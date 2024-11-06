If you're looking to get a new TV , this is the good time to do it. With Black Friday around the corner, lots of early sales and deals are already starting to pop up. This deal from Best Buy is the most intriguing of all, especially if you are in the market for more than one set

Right now at Best Buy, with the purchase of select 85" or 98" Samsung TVs, you can get a free 40" Samsung TV, worth $250. At the time of writing, there is no end date for the deal. Talk about taking buy one, get one free (BOGO) to the next level. Don't worry, some of the 85" and 98" TVs are already on sale too.

The offer is available with a few models right now

The cheapest option is Samsung's DU7200 85-inch TV for $1000

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung 85-inch DU7200 TV Brand Samsung Display Size 85-inch Display Type Standard LED Display Resolution 4K (2160p) Connectivity Three HDMI ports, one USB-A, one LAN Refresh rate 60Hz Price $1100 VESA 600mm x 400mm Expand $1000 at Best Buy

The free 40" Samsung TV is currently available with the purchase of three different Samsung TVs. The deal is easy to get, there is no code you have to enter or anything fancy you have to do, just add an eligible TV to your cart, and it's automatically added to your cart for you.

The three Samsung TVs that are eligible for this promotion are the 85-inch DU7200M, the 85-inch DU8000, and the 98-inch DU9000. You can view the list of eligible TVs here.

Samsung's 85-inch DU7200 is the cheapest option, and its currently on sale for $1000, a discount of $100 from its regular price of $1100. I think this is the best TV to get this deal with, as you essentially get two TVs for $1000, which is awesome.

Samsung's DU8000 85-inch TV is another option, but its currently only available at its regular price of $1500. The third and final option is Samsung's 98-inch DU9000 TV, which is just absolutely massive. It's currently on sale for $2500, a discount of $1000 from its regular price of $3500. If you're looking to create the ultimate home theater, the DU9000 might be worth considering.

The 40" Samsung TV that comes for free with the purchase of these models is great if you're looking for a small TV to throw in a bedroom, the kitchen, or the basement. It's full HD, so it's got a 1080p pixel resolution. It's also a Smart TV, so you can get access to streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and more without having to set up an additional box or device to the TV.