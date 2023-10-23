Your need for a new laptop may not exactly align with giant sales events like Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days. Fortunately, you don't need to wait for the next one as Best Buy has brought out some substantive discounts on all-new Chromebook Plus devices, getting you 12th- and 13th-gen Intel or 7000-series AMD Ryzen power for $500 or way, way less.

What is Chromebook Plus?

We've covered the debut of Google's Chromebook Plus scheme when it launched earlier in October. In short, the program ensures some special ChromeOS-based software perks for a defined class of hardware that features the following specs or better:

12th- or 13th-gen Intel Core or 7000-series AMD Ryzen processor

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

1080p IPS display

1080p webcam

Security coprocessor

Chromebook manufacturers have a fair bit of leeway in terms of what type of memory they use, what modem they include, the overall quality of the build, and other such aspects. That said, good specs and a lightweight-but-capable operating system in ChromeOS do make for a pleasantly performant combination.

Google also touts enjoyable experiences with Adobe's Photoshop on the Web and Minecraft. You'll also be able to enjoy games from your Steam library, too.

Which Chromebook Plus laptops are on sale at Best Buy?

The wider market for new laptops is a bit complicated at the moment, but we can assure you that you won't see computers of this caliber at prices as low as these. Best Buy has five Chromebook Plus devices from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo on sale right now with a minimum savings of $100.

You might even be able to spot an open box deal or two from your local store. Take a look below and see what strikes your fancy.

Acer Acer Chromebook Plus 515 $269 $399 Save $130 The most affordable in our quintet is Acer's Chromebook Plus 515, and it has everything you need in an on-the-go laptop: a 12th-gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's only $269 at Best Buy right now - a savings of $130. $269 at Best Buy

HP HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch $349 $499 Save $150 HP might not have been inspired in naming its Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch, but it comes in fresh with an Intel Core i3-N305 along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Save $150 on MSRP and get it for $349 at Best Buy. $349 at Best Buy

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $379 $499 Save $120 More firsts as we climb up the ladder with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: it's our first convertible laptop and our first with 13th-gen Intel processing. At $379, the Flex 5i is $120 off right now. $379 at Best Buy

Asus Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 $399 $499 Save $100 AMD's Ryzen 7320C comes into play with the convertible Asus Chromebook Plus CX34. It's also got the longest advertised battery life of the five laptops here. It's $100 off MSRP at $399 and is available at Best Buy, Costco, and Target at that price. $400 at Target $400 at Costco $399 at Best Buy