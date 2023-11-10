We're heading into holiday shopping season at full speed, and while many retailers are getting ready for Black Friday in two weeks, others are getting the party started a little early. Best Buy, one of our favorite retailers for discounted computers, electronics and more, just unleashed a three-day weekend flash sale that brings you price drops on thousands of items.

We've gone through the entire sale to pick out the absolute best deals, and here you go. Get on them before they're gone on Monday morning.

The best Apple Best Buy flash sale deals

Apple products are powerful, fast, and capable, but the premium hardware usually comes with the steep "Apple tax." Best Buy's pre-Black Friday sale brings laptops, AirPods, and more down to a more digestible price.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The new 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is a truly superb everyday laptop, with a solid and premium build quality, a stunning big display, excellent performance, and a great battery life. There's nothing not to love here. It's the everyday laptop dreams were made of, and for a $250 discount it's a must-buy. $1049 at Best Buy

Apple Apple AirPods Pro 2 $200 $250 Save $50 Apple's latest AirPods Pro 2 have the new USB-C charging port, making them much more flexible to power up. All of the standard features are here, including crisp audio and potent active noise-cancellation, plus hands-free controls. $200 at Best Buy

The greatest Best Buy flash sale video game deals

At Pocket-lint, we take games and gaming hardware very seriously, and love to see some of our favorite products on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Arcade1up X-Men Arcade Machine Arcade1up X-Men Arcade Machine $500 $750 Save $250 Play Capcom's arcade classic that pits Marvel's merry mutants against some of their most dastardly villains in this eye-catching standup cabinet. No quarters required. Also includes the Captain America and the Avengers, The Avengers in Galactic Storm games. $500 at Best Buy

Sony DualSense Controller PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller $50 $75 Save $25 An extra controller is a must for couch co-op or beating your loved ones down in fightign games. A $25 price drop on multiple colors of DualSense controllers is the perfect opportunity to stock up for those stick-throwing heated gamer moments. $50 at Best Buy

The biggest Best Buy flash sale camera deals

Whether you're starting your photography hobby or are a seasoned pro developing your kit, these deals on cameras can take your shots to the next level at a great price.

Best Buy/ Pocket-lint Sony Alpha a7 II $1000 $1600 Save $600 Taking $600 off of this solid digital camera is an amazing deal. The Sony Alpha a7 II is a versatile and powerful image capturing device, boasting fast and accurate autofocus, a beefy build and intuitive controls. In-camera stabilization gives you clear images even at fast shutter speeds. $1000 at Best Buy

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo Drone DJI Avata Pro-View Combo Drone $1000 $1430 Save $430 Take your drone camerawork to the next level with this powerful and intuitive flyer. Using the included goggles, you can get total immersion and control the flight path with the DJI RC Motion 2 input device. 4K stabilized video at 60FPS seals the deal. $1000 at Best Buy

The coolest Best Buy flash sale smart home deals

Investing in smart home tech can make your space safer and more efficient, sure, but it can also be a costly process. So, these deals are a great opportunity to start building your smart home on a shoestring.

Blink Outdoor 3 Blink Outdoor 3 $50 $100 Save $50 Running for two years on a single set of AA batteries, this durable and inconspicuous camera will deliver you motion-sensing video with hands-free control through Alexa. Network multiple units into an all-seeing system with an additional Blink Hub, $50 at Best Buy

SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System $125 $250 Save $125 Get everything you need to keep your home secure for 50 per cent off. This system includes four entry sensors, two motion sensors, a base hub and a keypad to control the entire thing. Optional monitoring service lets you get immediate response to alarms even when you're not around. $125 at Best Buy

Check out Best Buy for all the sale items until November 12th.

