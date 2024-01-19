Even if you don't like surprises, I promise that you'll love this one: Best Buy's having a three-day sale with huge discounts on all sorts of tech products, including Apple devices, Bose headphones, Instant Pot air fryers, and more. It's the perfect time to snag that product you've been eyeing for months (or even just to treat yourself).

Since there's not much time to waste, we've gone ahead and rounded up some of the top deals from the sale.

Tablets

Landing somewhere between a laptop and a smartphone, tablets are an extremely versatile device, so it's no surprise that more and more people find themselves shopping for one. Not all tablets are created equal, but there are some great sales happening on various models right now, including the prestigious Apple iPad air and the 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $500 $600 Save $100 Featuring fast M1-powered performance and versatile accessory compatibility in a sleek design, the latest Apple iPad Air is our pick for best overall tablet. The features and functionality make it well worth the price, especially since all colors and storage sizes are $100 off right now. $500 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $300 $430 Save $130 Coming with an included S-Pen stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent tablet for doodling, sketching, and note-taking, offering a comparable experience to using the full-sized Tab S6 or Apple iPad for significantly less. It's a whole lot of bang for your buck, especially at a $130 discount. $300 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook $280 $380 Save $100 This 2-in-1 Chromebook offers all the advantages of a convenient touchscreen tablet, but can also be used as a laptop once you attach the wireless keyboard. What it lacks in fancy features, it more than makes up for in versatility and is a great hybrid option for those who want a tablet that can do a bit more. $280 at Best Buy

Headphones and earbuds

Pretty much everyone will benefit from a good pair of headphones or earbuds. They make listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and even your coworkers on Zoom feel so much more enjoyable, and right now, we're seeing big discounts on some of our favorite over-ear and in-ear models.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $230 $330 Save $100 Our favorite travel headphones are $100 off right now, which makes it a great time to invest in these comfy and cushiony over-ear headphones. Boasting incredible sound quality and superb active noise-canceling technology, these headphones last a full 22 hours on a single charge. $230 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds $80 $120 Save $40 These in-ear headphones offer both transparent and active noise canceling listening modes for up to 28 hours (when you use the charging case), but are an especially great option for exercising. Not only do they have a secure fit, but they're also IP57 water and sweat and water proof. Plus, they're significantly cheaper than many other comparable noise canceling earbuds even when they're not an extra $40 off. $80 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $190 $250 Save $60 If you've been waiting to hop on the Apple AirPods bandwagon, now might be a good time as the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro are $60 off. Compared to the first model, these offer twice as much active noise canceling (ANC), 33% more ANC listening time, and overall enhanced audio performance. $190 at Best Buy

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

If you're ready to boost your health and fitness this year, then it might be time to invest in a new smartwatch or fitness tracker. Luckily, there are quite a few different smartwatches currently on sale, all offering a slightly different mix of features.

Apple Watch Series 9 $359 $429 Save $70 A powerhouse of a smartwatch, the latest Apple watch dominates the market for good reason. It's equipped with dozens of health features, including ECG, sleep analysis, and temperature tracking, and can do just about anything else in terms of connectivity: play music, answer calls and texts, track workouts, look up directions, give notifications, and more. If you're an iPhone user, it's hard to go wrong with an Apple watch. $359 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) $200 $280 Save $80 Google's first smartwatch, the original Google Pixel Watch, offers a solid line-up of features at a reasonably budget-friendly price. It tracks activity and exercise (GPS location too), heart rate, ECG rhythms, and sleep patterns while also offering the ability to answer calls and texts, listen to music, use Google Wallet and Google Maps, sync your calendar, and even control other Google smart home devices. $200 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $270 $330 Save $60 Sporting a sleek and classic watchface aesthetic, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of our top recommendations for Android users. It's comfy to wear and offers a comprehensive array of fitness features, from ECG and sleep to body composition, running posture analysis, and more. $270 at Best Buy

TVs

Whether you're sick of streaming from your laptop or ready to upgrade to a better, brighter, and possibly bigger TV screen, Best Buy has a wide select of smart TV deals for you. It's a great time to splurge on a TV with those features you really want (perhaps like OLED) without going over budget. We've selected our favorite three mid-size TV options currently on sale to get you started.

TCL 50" Class Q5 Series QLED UHD Smart Google TV $250 $400 Save $150 Enjoy all your favorite shows and movies in rich color and lifelike picture on this ultra HD QLED screen. Since Chromecast is built in, it's extremely simple to access Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and other streaming content. Plus, you can also connect your Bluetooth headphones directly for a personal listening experience. $250 at Best Buy

LG 48" A2 Series OLED TV $600 $1300 Save $700 This entry-level OLED model offers stunningly bold picture with a strong contrast and true black at a more budget-friendly price point than many other OLED models. You can also use voice control to navigate all your favorite apps and content on the smart TV, too. $600 at Best Buy

Pioneer 65" LED UHD Smart Xumo TV $300 $500 Save $200 While it may not have an OLED or QLED display, this larger TV still offers a vivid ultra HD viewing experience with Dolby vision and audio. The Xumo interface is very user-friendly and even gives access to over 300 free channels in addition to all the streaming apps available for download, like Netflix, Hulu, etc. $300 at Best Buy

Home appliances: Washers, dryers, and air fryers

Home appliances are often a worthwhile investment, but they come at a cost. Luckily, Best Buy is offering significant price cuts on both large appliances, like washers and dryers, and smaller ones, like kitchen air fryers, so you can level up your home for less.

Samsung High Efficiency Front Load Smart Washer $650 $945 Save $295 This 4.5 cu ft stackable smart washer cleans quickly and quietly, thanks to Self Clean+ and Vibration Reduction Technology+. It offers 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing modes, all of which can be controlled via your smartphone. $650 at Best Buy

Samsung Stackable Electric Smart Dryer $650 $945 Save $295 In addition to offering nine different drying settings, this smart stackable dryer automatically senses when your clothes are dry to stop the cycle. To make your life even easier, there's even a lint filter indicator to remind you to empty the dryer fuzz. Right now, you can get a bonus $100 gift when you buy the washer and dryer pair together. $650 at Best Buy