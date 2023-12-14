We're all scrambling to get the last gifts before the holidays, placing orders left and right trying to make sure we're not forgetting anyone. Well, Best Buy is once again on its best behavior, slashing prices left and right, including on some of our favorite Apple tech. The retailer is running a four-day sale which ends on Sunday, so there's plenty of time for you to put in your order unless stock runs out on whatever product you're eyeing.

Housing power and productivity in a sleek packaging, and of course, promising Apple's ever-helpful ecosystem integration, its products are among our team's favorite tech for a reason -- and often on many holiday wish lists. Usually toting what we fondly refer to as the "Apple tax," however, the company's gadgets are pricey. These Best Buy sales, however, can make them a bit more budget-friendly to make both your recipient and bank account smile.

Best holiday MacBook deals at Best Buy

MacBook Air 13.3-inch, M1, 8/256GB $750 $1000 Save $250 The MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 is a fantastic pick this holiday season, especially for buyers who want a sleek and powerful laptop. Its 8-core CPU can tackle projects fast, while the GPU can handle pretty much any apps and games you want to take on. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can spend the whole day on the go without worrying about plugging it in. $750 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022) $899 $1099 Save $200 If you're looking for a sleek, portable laptop that's perfect for work, play, or creative projects on-the-go, the MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 is an excellent choice. With a supercharged 8-core CPU, 8GB of memory, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop delivers impressive performance that will help you get more done faster. Plus, the big, beautiful display with over 500 nits of brightness and support for one billion colors is perfect for streaming movies or editing photos. $899 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 If you are looking for a powerful yet compact laptop that can handle complex tasks, the MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is a great choice. Its 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU and 8GB unified memory make it ideal for image editing and video production. With up to 18 hours of battery life and a fanless design, it's perfect for long work sessions without interruption. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color ensures that every detail is accurate and vibrant. $1049 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M3 Pro, 2023) $1799 $1999 Save $200 The MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M3 Pro chip is the ultimate tool for those who demand the best from their technology. With its lightning-fast performance, incredible battery life, and stunning display, this laptop is sure to be a hit with anyone who needs to get things done, whether for work or play. And with its advanced security features and compatibility with all your Apple devices, you can rest easy knowing your information is safe and easily accessible. $1799 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023) $2699 $2899 Save $200 This holiday season, give yourself the gift of productivity with the MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop with the M3 Pro chip. With its supercharged Apple M3 Pro chip and up to 22 hours of battery life, you can power through your work without worrying about running out of juice. The responsive unified memory and storage allow you to launch apps and open files in an instant, while the brilliant Pro display makes it a pleasure to work on-the-go. And with its advanced camera and audio, you'll look and sound great on all your video calls. $2699 at Best Buy

Best Mac deals at Best Buy

Apple iMac 24-inch (2021) $1100 $1250 Save $150 The iMac 24-inch M1 is a great computer for anyone who wants to make the most of their time. Whether you're a creative professional or just someone who wants their desktop to be ultra-fast and incredibly responsive, this machine has everything you need. The stunning 4.5K display allows for more accurate and beautiful visuals, while the six-speaker sound system delivers studio-quality audio for an unmatched multimedia experience. $1100 at Best Buy

Best holiday iPad deals at Best Buy

Apple iPad 10 $349 $449 Save $100 Not only does the Apple iPad 10th gen come in a beautiful pink color, but its features are sure to impress. With its lightning-fast Wi-Fi capabilities and spacious 64GB memory, you'll never have to worry about missing an important email or running out of storage space for all your favorite apps. Whether you're a student looking to take notes and study on-the-go, or a busy parent needing a device to keep you organized, the iPad has you covered. $349 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $400 $500 Save $100 The Apple iPad Mini is perfect for anyone who wants a powerful and portable tablet that they can take with them wherever they go. Whether you're looking to use it for work or play, the iPad Mini has you covered. Plus, with its long battery life and speedy performance, you won't have to worry about it letting you down when you need it most. $400 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air 5 From staying connected with family members far away to streaming your favorite movies, the iPad Air 5th gen Pad is a useful addition to anyone's daily routine. With its sleek design and lightning-fast performance, it's no wonder that this tablet is a top choice for tech enthusiasts. $600 at Best Buy

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $330 Save $80 With its 10.2-inch Retina display, the Apple iPad 9th gen offers crystal clear images and video for entertainment or work purposes, while the A13 Bionic chip provides lightning-fast performance that won't slow you down. $250 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $749 $799 Save $50 Whether you're a busy professional or just love to browse the web on a larger screen, the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch offers the very best in portable computing. Its lightweight design and stunning display make it easier to take your work or entertainment with you wherever you go. The Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard further enhance the iPad's versatility, allowing you to take notes, draw, or type comfortably and easily, but you'll have to get those separately. $749 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1049 $1099 Save $50 If you're looking for a tablet that can double as your laptop, then the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch might just be what you need this holiday season. It's a versatile device that's perfect for both work and play. You can easily use it for video conferences, drawing, or even gaming. With its powerful M2 chip and Liquid Retina XDR display, you'll get smooth and crisp performance every time. $1049 at Best Buy

Best holiday Apple Watch deals at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $199 $249 Save $50 The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is the perfect holiday gift for anyone who wants to stay on top of their health and fitness goals for under $200. Its advanced sensors and features can track your daily activity, heart rate, and even your sleep patterns, giving you a comprehensive overview of your health. Plus, with its seamless integration with your iPhone, you can stay connected with all of your important notifications and even make phone calls and send texts right from your wrist. $199 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $399 Save $70 $329 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $749 $799 Save $50 $749 at Best Buy

