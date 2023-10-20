This weekend is a gamer's dream because we're seeing great discounts across the board, from consoles to accessories, and even to some pretty great monitors. These are all part of the Member Exclusive Month over at Best Buy. My Best Buy Plus costs $50 per year and includes exclusive prices and access to free two-day shipping. My Best Buy total costs $180 per year and gives users access to exclusive prices and protection plans, such as AppleCare+, and 24/7 access to Geek Squad tech support. Plus, making a My Best Buy account is a super easy process and great way to save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Read more: Best Buy’s Black Friday plans get detailed: Everything you need to know

Right now, those sales are promising great gaming discounts, so look below at the best deals happening this weekend.

Top Best Buy gaming sale deals

Microsoft Xbox Series X The Microsoft Xbox Series X is a feature-rich gaming console perfect for playing all your favorite games. This weekend, My Best Buy subscribers get a free extra controller. The free controller has a value of $60 and comes in black, so if you were hoping for a different color, you'll have to dig into your own wallet for that. The Xbox costs its usual $500 and comes with 1TB storage. $500 at Best Buy

Microsoft / Pocket-Lint Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle $500 $560 Save $60 If you're eager to play one of the hottest games of the year on the Xbox Series X, then you'll want to check out this deal. Usually available for $560, this bundle is down to $500 this weekend for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. Basically, you're getting free Diablo IV, which is a pretty sweet deal, especially as new content has just landed in the game. The console comes with 1TB of storage space, so you have plenty of room for tons of cool games. $500 at Best Buy

Microsoft / Pocket-Lint Xbox Elite Series 2 Core $100 $130 Save $30 The Elite Series 2 is great for adding some extra control to your Xbox. The white version is $25 off for everyone, and $30 off for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, while the blue and red ones are pm;u discounted for Best Buy members with the full $30. With up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, you can game on your Xbox or Windows PC, making this controller a fantastic choice. $100 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 $1300 $1800 Save $500 The gorgeous Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is on sale right now and everyone can get it for $400 off. Best Buy Plus or Total members, however, can get an extra $100 off the price, making for a fantastic purchase. With a 49-inch diagonal, you'll get to capture every detail of your game, while the 240Hz refresh rate guarantees smooth motion no matter how fast-paced. $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung S80A $334 $425 Save $91 Not everyone needs absolutely massive monitors, so maybe the S80A is better suited for your needs. This Samsung monitor is just over $90 off for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. With a 4K resolution, this 32-inch monitor is great for gaming or for a home office, offering a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, which is ideal for streaming movies in high quality. $334 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Viewfinity S7 $280 $350 Save $70 The ViewFinity S7 monitor from Samsung might be on the smaller side, but it's a great budget-friendly option - and now even more so thanks to this sale. This 32-inch monitor has a 4K resolution and looks simply gorgeous. While the monitor is $50 off for everyone, My Best Buy members get an extra $20 discount, bringing the price down to $280. This is a solid choice for gamers and the word from home crew, so you can easily use it to make money during the day and spend money during the evening. $280 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor $2000 $2700 Save $700 If there's one monitor that will leave us super impressed every time, that's the Samsung Odyssey Ark. This 55-inch 4K curved gaming monitor doesn't just offer gorgeous display, but it offers fast performance. Even better, My Best Buy Plus or Total members get access to a fantastic $700 off deal. With a refresh rate of 165Hz and 1ms response time, you can game all day with this one and always have a fantastic experience with smooth transitions from scene to scene. $2000 at Best Buy

What is My Best Buy Plus?

Similar to Amazon Prime, My Best Buy Plus is a Best Buy Membership subscription that promises free 2-day shipping, member exclusive deals, and easy access to usually harder to find deals.

What are the My Best Buy Membership levels?

There are different levels when it comes to being a My Best Buy member. There's the basic membership, which is free but doesn't offer as many perks, similar to just having a basic Amazon account. My Best Buy Plus starts at $49.99 a year, and includes 2-day shipping and exclusive sales. The highest level, My Best Buy total, starts at a $79.99 annual fee, and adds 24/7 customer support and 20 per cent off repairs.