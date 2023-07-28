Best Buy is offering some absolutely insane deals on the tech you'll want to own. However, the deals are only available to paid members of My Best Buy. Fortunately, a subscription is affordable and gets you access to plenty of other benefits.

Many deals are available for members, including savings on laptops, TVs, gaming gadgets, appliances, and just about anything else you could want, so this is the time to sign up for My Best Buy and start shopping.

How to join My Best Buy

You must become a My Best Plus or Best Buy Total member if you want these special deals. There are two paid tiers of Best Buy memberships, and both are eligible for these deals. First, My Best Buy Plus is $49.99 yearly, and it gets you free two-day shipping and access to special promotions and events like the one we're covering here. My Best Buy Total is $179.99 annually, and it grants you everything in Plus, with 24/7 Geek Squad support and protection plans on their devices, including AppleCare+ on eligible devices. If you're going to purchase anything expensive from this event, it's worth considering Total, as you'll get the added warranties on the items you purchase.

The best member-only deals at Best Buy

Apple Apple MacBook Pro 13in (M2, 2022) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a powerhouse with the M2 chip and 256GB SSD. There's a standard $200 discount - and an additional $50 saving for Best Buy members! $1049 at Best Buy

Samsung Samsung QN800 Neo $2300 $3800 Save $1500 Open your eyes to 8K quality from this top Samsung QLED TV. There's a saving of $1,300 in place already, with members getting an additional $200 on top! $2300 at Best Buy

TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 Mesh System $250 $350 Save $100 My Best Buy Plus and Total members can take $100 off this TP-Link Deco mesh Wi-Fi system. If your home could use a wireless internet speed boost, a mesh system is what you need, and this one from TP-Link is very affordable with this deal. $250 at Best Buy

JBL Endurance Peak II $60 $100 Save $40 Wireless earbuds are great for the convenience they offer. Wireless earbuds like the JBL Endurance Peak II are even better when you can save $40 off the normal price as a My Best Buy member. $60 at Best Buy

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven $150 $290 Save $140 Sometimes you need to cook but don't want to fire up the big over. This Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven does it all quickly and easily. It's on sale for $150, just shy of 50% off the regular price, making this one of the best deals available today for My Best Buy members. $150 at Best Buy

Roku Roku Select TV $280 $350 Save $70 Get your streaming up to scratch with this 55in Roku Select Series 4K television. There's $50 off the price with Best Buy members getting an additional $20 - that means big savings. $280 at Best Buy

Other deals on Best Buy