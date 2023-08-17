Microsoft Xbox Series S $250 $300 Save $50 This Xbox Series S bundle comes with the console itself and cosmetics for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, some of the most popular free-to-play games on the platform. It's normally $300, but you can get it for $250 as part of the Best Buy Flash Sale. $250 at Best Buy

Best Buy has surprised us with a big Flash Sale that puts popular devices like the Xbox Series S, laptops, all-in-one PCs, and more. If you've been on the fence about jumping into the next generation of gaming, you can take home the Xbox Series S for $250, which is $50 off the regular price. That's a fantastic deal for gamers.

Best Buy Flash Sale standouts

Outside of the Xbox, some fantastic deals are available on laptops and all-in-one desktops. If you're in the market for a new computer, today is a perfect day to jump in and snag one. With back to school right around the corner, a new computer is the perfect way to kick off the year right.

HP 14" Intel Celeron laptop $150 $200 Save $50 This laptop features an Intel Celeron, 4GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD, and a solid 14" display. It normally sells for $200, but Best Buy currently has it for $150. If you're looking for a basic laptop for going back to school, this is the perfect one to get. $150 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $1000 $1300 Save $300 A lovely, premium-feeling, high-performance laptop for those who don't need the convertibility of 2-in-1 devices. It's a powerful laptop for students or anyone else who needs to get things done on their computer. With $300 off, it's a great deal. $1000 at Best Buy

HP 27" Touch-Screen All-In-One $800 $1100 Save $300 Not everyone needs the portable offered by a laptop. The large 27" inch display on this HP all-in-one is perfect for those people. It has an AMD Ryzen 7, 12GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. The specs are nothing short of impressive, especially with $300 off. $800 at Best Buy

Those are just a few deals on offer, so check out this page to see everything Best Buy currently offers discounts on for this Flash Sale. Don't miss out, because it's only going on for the next two days!