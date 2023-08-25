My Best Buy My Best Buy is a premium subscription program that unlocks a ton of benefits for Best Buy customers. That includes free two-day shipping, extended return windows, and most importantly, My Best Buy subscribers can get exclusive access to great deals on all types of electronics. For instance, there is a three-day Member Exclusive sale taking place over this weekend that's only available to My Best Buy subscribers. The sale includes Prime Day-level deals on laptops, monitors, iPads, and loads of other goodies. My Best Buy

Best Buy is holding a three-day sale that will see significant price drops across a wide-range of tech, but the deals are only available to those with a My Best Buy subscription. While that might seem like a complicated hurdle, it's easy to sign up, and this Member Exclusive sale that ends August 27th is the perfect excuse to finally join the subscription service.

The My Best Buy program has three subscription tiers, but only the two paid tiers offer access to Member Exclusive sales. My Best Buy Plus is the mid-tier option and costs $49.99 per year. It includes free two-day shipping and extended return windows. The top-end option is My Best Buy Total, which costs $180per year, but it does offer more useful perks, such as protection plans like AppleCare+, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20 per cent off of repairs.

Subscription services like My Best Buy or Amazon Prime tend to pay for themselves. That's the biggest reason to sign up for My Best Buy during August's Member Exclusive sale. If you're looking for a new laptop for yourself or a student heading back to school, there are tons of deals available that more than cover the cost of either membership.

There's $300 off of MacBooks, $350 off this HP 2-in-1 Chromebook, and $250 off this Lenovo gaming laptop.

Remember the $180 My Best Buy subscription tier gives you access to cheaper repairs and protection plans like ApplCcare+. This way you can have a little piece of mind -- that you won't need to pay full price to replace your broken laptop during the second week of school.

There's also loads of other deals on things from headphones to kitchen appliances. You can check out all the deals here. Here's a roundup of some of the best deals we found for Best Buy's Member Exclusive sale.

Top deals of Best Buy's Member Exclusive sale

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple AirPods Max $450 $500 Save $50 The over-the-ear version of Apple's AirPods has $50 marked off of its regular $500 price tag. You can get the AirPods Max in five different colours from Best Buy.The AirPods Max have all the features you would expect from the top-end version of the AirPods, including active noice-cancelling and a Spatial Audio feature for theatre-quality sound when watching movies or shows. $450 at Best Buy

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung 65-inch 4K TV $1900 $2500 Save $600 Samsung's 65-inch Class QN90C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV is marked down 24 per cent as part of the Best Buy Member Exclusive sale.The TV is in Samsung's Neo TV lineup and includes impressive features like Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling, Neo Quantum HDR+, and Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle. $1900 at Best Buy