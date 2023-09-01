Labor Day is almost here, and the deals are flowing, with fantastic discounts for some of our favorite smartwatches and the best tablets. Whether you're looking for a new iPad or a Samsung tablet, Best Buy has you covered, offering some of the best discounts we've seen in a while. Of course, if you'd rather get your hands on a new pair of earbuds, some of our favorite earbud models are on sale right now.

One of the top deals we found today comes for the Apple iPad, which is the best iPad for value you can get right now, even at full price. Discounted, this model is even more attractive, so you should get it as soon as possible before the discounts vanish.

The best Labor Day Best Buy deals

Apple/ Pocket-Lint Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $270 $329 Save $59 The 2021 Apple iPad is on sale this Labor Day, and you can save $60 on your order. While we did see this go for a bit less in the past, massive Apple discounts are few and far between. So take advantage of this Labor Day sale and add this iPad to your cart, so you can enjoy that impressive Retina display. $270 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy

Amazon/ Pocket-Lint Amazon Echo Pop $25 $40 Save $15 The brand new Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is on sale this Labor Day, both at Best Buy and Amazon, as well as Target. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model, but it's been a while since we last saw it go down. On top of giving you access to Alexa, the Echo Pop is a great-sized speaker for any space. $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy $25 at Target

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $27 $55 Save $28 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to its best price ever for Labor Day over on Best Buy right now! This Fire TV stick will help turn your TV into a fantastic streaming center, while also allowing you to control smart devices around your home thanks to the Alexa integration. $27 at Best Buy $27 at Target

Google/ Pocket-lint Google Pixel Watch $350 $400 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best-looking smartwatches on the market, and it's now on sale! This Labor Day, you can save $50 on a new smartwatch that will help you navigate the streets, give you access to all your notifications, keep track of your fitness goals, and more. We've rarely seen the Pixel Watch get a better discount, so it's the perfect time to get one. $350 at Amazon $354 at Best Buy

While these were some of the best deals we could find, it doesn't mean they're the only ones available at Best Buy right now. We've rounded up even more cool products that you shouldn't miss