio, viewers will feel like they are right in the middle of the action. Plus, the Magic Remote and built-in streaming options make it quick and easy to find the perfect content for any occasion. And with support for smart assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, controlling the TV and connected devices has never been easier. $550 at Best Buy (48in)

Best tablet deals at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $500 $600 Save $100 The most recent iPad Air model is a great choice for those looking for a sleek design and speedy performance. It offers a great experience for browsing the web or sending emails and gaming or streaming. The M1 chip makes the iPad Air 5th Gen quite a bit faster than previous models, while the display remains absolutely stunning. $500 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Tablet If you're looking for a tech gift this holiday season, the Google Pixel Tablet is a top contender. This device offers a smooth operating system, a sleek design, and impressive battery life. What sets it apart from other tablets is its instant access to Google Assistant, which can help you schedule appointments, set reminders, and answer your burning questions. Plus, the device's built-in keyboard makes it easy to type up emails or documents on the go. $499 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $700 $1100 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a must-have device for anyone seeking ultimate entertainment this holiday season. Without getting into all the geeky features, this gadget is designed to give you a thoroughly satisfying experience filled with excitement, laughter, and memories. Think long car rides without a hint of boredom, family movie nights with crystal-clear sound, and impromptu dance parties with your loved ones. The device is intuitive and easy to use, so getting everyone involved is a breeze. $700 at Best Buy

Best deals on headphones and earbuds at Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro $300 $350 Save $50 The Beats Studio Pro provide top-notch sound quality, but it also boasts a sleek and modern design that will look great on everyone. With noise-cancelling technology, listeners can fully immerse themselves in their music without interruption. The comfort level is second to none, making long listening sessions a breeze. With the added convenience of wireless connectivity, users can enjoy their favorite tunes from anywhere in the room. $300 at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 $230 $350 Save $120 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones and deliver unparalleled sound and bass quality whether you're listening to music or taking phone calls. The device is perfect for those who want to concentrate in a noisy environment or drown out background noise while traveling. The device is also very comfortable to wear, making it ideal for long flights or hectic commutes. $230 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max $450 $550 Save $100 The Apple AirPods Max allow you to immerse yourself in your favorite music, picking up on nuances and details that you didn't even know existed. With the AirPods Max, you can do just that. Plus, since they're discounted, it's the perfect time to add them to your cart. $450 at Best Buy

Best fitness tracker deals at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a must-have accessory for anyone looking to improve their daily routine. Not only is it stylish and sleek, but it also offers a variety of functionalities that will make your day so much easier. This watch is perfect for everyone, whether you're busy at work from dusk to dawn, you're into fitness, or you just want a cool device on your wrist. With a long-lasting battery life and easy-to-use interface, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the perfect addition to anyone's life ahead of the holiday season. $300 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 $349 $399 Save $50 The Apple Watch Series 9 is a stylish accessory to wear on your wrist, but it will also improve your daily life. With its advanced health and fitness features, the Apple Watch Series 9 will help you achieve your fitness goals and monitor your well-being. It also allows you to stay connected with important notifications and calls while on the go. We absolutely loved how long the battery lasted compared to previous models, but also how fast the watch charged. $349 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $230 $300 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung's newest wearable and packs an intuitive design and wide range of functions, the Galaxy Watch 6 helps you stay connected with the people you care about most, track your fitness goals, and control your music and other smart devices with ease. $230 at Best Buy

Other great holiday deals at Best Buy