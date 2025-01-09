With the rising costs of streaming services, it's led me down a different path to look for savings where I can find them. It's not easy as plenty of channels are locked behind specific platforms, so there's been a lot of research trying to figure out what I need and what I don't need.

My research eventually led me to consider picking up an indoor antenna. I was under the impression that indoor antennas couldn't possibly work, but I decided to roll the dice on a Best Buy Essentials antenna for $6 thanks to an open-box deal and a $10 coupon. Even at full price, it's $20, so it's not like it's anything that would break the bank. Once it arrived, I got it placed high up on my wall and hoped for the best. As it turns out, it works far better than I could've imagined, and it could end up saving me a good amount of money in the long run.

Your changes have been saved Recommended Best Buy Essentials Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna The Best Buy Essentials Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna lets you access free channel broadcasts without having to pay for a cable package.



Pros Affordable

Good coverage and range

Not an eyesore Cons Cord isn't detachable

No DVR $20 at Best Buy

see our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

Very affordable for anyone

Though I got it on sale for $6, even at $20 at full price, the Best Buy Essentials indoor antenna is a good pick up for anybody looking to cut the cord and get some free channels. Any modern HDTV should have a way to connect to the antenna, but make sure you double-check and see if you have a coaxial cable port -- this isn't a set of rabbit ears.

The range varies by model, so while 35 miles is fine for me, you need to make sure it's fine for you before spending money. It varies by where you live and how far away the towers are from you. If you're in a major city, you're probably fine, but that's not how it works for rural folks.

This antenna comes in weighing less than a pound, and it's held up by double-sided tape, and you could likely use command strips if you want. The device itself is a flimsy piece of plastic, but it's not a huge deal since it's going to stick on your wall and be out of the way of anything else. It comes with a coaxial cable, but it's annoyingly permanently attached, so you're limited to wherever your 10-foot cord takes you.

Best Buy Essentials Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna Dimensions 11.7" x 8.3" Connectivity Technology Coaxial Cable Brand Best Buy Essentials Weight 0.6 pounds Maximum Range 35 miles

What I like about the Best Buy Essentials Indoor Antenna

A bigger selection of channels than I thought