Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, may not officially be here yet, but Best Buy deals are here right now. Starting today, the company is offering huge discounts on tech items including Apple products, gaming hardware, and more.

Note that Best Buy's Black Friday sale kicks off today and will last until Saturday, November 25th, and starting November 26th until the 27th, the company will continue with Cyber Monday sales.

After spending time looking at the deals this morning, we found that most headphones, tablets, and even laptops are at a $100 or more discount.

To help you get your shopping started, here are some of the best deals we've found so far:

Top Apple Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 Featuring a premium build and the fast M2 chip, the MacBook Air 15-inch is light but powerful. $1049 at Best Buy

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad (2022) $349 $449 Save $100 The 10.9-inch iPad is the most recent model and offers excellent performance thanks to the M1 processor, a bright display, and 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil compatibility. $349 at Best Buy

Top TV Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Samsung Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $2000 $3600 Save $1600 With 4K and OLED technology, this screen is big and bright - which is great for streaming action movies and exciting games. $2000 at Best Buy

LG LG - 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $550 $1300 Save $750 With self-lit pixels and 100 per cent color fidelity, this TV promises a rich picture experience at under $600. $550 at Best Buy

Top Best Buy headphone Black Friday deals

apple / pocket-lint Apple AirPods Max $449 $549 Save $100 Apple's over-ear headphone offering, the AirPods Max, have great Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a comfortable mesh headband, and are currently $100 off. $449 at Best Buy

Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 $199 $329 Save $130 Some of our favorite reviewed travel headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ears are lightweight while still producing powerful bass and industry-leading ANC. $199 at Best Buy

Top Best Buy smartwatch Black Friday deals

Apple Apple Watch Ultra 2 $739 $799 Save $60 The newest in Apple's rugged watch lineup, the Ultra 2 boasts upgraded battery life, a durable encasing, and a bright display. $739 at Best Buy

Garmin Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar $700 $900 Save $200 Saving $200, you can get one of Garmin's most durable and long-lasting sports watches today at a major discount. $700 at Best Buy

