Best Buy's Black Friday savings promise hefty discounts on everything from big-ticket tech items like TVs and gaming monitors to our favorite Apple and Garmin wearables, and even noise-canceling earbuds. Beat the holiday shopping stress and possible late shipping delay and shop these early Black Friday deals now.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, may not officially be here yet, but Best Buy deals are here right now. Starting today, the company is offering huge discounts on tech items including Apple products, gaming hardware, and more.
Note that Best Buy's Black Friday sale kicks off today and will last until Saturday, November 25th, and starting November 26th until the 27th, the company will continue with Cyber Monday sales.
After spending time looking at the deals this morning, we found that most headphones, tablets, and even laptops are at a $100 or more discount.
To help you get your shopping started, here are some of the best deals we've found so far:
Top Apple Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023)
Featuring a premium build and the fast M2 chip, the MacBook Air 15-inch is light but powerful.
Apple iPad (2022)
The 10.9-inch iPad is the most recent model and offers excellent performance thanks to the M1 processor, a bright display, and 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil compatibility.
Top TV Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
With 4K and OLED technology, this screen is big and bright - which is great for streaming action movies and exciting games.
LG - 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
With self-lit pixels and 100 per cent color fidelity, this TV promises a rich picture experience at under $600.
Top Best Buy headphone Black Friday deals
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's over-ear headphone offering, the AirPods Max, have great Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a comfortable mesh headband, and are currently $100 off.
Bose QuietComfort 45
Some of our favorite reviewed travel headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ears are lightweight while still producing powerful bass and industry-leading ANC.
Top Best Buy smartwatch Black Friday deals
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The newest in Apple's rugged watch lineup, the Ultra 2 boasts upgraded battery life, a durable encasing, and a bright display.
Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar
Saving $200, you can get one of Garmin's most durable and long-lasting sports watches today at a major discount.
For more Black Friday Best Buy deals for virtually every category, make sure to check out Pocket-lint's Best Buy deal guide.
