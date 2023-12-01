Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn't mean we no longer have deals to enjoy. In fact, Best Buy is reminding us all that there's more shopping to be done before the holiday season with a brand new three-day sale event that kicks of on December 1st and wraps up on December 3rd.
From smart TVs to fitness trackers and tablets and earbuds, we found a ton of cool discounts that you could take advantage of this month.
Best smart TV deals at Best Buy
Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A75L
65-inch model
The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A75L is currently on sale, making it even more tempting to upgrade your home entertainment system as you get to save a ton of money. This TV's Cognitive Processor XR seeks to deliver picture quality that replicates the real world, making your favorite shows and movies come to life. At the same time, the TV delivers Dolby Atmos support to bring immersive audio straight from the screen. Don't miss out on this premium smart TV that brings all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV.
LG UQ70 Series
65-inch model
The LG UQ70 Series smart TV boasts an impressive range of features that guarantee the best viewing experience for a super affordable price. With the α5 Gen5 AI Processor, users can enjoy enhanced picture and sound quality, while the webOS 22 system allows for personalized recommendations and separate accounts for every member of the family. The TV's 4K upscaling ability transforms regular content into 4K definition so you can get the most out of your TV.
Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K
50-inch model
The LG UQ70 Series smart TV is the perfect choice for those who seek great value for their money. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, every pixel is a masterpiece, giving you the liveliest and the most realistic viewing experience out there. Its quad-core processor provides lightning-fast connectivity, making streaming a breeze. With AI ThinQ, you have a personal assistant that makes everything a lot easier, from adjusting the picture quality, recommending your favorite shows, or even controlling your smart home appliances.
Samsung S90C OLED
65"$1600 $2100 Save $500
Insignia F20 Series
24"$65 $120 Save $55
Westinghouse Roku TV
43"$190 $290 Save $100
Insignia F30
55"$260 $350 Save $90
Roku Select TV
43"$220 $250 Save $30
Best tablet deals
reMarkable 2
The reMarkable 2 is a unique digital tablet that mimics the feeling of writing on paper, making note-taking and document reviewing a breeze. Its distraction-free design ensures users can focus solely on their work without any annoying notifications or ads. With handy features such as mobile and desktop note-taking, cloud service integration, and the ability to convert handwritten notes into typed text, the reMarkable 2 offers a seamless and organized note-taking system for professionals and students alike.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the perfect partner to crush your day with productivity and style. Its 2-in-1 capabilities and Samsung DeX transform it into a PC, while Microsoft 365 integration lets you create and edit documents with ease. The Snapdragon chipset and all-day battery ensure top-notch performance no matter what task you have to complete.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a versatile and powerful device that can transform into a full laptop, ultra-portable tablet, digital canvas, or docked workstation. With its 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and 8GB of internal storage, users can easily store, view, and edit their content on-the-go. Overall, this device offers users the flexibility and functionality they need to power their ingenuity in a fun and efficient way.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB$100 $160 Save $60
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi)$1100 $1540 Save $440
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$180 $230 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Best deals for headphones and earbuds
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones
The Bose 700 headphones offer exceptional noise-cancellation and sound quality, making them perfect for any home office. With 11 levels of noise cancelling, you can block out distractions or remain aware of your surroundings. The headphones are also equipped with voice control features, allowing you to access your phone’s virtual assistant. The headphones offer up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and a 15-minute quick charge.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are a game changer for music lovers who crave exceptional sound quality and comfort. The Sennheiser Smart Control App allows for personalized sound and the Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures an immersive listening experience. The headphones also have a long battery life of up to 60 hours and crystal-clear call quality thanks to four digital beamforming microphones.
JLab JBuds Mini
The JLab Jbuds Mini are the pocket-sized earbuds you never knew you needed. Not only are they super easy to carry around, but they're also perfect for anyone who's every tried other earbuds and thought they were too big for their ears. With 5.5 hours of playtime in each earbud and a total of 20 hours with the charging case, size truly doesn't compromise performance.
Apple AirPods Max$450 $550 Save $100
Beats Studio Pro$300 $350 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$160 $230 Save $70
Sony WH-CH720N$100 $150 Save $50
Beats Studio Buds$100 $150 Save $50
Best monitor deals
Samsung CRG9
The Samsung Odyssey CRG9 is every gamer's dream. Its 49-inch dual QHD display, equivalent to two 27-inch QHD displays, delivers superfine detail that immerses gamers in all the onscreen action. The monitor is designed to help players win, with features like Game Mode, Low Input Lag Mode, and Virtual Aim Point onscreen crosshairs for accurate targeting. The curved screen with a super ultra-wide 32:9 ratio further enhances the immersive gaming experience.
HP - 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor M27h
The HP 27"-inch IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor is a versatile addition to any workspace. With two-way adjustability and an ergonomic setup guide, users can easily find their perfect viewing angle to improve their posture and comfort. The HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification provides low-blue light filter for all-day eye comfort, without impacting color accuracy. This Full HD display features 99% sRGB color gamut, a 75Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth, responsive gameplay.
Acer - Nitro KG272U
The Acer Nitro KG272U is a high-quality monitor that delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With its 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, users can enjoy detailed images and a more immersive gaming experience. The AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing, while the rapid refresh rate of up to 170Hz delivers an ultra-smooth motion scene. The fast response time of 1ms means that there's no ghosting. With its adjustable tilt feature and wall-mountable design, users can find the perfect viewing angle.
Samsung Odyssey G51C 32' QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor$250 $400 Save $150
Dell S3222DGM Gaming Monitor$240 $350 Save $110
SAMSUNG Odyssey G4$220 $350 Save $130
Best fitness tracker deals
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
The Garmin Instinct 2X is the ultimate adventure companion for those who like to live life on the edge. With its rugged design and solar charging capabilities, you can go longer than ever before without worrying about running out of juice. The built-in flashlight and multi-band frequency support make it easy to navigate even in low-light conditions or areas with weak signals. And with smart notifications, you can stay connected to your digital world even while you're off the grid.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The second-generation Apple Watch SE is a powerful yet affordable device that provides users with a variety of health and safety features. From fall detection and crash detection to emergency SOS, the watch is designed to keep users safe and connected. Additionally, with advanced fitness metrics and compatibility with Apple's Fitness+ program, the watch can serve as a powerful fitness partner.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is not just a watch, it's a personal coach that can help you reach your fitness goals. With automatic activity recognition, personalized heart rate zones, and sleep coaching, you can get the insights you need to optimize your health. Plus, the always-on heart monitoring and advanced BIA sensor give you even more data to track your progress. And with the ability to sync seamlessly with your other Galaxy devices, you can stay connected and productive wherever you go.
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra$340 $400 Save $60
Amazfit Bip 5$80 $90 Save $10
Garmin Instinct 2$200 $300 Save $100
Garmin Vivoactive 5$266 $299 Save $33