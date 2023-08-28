Microsoft/Pocket-lint Microsoft 365 Personal $50 $70 Save $20 Right now, you can save $20 on this 12-month subscription with this Best Buy member specific deal. For now $50, the Microsoft 365 Personal license includes all your favorite software, including Word, Excel, and more. $50 at Best Buy

Whether you’re getting your brand new laptop up to speed or just adding new features to your family desktop, a Microsoft subscription is a must-have for making sure those school papers get completed on time. Right now, Best Buy is the best place to add this software. The software has been slashed by the retailer by 20 per cent, so you can save $20 on either subscription if you're a My Best Buy Member. Currently, you can get the Personal 12-month subscription for only $50, and the Family plan for $80.

Why this My Best Buy Microsoft 365 deal is worth your money

At this point, Microsoft and workflow can feel synonymous with each other at this point, and it's with good reason. The entire subscription comes packed with all the software you'd use for your assignments and projects, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more.

For business professionals, you'll also get access to OneNote and Outlook, making it easy to sync your work email alongside your personal one on your main computer. Plus, you'll get advanced security with Windows Defender. Because all of this software comes as a subscription, you’re also signing up for the updates as Microsoft rolls them out.

While a personal subscription will feature 1TB of cloud storage, the Family plan can be passed out among up to six different family members and comes with 1TB of storage per person – up to six total.

Right now, this deal is available through My Best Buy only. Similar to Amazon Prime or Walmart+, My Best Buy features free standard shipping. If you want to upgrade to My Best Buy Plus, you can invest in My Best Buy Plus, a $50 per year subscription that offers free two-day shipping, exclusive member pricing, and access to thousands of products.

We don't know when the $20 savings will end. If this is a software you’ve been eyeing, be it for yourself or for your family, we recommend picking it up ASAP to get the deal.