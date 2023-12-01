Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn't mean we no longer have deals to enjoy. In fact, Best Buy is reminding us all that there's more shopping to be done before the holiday season with a brand new three-day sale event that kicks of on December 1st and wraps up on December 3rd.

From smart TVs to fitness trackers and tablets and earbuds, we found a ton of cool discounts that you could take advantage of this month.

Best smart TV deals at Best Buy

Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A75L 65-inch model $1500 $2600 Save $1100 The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A75L is currently on sale, making it even more tempting to upgrade your home entertainment system as you get to save a ton of money. This TV's Cognitive Processor XR seeks to deliver picture quality that replicates the real world, making your favorite shows and movies come to life. At the same time, the TV delivers Dolby Atmos support to bring immersive audio straight from the screen. Don't miss out on this premium smart TV that brings all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV. $1500 at Best Buy

LG UQ70 Series 65-inch model $400 $600 Save $200 The LG UQ70 Series smart TV boasts an impressive range of features that guarantee the best viewing experience for a super affordable price. With the α5 Gen5 AI Processor, users can enjoy enhanced picture and sound quality, while the webOS 22 system allows for personalized recommendations and separate accounts for every member of the family. The TV's 4K upscaling ability transforms regular content into 4K definition so you can get the most out of your TV. $400 at Best Buy

Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K 50-inch model $280 $380 Save $100 The LG UQ70 Series smart TV is the perfect choice for those who seek great value for their money. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, every pixel is a masterpiece, giving you the liveliest and the most realistic viewing experience out there. Its quad-core processor provides lightning-fast connectivity, making streaming a breeze. With AI ThinQ, you have a personal assistant that makes everything a lot easier, from adjusting the picture quality, recommending your favorite shows, or even controlling your smart home appliances. $280 at Best Buy

Best tablet deals

reMarkable 2 $499 $549 Save $50 The reMarkable 2 is a unique digital tablet that mimics the feeling of writing on paper, making note-taking and document reviewing a breeze. Its distraction-free design ensures users can focus solely on their work without any annoying notifications or ads. With handy features such as mobile and desktop note-taking, cloud service integration, and the ability to convert handwritten notes into typed text, the reMarkable 2 offers a seamless and organized note-taking system for professionals and students alike. $499 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $500 $700 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the perfect partner to crush your day with productivity and style. Its 2-in-1 capabilities and Samsung DeX transform it into a PC, while Microsoft 365 integration lets you create and edit documents with ease. The Snapdragon chipset and all-day battery ensure top-notch performance no matter what task you have to complete. $500 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $600 $930 Save $330 The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a versatile and powerful device that can transform into a full laptop, ultra-portable tablet, digital canvas, or docked workstation. With its 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and 8GB of internal storage, users can easily store, view, and edit their content on-the-go. Overall, this device offers users the flexibility and functionality they need to power their ingenuity in a fun and efficient way. $600 at Best Buy

Best deals for headphones and earbuds

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $379 Save $100 The Bose 700 headphones offer exceptional noise-cancellation and sound quality, making them perfect for any home office. With 11 levels of noise cancelling, you can block out distractions or remain aware of your surroundings. The headphones are also equipped with voice control features, allowing you to access your phone’s virtual assistant. The headphones offer up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and a 15-minute quick charge. $279 at Best Buy

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $250 $380 Save $130 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are a game changer for music lovers who crave exceptional sound quality and comfort. The Sennheiser Smart Control App allows for personalized sound and the Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures an immersive listening experience. The headphones also have a long battery life of up to 60 hours and crystal-clear call quality thanks to four digital beamforming microphones. $250 at Best Buy

JLab JBuds Mini $30 $40 Save $10 The JLab Jbuds Mini are the pocket-sized earbuds you never knew you needed. Not only are they super easy to carry around, but they're also perfect for anyone who's every tried other earbuds and thought they were too big for their ears. With 5.5 hours of playtime in each earbud and a total of 20 hours with the charging case, size truly doesn't compromise performance. $30 at Best Buy

Best monitor deals

Samsung CRG9 $800 $1200 Save $400 The Samsung Odyssey CRG9 is every gamer's dream. Its 49-inch dual QHD display, equivalent to two 27-inch QHD displays, delivers superfine detail that immerses gamers in all the onscreen action. The monitor is designed to help players win, with features like Game Mode, Low Input Lag Mode, and Virtual Aim Point onscreen crosshairs for accurate targeting. The curved screen with a super ultra-wide 32:9 ratio further enhances the immersive gaming experience. $800 at Best Buy

HP - 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor M27h $130 $270 Save $140 The HP 27"-inch IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor is a versatile addition to any workspace. With two-way adjustability and an ergonomic setup guide, users can easily find their perfect viewing angle to improve their posture and comfort. The HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification provides low-blue light filter for all-day eye comfort, without impacting color accuracy. This Full HD display features 99% sRGB color gamut, a 75Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth, responsive gameplay. $130 at Best Buy

Acer - Nitro KG272U $170 $350 Save $180 The Acer Nitro KG272U is a high-quality monitor that delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With its 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, users can enjoy detailed images and a more immersive gaming experience. The AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing, while the rapid refresh rate of up to 170Hz delivers an ultra-smooth motion scene. The fast response time of 1ms means that there's no ghosting. With its adjustable tilt feature and wall-mountable design, users can find the perfect viewing angle. $170 at Best Buy

Best fitness tracker deals

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar $350 $450 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2X is the ultimate adventure companion for those who like to live life on the edge. With its rugged design and solar charging capabilities, you can go longer than ever before without worrying about running out of juice. The built-in flashlight and multi-band frequency support make it easy to navigate even in low-light conditions or areas with weak signals. And with smart notifications, you can stay connected to your digital world even while you're off the grid. $350 at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $199 $249 Save $50 The second-generation Apple Watch SE is a powerful yet affordable device that provides users with a variety of health and safety features. From fall detection and crash detection to emergency SOS, the watch is designed to keep users safe and connected. Additionally, with advanced fitness metrics and compatibility with Apple's Fitness+ program, the watch can serve as a powerful fitness partner. $199 at Best Buy